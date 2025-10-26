Texas' Artsy City Thrives With Bike Trails, A Community College, And A Shakespeare Festival
Known for iconic landscapes and excellent barbecue, Texas is filled with hidden gems to explore. Here, you can venture into this beloved state park with a pink granite mountain for camping and climbing, or sit down to a delicious meal in the Texas BBQ capital, an underrated foodie city between Austin and San Antonio. If you're looking for a vibrant, artsy atmosphere where you can enjoy both cultural excitement and breathtaking natural scenery, then Kilgore in East Texas should be your next destination. Just under two hours by car from Dallas, this enchanting town is an easy day trip.
Once a booming oil town so crowded with derricks it was considered the "oil capital of the world", today Kilgore claims to be the "city of stars" thanks to its lively offerings of arts and culture. Kilgore College, the local public institution, also sits at the heart of town. Admirers of traditional theater will be thrilled to learn that Kilgore College regularly orchestrates high-caliber productions of not only classic Shakespearean plays, but also famous novels adapted for the stage. Called the Texas Shakespeare Festival, the company was founded in the 1980s as a way to cultivate a love for Shakespeare among the community. Past productions have ranged from Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" to Jane Austen's enduring romance, "Pride and Prejudice".
Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the wide network of mountain biking trails surrounding Kilgore, not to mention the abundance of picturesque lakes, cozy parks, and scenic woodlands. Head back to downtown Kilgore after the adventure winds down to find a scrumptious meal. Whether you're in the mood for East Texas barbecue, an upscale winery, or mouthwatering Mexican bites, Kilgore can satisfy any craving.
Enjoy the arts and culture of Kilgore, Texas
There's no end to the delights Kilgore can offer. Stroll around the historic downtown, where art deco architecture and unique shops will provide ample distractions, or head to the "World's Richest Acre", the historic square where you can snap photos with the colossal derricks standing atop the ground. A tranquil park was also constructed around the derricks, with plaques and signage offering insight into the history of oil drilling in the area.
For more local history, spend the day at the East Texas Oil Museum, situated within the campus of Kilgore College. Explore the fascinating dioramas and immersive presentations that recount the tales of the town's oil production almost 100 years ago. You can explore the recreated streets of Texas in the 1930s to experience daily life in an oil boomtown, complete with a general store, barbershop, gas station, and so much more.
Another stop for history enthusiasts is the Texas Museum of Broadcasting and Communications. Wander through the fascinating displays of telecommunications memorabilia and vintage broadcasting equipment, ranging from decades-old radios and recording devices invented by Thomas Edison, to one of the television cameras present at the site of Lee Harvey Oswald's assassination. No matter what you decide, a day in downtown Kilgore is sure to be thrilling. If you're heading back to the Dallas area, stop by this quintessential city with a historic town square for more exciting diversions.
Outdoor adventures around Kilgore, Texas
Anyone eager to explore the outdoors will also find plenty of distractions around Kilgore. For leisurely hikes along winding paths shaded by trees, head to Creekside Trail just east of downtown, where more than 3.5 miles of trails stretch out across the serene woodlands around Bighead Creek. Bring your four-legged friends to join you at the nearby dog park, or get your adrenaline pumping as you speed through the underbrush at the Bighead Creek Mountain Bike Trail.
If you're looking for waterfront fun, just a 30-minute drive out of town are the shores of Martin Lake, where fishing, boating, and swimming await. Tucked on the northern shore is Martin Creek Lake State Park, stretching almost 300 acres. Head out boating or paddling on the serene lake water, which is stocked with bass, catfish, and tilapia for anglers to reel in. The park also has canoes for rent.
To bask in an oasis of calm, head to the Shakespeare Garden within the Kilgore College campus, directly across from the Shakespeare Festival headquarters. Boasting more than 30 varieties of fragrant flowers and trees directly referenced in Shakespeare's plays, visitors can enter for free to explore the landscape and admire seasonal blooms. Stroll the pathways to catch the scent of roses from "Romeo and Juliet," spot the yellow day lilies mentioned in "King John," or find the fig tree referenced in "A Midsummer Night's Dream." Even if you're not a fan of Shakespeare, this enchanting garden is the perfect place for a quiet moment while enjoying your adventures in Kilgore.