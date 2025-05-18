The Most Delicious Los Angeles Restaurants You Didn't Know Are Owned By Celebrities, According To Reviews

It hardly comes as a surprise that celebrities are deeply entrenched in Los Angeles culture, as glitz and glamour are practically part of the city's DNA. The line between Hollywood and hospitality is deliciously blurred, with many beloved A-listers and famous personalities turning their attention to LA's eclectic food scene and adding their own unique touches to it. From fine dining hotspots to speakeasy-style joints and cozy pick-up-and-go counters, celebrity-owned restaurants are spread out all over the City of Dreams, serving everything from nostalgic comfort food to modern global flavors. And while some of these eateries lean into the star power behind them, others keep things low-key and let the food do the talking. Either way, they are totally worth your time and, in some cases, the long lines.

While there's no shortage of celebrity-backed spots in LA, this list cuts through the noise to highlight the ones that actually deserve the hype they receive on food forums from loyal, repeat, and new visitors. From Danny Trejo's casual but kickass taco joint to Ryan Gosling's ambient Moroccan-inspired restaurant and Issa Rae's cocktail bar caught in time, these businesses seem like more than just side hustles for these entertainers-turned-restauranteurs, who have evidently poured heart and passion into their food establishments. You may even find a few more places to add to your list of top local restaurants in LA.