Los Angeles' Best Steakhouses, According To Reddit
In Los Angeles, you're never too far from your next best meal. Arguably, there are memorable dining options on every corner of the city. If you can dream it, you can likely eat it here. This is perhaps one of the reasons why the city was named North America's best culinary city destination by the World Culinary Awards in 2024. In LA, you can dine at the most delicious restaurants you didn't know are owned by celebrities or indulge in cheap street food ranging from tacos to seafood. But for when you're craving a succulent cut of meat and other hearty fare, Los Angeles' steakhouses will not disappoint (Fun fact: one of the city's iconic steakhouses invented valet parking and the doggie bag).
Forget dining at chain restaurants. Although they can undeniably hit the spot, what they can't do is provide an innovative dining experience that is unique to Los Angeles. Where should you plan your next steakhouse dinner? Here's the scoop. With the help of various posts from Reddit and other sources, Islands has gathered Los Angeles' best steakhouses. Whether you prefer an establishment that's glamorous, upscale, or old school, here are the picks that Redditors say are worth your time and money in this iconic city. Heads up, if you plan on dining at any one of these spots, you will want to make a reservation on their respective websites ahead of time.
Gwen once received the praise of an iconic Angeleno
Nestled on Sunset Boulevard, minutes away from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, is Gwen. The brainchild of Australian brothers Curtis and Luke Stone, it was named in several Reddit posts discussing the best steakhouses in Los Angeles and where to find the best steak in the city. Social media users are not alone in their praise for Gwen. Opening in 2016, it has a Michelin Star and was included on the World's 101 Best Steak Restaurants, coming in at number 43. Not to mention that Gwen received a favorable review in the Los Angeles Times in 2017 from the late Jonathan Gold, an LA local and author of "Counter Intelligence: Where to Eat in the Real Los Angeles."
Upon entering Gwen, guests are welcomed into a lavish Art Deco-inspired space that will transport them to Hollywood's Golden Age. But of course, the main attraction is the food, and as Gold states in his review, the steak is costly but is a must. Among the cuts Gwen offers are dry-aged short loin, flat iron steak, and 30-day dry-aged ribeye. Plus, according to Gwen's website, their meat is sustainably sourced. However, there are some other non-beef items on the menu, like lobster tagliatelle. On Google, guests say that Gwen delivers on providing a culinary journey. Many cite its open kitchen design and the ability to select a steak knife of their choosing.
"The entire experience was otherworldly for me. From the moment I walked in, everything was impeccable," reads a review. Gwen is closed on Mondays. Valet parking is available. Take note that in June 2025, it was announced that Gwen will be relocating to Los Angeles' Westside. As of this writing, there's no word when this move will transpire.
The Arthur J is an acclaimed steakhouse by the sea
The Arthur J is a mid-century modern-inspired steakhouse that has been repeatedly commended or mentioned by Redditors. One individual even proclaimed, "Im not sure I've had a better steak than I've had at the Arthur J. It's the one I want to (and do) keep coming back to." Additionally, both The Infatuation and Eater Los Angeles say it's one of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles. The location is not too shabby either. The Arthur J is situated a couple of blocks away from the ocean in Manhattan Beach, a walkable town with lots of local shops. Named after the man who founded the popular chain restaurant, Mimi's Cafe, The Arthur J presents diners with a variety of steaks, including wagyu beef from Japan and Kansas City strip steak.
Your choice of meat is then cooked on a wood-fired grill and served with an assortment of sauces you can select from, such as chimichurri and black truffle butter, to name a few. The Arthur J has a wide selection of other dishes that may pique your interest, including a classic Caesar salad and sides like beef fat fries. As one reviewer on Yelp — where The Arthur J has a 4.3 rating — explained, "My favorite steakhouse! Why? So many times when I go to a steakhouse, the meat is good, but rest of the menu is meh. Everything is so ridiculously good here." The Arthur J is also known for its sizable wine list with selections from all over the world. Whether it's date night or another special occasion, you'll be sure to be satisfied with your meal here. The Arthur J is open daily for dinner. There is paid parking throughout Manhattan Beach, including next to the city hall.
Chi Spacca presents a casual yet elevated dining experience
Los Angeles' Melrose Avenue is one of the city's premier destinations for foodies. It's here, just down the street from Paramount Pictures, that you'll find Chi Spacca. The Italian eatery is unpretentious and has a bistro-like ambiance. Some may not even consider it a steakhouse. Redditors beg to differ, as do a number of publications, including Time Out, which ranked it the best steakhouse in Los Angeles. One of Chi Spacca's owners is Nancy Silverton, the name behind many other beloved LA restaurants, including the Osteria Mozza, which boasts a Michelin Star.
Thus, you can expect nothing but excellence from Chi Spacca. Menu items include hanger steak, a nearly $300 Bistecca Fiorentina (porterhouse steak), a beef and bone marrow pie (a favorite among reviewers on Yelp and Google), pork jowl, roasted squash blossoms, and much more. Their wine list is equally impressive and has something for all budgets. "Chi Spacca, on Melrose and Highland, is exceptional. Small, cozy, perfect. Head to sister restaurant Mozza next door for a pre-dinner cocktail," advised one Redditor.
Another stated, "One of the few restaurants I go back to time and time again. Probably one of my top 3 favorite restaurants in LA." Deciding what to dine on might present a problem, but as one previous diner suggested, "Portions are huge, so you have to be strategic with 2 people, I would get the focaccia, a meat, and a side, and that should be plenty and well within your budget with drinks". Chi Spacca is open daily. There is metered street parking on Melrose Avenue.
Taylor's Steakhouse offers a classic ambiance paired with affordability
You can easily spend over $100 per person dining at Gwen, The Arthur J, and Chi Spacca. Understandably, not everyone may have the budget to do so. However, that doesn't mean you can't treat yourself to a nice dinner. That's where Taylor's Steak House in Koreatown comes in to play. This family-owned establishment has been around since 1953 and has even been featured on the Netflix series "The Lincoln Lawyer." With its booth seating, dim lighting, white tablecloths, and overall nostalgic vibes, this is likely what comes to mind when you think of a "steakhouse." That said, Redditors have raved about Taylor's Steakhouse being one of the best in Los Angeles, especially due to its pricing .
Indeed, the eatery's listing on Google, where it has a 4.4 rating, states that you can anticipate paying between $50 and $100 per person. As a review, published in 2025, explained, "Taylor's is also very affordable as far as LA steakhouses go: two salads, a starter, two prime rib dinners and two cocktails set us back about $180 before tip." Pricing aside, another penned that it "...was the best steak I've had in LA." With that in mind, Taylor's Steak House serves classic dishes like a London broil and prime rib. Creamed spinach, escargot, crab cakes, and French onion soup are some of the other accompaniments you can feast on.
It's worth mentioning that this spot is ranked as one of the top steakhouses in the city on Tripadvisor, as well as The Infatuation. Taylor's Steak House is closed on Mondays and has valet parking for guests. Note that there is a second location in La Cañada Flintridge that is closed on Tuesdays.
Methodology
Although various posts from Reddit were used to narrow down Island's picks for Los Angeles' best steakhouses (there are, after all, countless to choose from in the city), this was only the beginning of our research. We selected names that were frequently brought up by Redditors, and then cross-referenced them with Los Angeles and food-based publications such as The Infatuation, Eater Los Angeles, and Time Out. Naturally, reviews and ratings from Google and Yelp were significant to our efforts as well. To guarantee an authentic dining experience, we chose to exclude chain restaurants, opting for eateries that are exclusive to Los Angeles.