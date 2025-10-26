Texas' Artsy City Thrives With Bike Trails, A Community College, And A Shakespeare Festival

Known for iconic landscapes and excellent barbecue, Texas is filled with hidden gems to explore. Here, you can venture into this beloved state park with a pink granite mountain for camping and climbing, or sit down to a delicious meal in the Texas BBQ capital, an underrated foodie city between Austin and San Antonio. If you're looking for a vibrant, artsy atmosphere where you can enjoy both cultural excitement and breathtaking natural scenery, then Kilgore in East Texas should be your next destination. Just under two hours by car from Dallas, this enchanting town is an easy day trip.

Once a booming oil town so crowded with derricks it was considered the "oil capital of the world", today Kilgore claims to be the "city of stars" thanks to its lively offerings of arts and culture. Kilgore College, the local public institution, also sits at the heart of town. Admirers of traditional theater will be thrilled to learn that Kilgore College regularly orchestrates high-caliber productions of not only classic Shakespearean plays, but also famous novels adapted for the stage. Called the Texas Shakespeare Festival, the company was founded in the 1980s as a way to cultivate a love for Shakespeare among the community. Past productions have ranged from Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" to Jane Austen's enduring romance, "Pride and Prejudice".

Meanwhile, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy the wide network of mountain biking trails surrounding Kilgore, not to mention the abundance of picturesque lakes, cozy parks, and scenic woodlands. Head back to downtown Kilgore after the adventure winds down to find a scrumptious meal. Whether you're in the mood for East Texas barbecue, an upscale winery, or mouthwatering Mexican bites, Kilgore can satisfy any craving.