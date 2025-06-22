Sandwiched Between Santa Monica And Long Beach Is California's Walkable Beach Town With Lots Of Local Shops
Laid-back energy, sun-soaked sands, and surf-bound waves are the SoCal triad. In fact, some of the best experiences are right here in Southern California, be it La Jolla's ocean views, Santa Monica's famous pier, or Laguna Beach's hidden gems. While the Golden State is one of those places that people flock to year-round, some cities manage to stay under the radar long enough to avoid the crowds — yet they're touristy enough to charm you immediately. Manhattan Beach, widely regarded as the "Pearl of the South Bay," is a wonderful destination for family-friendly getaways and romantic escapes. This beach town is an authentic manifestation of that picture-perfect California lifestyle. The icing on the cake is that you don't have to rely on your car too much — Manhattan Beach is easily explored on foot.
While a day trip to Manhattan Beach is definitely doable, why deny yourself the opportunity of a true respite? Book a weekend stay at The Wave Hotel, only a short drive or a 30-minute stroll from the beach. Rooms here are reasonably priced (considering that this town is a highly affluent area) and equipped with the essentials. If you want to treat yourself, the Belamar Hotel might be what you're looking for. Located next to Manhattan Village, this boutique lodging features an outdoor pool, restaurant, fitness center, and everything else you'd expect from a Hilton stay.
Manhattan Beach is accessible from many SoCal cities. It is located between both Santa Monica and Long Beach and is nearly 30 minutes from either. L.A. is only around 45 minutes away, while driving from San Diego takes about two hours. From the city of Oceanside, which oozes New England vibes, the ride is shorter at an hour and a half. Coming from Santa Barbara, you'll be on the road for a little over two hours.
Manhattan Beach is a water lover's haven
The namesake beach of the city stretches for 2 miles along the Pacific. This is the place to be on a hot summer day — sink your toes in the soft sand, bask in the sun, and take a dip in the cool ocean. Brought your board with you? Show off your skills and catch some waves. Windsurfers can also glide across the water thanks to ideal swell conditions. Manhattan Beach is also a great boogie boarding spot if you've been meaning to try out the sport. Those who'd rather remain dry can play a round of sand volleyball — you'll find plenty of nets all over the beach.
One of the most well-known landmarks here is the Manhattan Beach Pier, a 928-foot-long jetty where anglers head in search of the daily catch. A symbol of the city, the pier was constructed in 1920 — making it the oldest concrete structure of its kind on the West Coast. Walk all the way toward the end, and you'll come across the Roundhouse Aquarium. This free attraction allows you to observe underwater creatures like octopuses, round rays, and strawberry anemones. Make sure you don't miss the seahorses, leopard sharks, wolf eel, and the orange garibaldi. The highlight, though, is the touch tank, where you can interact with sea stars, sea cucumbers, urchins, and snails.
The 22-mile Marvin Braude Bike Trail traces the coastline and is a wonderful path to ride on by the beach. Also referred to as The Strand, this is where you'll end up strolling most nights. Whether you come here to watch the sunset, squeeze in a quick jog in the morning, or pedal along the waterfront restaurants, this route will make you feel like you're on top of the world — it's California at its best.
Low-key shopping and dining are just as fun
While Manhattan Beach doesn't have the same reputation as Walnut Creek for world-renowned shopping, it provides just enough retail therapy to boost your mood. The main shopping destination is Manhattan Village. With more than 70 stores at your fingertips, you're bound to find something to upgrade your closet and purchase gifts. Check out brands like Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, and Aerie for coveted pieces; Bath & Body Works, MAC Cosmetics, and Sephora for your self-care and beauty needs; and Reborn Coffee, Sprinkles, and Handel's Homemade Ice Cream for in-between breaks.
Meanwhile, in downtown Manhattan Beach, more than 150 retailers line the streets. Make your way to Cami for light and breezy items to complement that carefree Californian spirit. Shop for floral blouses, summer dresses, linen pants, and more. For must-have swimwear, head to Beach by Everything But Water. From quintessential one-pieces and cheeky bikinis to caftans and sarongs, there's no going wrong at this store. Surfers can look for rash guards to chase more swells in style. As for pre-loved apparel, swing by Finders Keep Hers for a much-needed thrifting sesh. If you're thinking of buying souvenirs, you'll love the options at Gum Tree.
Food plays a big part in how good an experience you have in a new town. That's why you need to indulge in fine dining at The Strand House. Start with baked scallops and grilled Spanish octopus, then move on to the chef's ceviche and yellowtail crudo. For your main dish, order the pan-seared Aegean branzino or seared Ora king salmon. When you're craving meat, The Arthur J offers succulent and tender steaks. You can go with a prime ribeye steak, or try the Japanese Wagyu beef which is simply unbeatable — it might even rival the iconic Los Angeles steakhouse, Lawry's.