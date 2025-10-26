Los Angeles' Best Steakhouses, According To Reddit

In Los Angeles, you're never too far from your next best meal. Arguably, there are memorable dining options on every corner of the city. If you can dream it, you can likely eat it here. This is perhaps one of the reasons why the city was named North America's best culinary city destination by the World Culinary Awards in 2024. In LA, you can dine at the most delicious restaurants you didn't know are owned by celebrities or indulge in cheap street food ranging from tacos to seafood. But for when you're craving a succulent cut of meat and other hearty fare, Los Angeles' steakhouses will not disappoint (Fun fact: one of the city's iconic steakhouses invented valet parking and the doggie bag).

Forget dining at chain restaurants. Although they can undeniably hit the spot, what they can't do is provide an innovative dining experience that is unique to Los Angeles. Where should you plan your next steakhouse dinner? Here's the scoop. With the help of various posts from Reddit and other sources, Islands has gathered Los Angeles' best steakhouses. Whether you prefer an establishment that's glamorous, upscale, or old school, here are the picks that Redditors say are worth your time and money in this iconic city. Heads up, if you plan on dining at any one of these spots, you will want to make a reservation on their respective websites ahead of time.