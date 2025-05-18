The Most Delicious Los Angeles Restaurants You Didn't Know Are Owned By Celebrities, According To Reviews
It hardly comes as a surprise that celebrities are deeply entrenched in Los Angeles culture, as glitz and glamour are practically part of the city's DNA. The line between Hollywood and hospitality is deliciously blurred, with many beloved A-listers and famous personalities turning their attention to LA's eclectic food scene and adding their own unique touches to it. From fine dining hotspots to speakeasy-style joints and cozy pick-up-and-go counters, celebrity-owned restaurants are spread out all over the City of Dreams, serving everything from nostalgic comfort food to modern global flavors. And while some of these eateries lean into the star power behind them, others keep things low-key and let the food do the talking. Either way, they are totally worth your time and, in some cases, the long lines.
While there's no shortage of celebrity-backed spots in LA, this list cuts through the noise to highlight the ones that actually deserve the hype they receive on food forums from loyal, repeat, and new visitors. From Danny Trejo's casual but kickass taco joint to Ryan Gosling's ambient Moroccan-inspired restaurant and Issa Rae's cocktail bar caught in time, these businesses seem like more than just side hustles for these entertainers-turned-restauranteurs, who have evidently poured heart and passion into their food establishments. You may even find a few more places to add to your list of top local restaurants in LA.
Crossroads Kitchen - Travis Barker
Punk rock fans may know Travis Barker as the drummer of Blink-182, while reality TV aficionados might recognize him as Kourtney Kardashian's husband. But how many people know that the multifaceted musician is also a restauranteur? One of his many identities is as the co-owner of Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan fine dining establishment in Los Angeles started in 2013 by chef Tal Ronnen that has since become the go-to spot for gastronomes seeking out flavors from a Mediterranean-inspired, plant-based palate. Artichoke "oysters," "crab" cakes, and "meatball" pizzas are all-time hits among visitors, many of whom are hardcore carnivores. It's no wonder Los Angeles is considered one of the prime American foodie destinations for vegans.
In the words of one Yelp reviewer who raved about the food at Crossroads Kitchen: "Their vegan meat dishes are a revelation; they taste so real, you can't help but wonder if you're missing out on something if you decide to go vegan." Thousands of reviews later, the restaurant has managed to maintain its high rating of 4.1, a feat that's not easy to pull off in today's food culture, where everyone with a phone is an amateur food critic. But Crossroads Kitchen's success makes sense when you realize it is the brainchild of a former meat lover who understands exactly what meat eaters desire. Ronnen told LAist: "We never use the word 'vegan' on the menu ... I want to cook for non-vegans. I want to cook for people who could benefit from eating this way."
Nobu Los Angeles - Robert De Niro
Nobu is a renowned name in the global culinary scene, so much so that its glory often tends to eclipse the fact that one of the biggest names in Hollywood is attached to it: Robert De Niro. In fact, De Niro was instrumental in founding the Japanese-Peruvian restaurant chain that has over 50 outlets, including one in Los Angeles. The award-winning icon became a business partner of celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa in the early '90s after being blown away by the food at his eponymous Beverly Hills restaurant. Inaugurating the first Nobu location in New York in 1994, the actor-chef pair set about building a business empire that has developed into a crown jewel in the world of fine fusion dining, a reputation celebrated by food critics and guests alike.
On Tripadvisor, Nobu Los Angeles holds an impressive 4.3 rating, ranking among the top restaurants in the West Hollywood neighborhood. Star items on the menu include Matsuhisa's legendary black cod with miso — a tender, buttery, and perfectly caramelized recipe that has remained unchanged for 30 years — and the yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, which one Tripadvisor reviewer described as "a classic." But what truly sets Nobu apart isn't just what's on the plate. The experience and service grounded in consistency that immediately stands out to visitors are second to none. As Matsuhisa told CNN Money, "[When a] customer comes into my restaurant – they trust our quality of food."
