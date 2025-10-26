Just Outside Downtown Minneapolis Is Minnesota's Idyllic Lake Beach To Swim, Fish, And Kayak With Skyline Views
Minnesota is know as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, though it actually boasts 11,842. And in Minneapolis, often referred to as the City of Lakes, more than 22 sparkling bodies of water dot the landscape. The largest of these is Bde Maka Ska, the crown jewel of the city's five-lake Chain of Lakes.
Formerly known as Lake Calhoun, the name of the lake was officially changed in 2017 to Bde Maka Ska, which means "White Earth Lake" in the language of the Dakota people, who have lived in this region for thousands of years.
Bde Maka Ska is close to downtown Minneapolis and easy to get to with public transportation; take the Metro Transit bus 6 from downtown to Lake Street or 31st Street. For those flying in, you're in luck: Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, widely recognized as North America's best airport, is a short 15-minute drive from Bde Maka Ska. Thanks to its proximity to the Twin Cities, visitors can get amazing views of the Minneapolis skyline from the west side of the lake.
What to do at Bde Maka Ska
There are a lot of fun activities you can do at Bde Maka Ska. The lake has three beaches — Thomas Beach, 32nd Street Beach, and North Beach — so swimming is very popular here. All beaches are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, though only Thomas Beach has lifeguards on duty from 1 to 7 p.m. from June to August.
It's also a great lake for fishing; anglers might catch walleye, muskie, and bass in Bde Maka Ska. One lucky fisherman even caught a massive 54.5-inch muskie in the lake in 2021. Kayaking and canoeing are also popular here — you can even paddle between Bde Maka Ska and nearby Lake of the Isles. Self-guided kayak tours are available with outfitter Wheel Fun Rentals, where you can also rent canoes, stand-up paddleboards, and pedal boats.
Minneapolis is the most bike-friendly city in the country, so it's not surprising that Bde Maka Ska has paved trails for bikers. The 3-mile loop around the lake is perfect for biking, walking, and running — plus soaking up those skyline views. There's also an archery range at Bde Maka Ska, though users will need to bring their own equipment. Learn about the Native American history and culture of the lake at the Bde Maka Ska Public Art Project, or dive into science and technology at the Bakken Museum, located just off the southwest corner of the lake. If you want to experience more lake life in Minnesota beyond the Twin Cities, consider taking a drive on the North Shore Scenic Drive along Lake Superior for a truly epic road trip.