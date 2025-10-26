A Scenic Waterfall Anchors Wisconsin's Idyllic Milwaukee Suburb With Shops, Trails, And Creative Charm
For an easy getaway from Milwaukee filled with gorgeous natural scenery and artistic spirit, this charming pocket of Wisconsin has it all. Like Westby and its unique Scandinavian flair, Menomonee Falls is one of the best hidden gems in Wisconsin, thanks to its small town charm brimming with history, a thriving local community bursting with artistry, and even a stunning waterfall or two. To reach this adorable suburb, fly into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is a 35-minute drive from town. Be sure to also spend some time in Milwuakee, which is a lively Midwestern city with beaches, breweries, and bliss. Buses also operate from the airport into the Menomonee Falls area, leaving every 20 minutes and requiring just under an hour ride. However, the closest bus stop is a few miles outside of town, meaning you will then need a taxi or Uber ride into Menomonee Falls.
Menomonee Falls is also easily accessible from other major cities like Madison, which is an hour-and-a-half away by car, and Chicago, which is a roughly two hour drive. Accommodation options are somewhat limited right in Menomonee Falls — but the 3-star Home2 Suites by Hilton Menomonee Falls Milwaukee is a well-rated choice. Here, enjoy amenities like free breakfast, free parking, a fitness center, and a pool. You're also just about 30 minutes from Grafton, Wisconsin's growing Milwaukee suburb with a vibrant downtown, giving you a chance to explore more of the charming Midwest.
Scenic nature in Menomonee Falls
Nature is abundant around Menomonee Falls, so be sure to spend some time outdoors while you're here. One of the area's best green spaces is the 16-mile Bugline Trail, which stretches from Menomonee Falls all the way to North Lake in nearby Merton. Along this paved trail, you can still see some of the limestone quarries that date back to the town's early years.
You don't need to venture far to see Menomonee Falls' waterfalls — right within the downtown district, on Main Street, find one of the town's highlights, the Leper Dam. First constructed in 1851 for a flour mill, the current dam dates back to 1954 and is a must-see. Tucked within the 2.5-acre Mill Pond Park, you'll also find a picturesque gazebo and occasional outdoor events in this local cornerstone. To visit the town's namesake falls, head to the 19-acre Lime Kiln Park — apart from the falls, find preserved lime kilns which date back to the late 1800s. And if you'd like to get a more complete look at Menomonee Falls' rich history, head to Old Falls Village Historical Park and Museum, an 18-acre historical park that features historic homes and buildings, and often other events ranging from reenactments to beer gardens and orchestra concerts.
Menomonee Falls' vibrant downtown
Tucked within Menomonee Falls' downtown, you'll discover an array of enchanting shops and creative corners. One of the town's most delightful spaces is Poppy & Thyme, where you'll find all sorts of handmade goods ranging from home goods to bath products. And if you haven't found exactly what you're looking for, why not make it yourself? Here, you can make your own custom perfume, candle, or even nail polish, meaning you'll walk away with a Menomonee Falls souvenir that's truly perfect for you.
As long as you're with less than four people total, no need to make a reservation — just feel free to drop in and grab a seat at the make and take bar. If you're planning to visit on a Saturday though, you still may want to make a reservation, as seats are first come, first served. The Art Lounge is another gem. Here, you'll get to enjoy a cafe serving up flatbread pizza, cheesecake, beer, wine, and more, alongside an art gallery that offers numerous classes, workshops, and other lively events like music nights. The Art Lounge is closed on Sundays and Mondays. For even more options, take a quick stroll down Main Street, as it's home to an assortment of boutique stores, restaurants, and other eclectic shops.