Sandwiched Between Santa Monica And Long Beach Is California's Walkable Beach Town With Lots Of Local Shops

Laid-back energy, sun-soaked sands, and surf-bound waves are the SoCal triad. In fact, some of the best experiences are right here in Southern California, be it La Jolla's ocean views, Santa Monica's famous pier, or Laguna Beach's hidden gems. While the Golden State is one of those places that people flock to year-round, some cities manage to stay under the radar long enough to avoid the crowds — yet they're touristy enough to charm you immediately. Manhattan Beach, widely regarded as the "Pearl of the South Bay," is a wonderful destination for family-friendly getaways and romantic escapes. This beach town is an authentic manifestation of that picture-perfect California lifestyle. The icing on the cake is that you don't have to rely on your car too much — Manhattan Beach is easily explored on foot.

While a day trip to Manhattan Beach is definitely doable, why deny yourself the opportunity of a true respite? Book a weekend stay at The Wave Hotel, only a short drive or a 30-minute stroll from the beach. Rooms here are reasonably priced (considering that this town is a highly affluent area) and equipped with the essentials. If you want to treat yourself, the Belamar Hotel might be what you're looking for. Located next to Manhattan Village, this boutique lodging features an outdoor pool, restaurant, fitness center, and everything else you'd expect from a Hilton stay.

Manhattan Beach is accessible from many SoCal cities. It is located between both Santa Monica and Long Beach and is nearly 30 minutes from either. L.A. is only around 45 minutes away, while driving from San Diego takes about two hours. From the city of Oceanside, which oozes New England vibes, the ride is shorter at an hour and a half. Coming from Santa Barbara, you'll be on the road for a little over two hours.