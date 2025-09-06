A Quintessential Small Texas City Right Outside Dallas Boasts A Historic Town Square And Scenic Trails

Texas is full of historic small cities, and people looking to get a mixture of community and history should be sure to stop by Lancaster. The town is one of the oldest communities in Dallas County, with the first settlement in the Lancaster area dating back to 1844. The city is best known for its town square, which has a historical marker detailing the history of the area from the mid-1800s to the mid-1900s.

The square, in addition to being a historic area, also has a variety of food options for people to enjoy. Travelers can stop for a drink at Kytobrew, a café serving Japanese-inspired coffee and cocktails, or Bobalicious, a bubble tea shop. For a meal, visitors can head over to La Calle Doce, a Tex-Mex restaurant serving things like ceviche and enchiladas, or grab a bite at Hug BBQ, a family-owned and operated barbecue restaurant. To finish off with a sweet treat, guests can pick up a baked good at the Lovin' Oven Bakery or swing by ChaCha & Chopees, a candy store that specializes in freeze-dried treats.

Lancaster is only a 6-minute drive from Lancaster Regional Airport or a 40-minute drive from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Travelers should also be sure to stop by the Lancaster Visitors Center and State Auxiliary Museum, which is dedicated to preserving and sharing the history of the area as well as providing contemporary travelers with tips and recommendations for visiting the area today.