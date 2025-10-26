This Lake Superior Island Has Striking Lakeside Cliffs, Wildflowers, And Michigan's Best Great Lake Adventures

Once you arrive by ferry or private boat (jet skis are prohibited) to Grand Island, you'll find there are almost no vehicles and no paved roads — just gravel paths and trails. There is, however, a four-hour bus tour that the ferry service offers to visitors during the summer and fall. It's possible to rent kayaks from the ferry service as well as mountain bikes and bike trailers. Ferry tickets are $25 round-trip for adults and $15 for children.

Lodging is limited to primitive tent camping (some sites include drinking water) at the Grand Island National Recreation Area Campground, which is scattered around the island — so you'll have some space to yourself. Or, there are two rustic wood cabins that do not have electricity, but have gas grills, a table, and bunk beds with mattresses. The island has very little in the way of amenities, so come prepared with everything you need for your stay and expect very basic restrooms. Note that the island is home to black bears, so be aware of your surroundings, don't leave food out, and follow other recommendations for camping and hiking in bear country.

If you decide to spend a few days around Munising before or after your trip, there are plenty of accommodations and things to do in the area. Travelers will find several budget-friendly motels as well as lakefront lodgings. Whether exploring the many lighthouses of the Upper Peninsula, hiking at several parks, off-roading on ATV trails, or even diving at a shipwreck at an underwater preserve, there are a lot of things to keep visitors busy. The area is also home to a beautiful scenic byway with waterfalls, verdant forests, and views of Lake Superior.