Trejo's Tacos - Danny Trejo
Onscreen, Danny Trejo may wield machetes and play the part of a Hollywood baddie to perfection. But once the cameras stop rolling, he slips into the role of a restauranteur serving up some of the best tacos in Los Angeles. Trejo's Tacos opened its first location in March 2016 on La Brea Avenue and has grown into a beloved Mexican food joint. The eatery pays homage to the city's eclectic culinary scene and founder Trejo's upbringing, a childhood shaped by his mother's cooking and the importance of food as a community binder. "You know what, it was my mum's house. It didn't matter what time we came home – food was like the peacemaker, you walked in and she fed everybody," he told the Independent.
Carrying forward his mother's legacy, Trejo has made his restaurant a truly inclusive place that caters to all. From vegan jackfruit tacos to slow-braised barbacoa, there is something for many palates on the menu. Like several visitors, one Tripadvisor reviewer raved about more than just the food at Trejo's Tacos in Los Angeles: "The prices are reasonable and the portion sizes are very good." And Trejo, for seemingly good reason, is as bold as his film persona in echoing his customers' sentiments about his restaurant. In his own words, as spoken to ABC7 Los Angeles: "We have got some of the most delicious tacos known to man."
Tagine Beverly Hills - Ryan Gosling
Tucked away on North Robertson Boulevard in Beverly Hills is a Moroccan-style restaurant that Ryan Gosling adores. Not just because he is a part owner of the place; the food there is worth the hype. The story goes that Gosling fell in love with Chef Ben Benameur's soulful cooking when he used to cater food around La-La Land. The two then brought Tagine to life in 2004, with the goal of giving the city a "place that made you feel warm and satisfied; a place where the food is made with love," according to the restaurant's website. Unlike other restaurants in celebrity-filled LA neighborhoods where people go hoping to spot their favorite stars, Tagine stands apart with a charm that is more about an intimate, cozy dining experience than flashy Hollywood glamor.
Tagine conceals this magic behind relatively humble exteriors. As one Tripadvisor reviewer described it, "You would not likely walk in on a one off visit. The outside is not all that appealing." But once inside, Gosling's restaurant opens up into a dimly lit, atmospheric space that makes visitors feel like they have walked into a private Moroccan dinner party. Uber Eats highlights the restaurant's honey lamb tagine, chicken bastilla, and Alaskan king salmon as fan-favorite dishes on the menu. We dare say you can't go wrong, no matter which dish you choose.
Wahlburgers - Mark Wahlberg
Besides being a bankable Hollywood star, Mark Wahlberg is also a dedicated restauranteur, bringing classic American comfort food to the table with a focus on simple, satisfying burgers done right. The celebrity factor is hard to conceal in the name of his world-famous, fast-casual burger chain Wahlburgers — co-founded with his brothers Donnie and Paul Wahlberg in 2011 — and yet it takes a backseat for both loyal and new customers who are (understandably) more preoccupied with the superior taste of the food.
For many others, Wahlburgers lives up to the hype. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted about the Los Angeles outlet: "I was skeptical. A chain burger joint owned by, and named after a celebrity? Hmmmmm. BUT, I was so happy because I got the tastiest burger I've ever had."
While these are not the cheapest burgers you can get around the city, Wahlburgers does a great job of invoking family nostalgia and that all-American, home-cooked vibe that manages to tug at just the right heartstrings. Sure enough, much of the menu draws from the Wahlberg brothers' own childhood and the recipes their mother used to put together using humble ingredients like government cheese. In the words of a Lifestyle Frisco writer who visited the burger joint: "It's an acknowledgment of how far they've come as a family with the understanding that they will always remember where they came from and always honor their roots."
TomTom Restaurant and Bar - Lisa Vanderpump
Lisa Vanderpump has built a reality TV empire that extends far beyond the screen, as evidenced by TomTom Restaurant and Bar in Los Angeles. The eatery opened its doors in 2018 in West Hollywood, backed by "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum, her husband, Ken Todd, and junior partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz (both stars of "Vanderpump Rules"). Like so many of Vanderpump's ventures, the restaurant climbed the charts quickly, although not simply because of the famous name attached to it, but because of the experience it offers. From its imaginative drink menu to its stylish interiors that are equal parts edgy and elegant, it's not without reason that it has gained plaudits from critics and diners alike.
