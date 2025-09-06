A Quintessential Small Texas City Right Outside Dallas Boasts A Historic Town Square And Scenic Trails
Texas is full of historic small cities, and people looking to get a mixture of community and history should be sure to stop by Lancaster. The town is one of the oldest communities in Dallas County, with the first settlement in the Lancaster area dating back to 1844. The city is best known for its town square, which has a historical marker detailing the history of the area from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s.
The square, in addition to being a historic area, also has a variety of food options for people to enjoy. Travelers can stop for a drink at Kytobrew, a café serving Japanese-inspired coffee and cocktails, or Bobalicious, a bubble tea shop. For a meal, visitors can head over to La Calle Doce, a Tex-Mex restaurant serving things like ceviche and enchiladas, or grab a bite at Hug BBQ, a family-owned and operated barbecue restaurant. To finish off with a sweet treat, guests can pick up a baked good at the Lovin' Oven Bakery or swing by ChaCha & Chopees, a candy store that specializes in freeze-dried treats.
Lancaster is only a 6-minute drive from Lancaster Regional Airport or a 40-minute drive from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Travelers should also be sure to stop by the Lancaster Visitors Center and State Auxiliary Museum, which is dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the area as well as providing contemporary travelers with tips and recommendations for visiting the area today.
Explore nature trails and greenery
In addition to the more urban area of the town square, Lancaster also offers a variety of ways for visitors to enjoy the nature and greenery of the area. North of the town square, visitors will find Lancaster Community Park, which offers 3.6 miles of trails as well as a fishing pier, amphitheater, and recreation center. The park is also home to the Veterans Memorial Library, which has been at that location since 2001 and won an Achievement of Excellence in Libraries award in 2024. South of the square, there's also Lancaster City Park, which offers tennis courts, a baseball field, and a basketball court.
Travelers looking for even more outdoor space can drive six minutes from the city center to find Bear Creek Park, a 189-acre public park that offers trails for both hiking and horseback riding. One Google reviewer noted it was a "[b]eautiful place to spend an afternoon in nature with the family," and another called it a "[g]reat place to hike." Those interested in exploring more of the natural beauty of Texas should be sure to check out the San Antonio Mission Trail, a breathtaking trail that goes through a national historical park.
Take a day trip to Dallas
Visitors to Lancaster should plan on renting a car, as the area, including the other nearby cities in Texas, is best explored from the road. Lancaster is about a 25-minute drive from Dallas, so you can easily take a jaunt over there and spend some time exploring the big city if you want. For fans of culture and the arts, check out the unique collections at the African American Museum of Dallas or the Dallas Museum of Art, or even catch a show at the Winspear Opera House.
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is also a must-visit. This nationally-acclaimed botanical garden offers events throughout the year and 66 acres of land, including a life science laboratory. And after all that nature and culture and history, it's time for some fun. There's no better place to look than Dallas' entertainment district with a vibrant shopping scene and Texas' most magical restaurant with family-friendly charm.