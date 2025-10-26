A Scenic Waterfall Anchors Wisconsin's Idyllic Milwaukee Suburb With Shops, Trails, And Creative Charm

For an easy getaway from Milwaukee filled with gorgeous natural scenery and artistic spirit, this charming pocket of Wisconsin has it all. Like Westby and its unique Scandinavian flair, Menomonee Falls is one of the best hidden gems in Wisconsin, thanks to its small town charm brimming with history, a thriving local community bursting with artistry, and even a stunning waterfall or two. To reach this adorable suburb, fly into Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is a 35-minute drive from town. Be sure to also spend some time in Milwuakee, which is a lively Midwestern city with beaches, breweries, and bliss. Buses also operate from the airport into the Menomonee Falls area, leaving every 20 minutes and requiring just under an hour ride. However, the closest bus stop is a few miles outside of town, meaning you will then need a taxi or Uber ride into Menomonee Falls.

Menomonee Falls is also easily accessible from other major cities like Madison, which is an hour-and-a-half away by car, and Chicago, which is a roughly two hour drive. Accommodation options are somewhat limited right in Menomonee Falls — but the 3-star Home2 Suites by Hilton Menomonee Falls Milwaukee is a well-rated choice. Here, enjoy amenities like free breakfast, free parking, a fitness center, and a pool. You're also just about 30 minutes from Grafton, Wisconsin's growing Milwaukee suburb with a vibrant downtown, giving you a chance to explore more of the charming Midwest.