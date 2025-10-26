​​Just Outside Downtown Minneapolis Is Minnesota's Idyllic Lake Beach To Swim, Fish, And Kayak With Skyline Views

Minnesota is know as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, though it actually boasts 11,842. And in Minneapolis, often referred to as the City of Lakes, more than 22 sparkling bodies of water dot the landscape. The largest of these is Bde Maka Ska, the crown jewel of the city's five-lake Chain of Lakes.

Formerly known as Lake Calhoun, the name of the lake was officially changed in 2017 to Bde Maka Ska, which means "White Earth Lake" in the language of the Dakota people, who have lived in this region for thousands of years.

Bde Maka Ska is close to downtown Minneapolis and easy to get to with public transportation; take the Metro Transit bus 6 from downtown to Lake Street or 31st Street. For those flying in, you're in luck: Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, widely recognized as North America's best airport, is a short 15-minute drive from Bde Maka Ska. Thanks to its proximity to the Twin Cities, visitors can get amazing views of the Minneapolis skyline from the west side of the lake.