A Charming City In Utah's Castle Country Is A Gateway To Outdoor Adventures With Artsy Vibes

Deep in Eastern Utah's Castle Country, an area known for its unique rock formations and fascinating prehistoric sites, is the charming city of Price. Located about two hours south of Salt Lake City, Price remains under the radar and offers cozy, small-town vibes. It's set amidst the northern section of the stunning San Rafael Swell, with beautiful sandstone cliffs just outside the city. The Price Downtown District has been undergoing a revitalization as part of a pilot program through the Utah Main Street Program, and the result is a more vibrant downtown area with unique restaurants, shops, and public art on display.

With a population of about 8,000, this small city makes a perfect base for exploring nearby parks and scenic areas, including Goblin Valley, a wildly unique state park that looks like a trip to Mars and is full of canyons and sandstone. Just 30 minutes outside of Price is Jurassic National Monument, home to the Cleveland-Lloyd Dinosaur Quarry, one of the largest collections of mounted dinosaur bones in the world (with more than 12,000 bones). The Price Canyon Recreation Area is another natural treasure, with some fantastic hiking trails, while the Nine Mile Canyon is full of prehistoric rock drawings, and it's America's largest collection of rock art, consisting of 46 miles of incredible creations from the Fremont and Ute.