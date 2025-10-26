The Poetic Sky Mnemonic That Could Save Your Life On Any Adventure Outdoors

What do the Bible, 1915's "The Yachtsman's Guide," and 2014 nonfiction account "Kayak Across the Atlantic" have in common? They all share the same old seafaring adage: "Red sky at night, sailor's delight. Red sky in the morning, sailor take warning." There are many variations of this mnemonic device, but the general meaning is the same. If you see the sky turning red at sunset, the weather will be good tomorrow. If it's red at sunrise, there's a storm coming. While it might sound like an old wives' tale, the saying actually isn't a bad guideline. Surprising as it might seem, a red dawn can indicate an incoming storm.

While you might not be trying to sail across the ocean, predicting the weather is a huge advantage if you're going to be outside. Whether you're kayaking up a wild scenic river, embarking on a long thru-hike, or just planning a weekend camping trip, being unprepared for weather conditions can lead to anything from a mild inconvenience to a potentially life-threatening situation. Your best bet is to check the local weather forecast before you head out. If there's a park ranger on duty where you're going to be exploring, check in with them. Or, if you're going to be on the water, bring a portable radio, and tune in for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather updates. Though you probably shouldn't rely on the color of the sunrise alone when gauging conditions, this mnemonic device can be another tool in your kit.