While Vanderpump's dazzling restaurant portfolio includes other notable spots like SUR, Vanderpump à Paris, and the now-closed Pump, TomTom stands out as a crown jewel in her collection. A reviewer for Business Insider who hit up multiple spots owned by the dynamic television icon confirmed as much, noting how they felt "at home in this wacky, over-the-top locale." That sentiment is also echoed across the board by both Bravo devotees and casual visitors alike, who are left equally charmed by this place that, in the restaurant's own words, "is at the same time decadent, relaxed and a bloody good time."
Blaze Pizza - LeBron James
It's safe to say that LeBron James excels at whatever he does, and no, we're not just talking about basketball. The NBA legend has proved that his business instincts are just as sharp as his jump shot, especially with his investment in Blaze Pizza, the fast-casual restaurant chain he backed in 2012. Now operating over 300 locations across the world, including three in Los Angeles, the brand is beloved for its build-your-own model that allows people to customize their meals and have them ready in just minutes. With pizza, that kind of choice and convenience is pretty much the dream.
In 2017, Forbes marked Blaze as the fastest-growing restaurant chain ever, a distinction that properly complements the high status of the icon behind it. While you won't spot James' face on the pizza box, his presence is baked deep into the brand's success, according to CEO Jim Mizes, who said in the Forbes article: "LeBron helps us punch in terms of our brand awareness well above our weight." Across public forums like Tripadvisor, Blaze Pizza in LA enjoys high ratings for its speed, quality, and convenience. As one Yelp user said, "Always has a line for a reason :) Can't go wrong with those unlimited toppings and finishes!"
Somerville - Issa Rae
Issa Rae is adored for putting South Los Angeles on the cultural map through heartfelt storytelling in the HBO series "Insecure." She took her love for her hometown from the screen to the streets and poured it into Somerville, a cocktail lounge in View Park–Windsor Hills that she opened in 2024. With swanky interiors, a vintage aesthetic, and live music evoking the feel of an old-school jazz lounge, it didn't take too long for Rae's establishment to gain a loyal fan following. On Yelp, Somerville holds a strong 4.0 rating, with reviewers particularly enjoying the collard green lasagna and chicken sliders.
Despite being a cocktail bar, the drink menu features a variety for many kinds of sippers, ranging from a smoky mezcal-based creation called forget me not to the zero-alcohol lady of the night, both of which a writer from People magazine (who visited with friends) approved of highly. The idea for a laidback bar where people could leave their worries at the door came to Rae when she realized that there was a lack of places where people could just lounge in South LA. "Cause in your thirties, you're not like ... I'm not about the club life. I like to just sit down, have a seat, drink, and listen to good music," she explained on the "It Takes A Village" podcast. And so, she brought such a place to life.
Rock and Brews - Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons
When you walk into Rock and Brews, it is immediately clear that this is not any old casual diner. It is a full-blown tribute to classic rock and roll, with iconic faces from over the decades on the walls and posters providing company as you sip on a cold beer and wait for your next flight. With its only Los Angeles locations tucked inside Terminals 1 and 5 of LAX, Rock and Brews has a music-driven vibe, nostalgic decor, and unfussy comfort food that feels like a backstage pass to a world of cool. It all makes perfect sense once you realize the brand was co-founded by none other than KISS legends Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley.
Rock and Brews is as much about its theme as it is about the food, which includes simple classics like wings, burgers, tenders, and burritos. In the words of one Tripadvisor user, the place serves as a "rockin layover spot ... not for someone looking for a quiet linen tablecloth restaurant." One of the highlights of the Rock and Brews brand is its more than 50 beer options, so you can best believe visitors are never left high and dry, even though these airport outposts are smaller than the restaurant's other establishments. Whether you're a die-hard rock fan or just looking for a decent IPA and a bite before boarding at LAX, Rock and Brews is the place to be.
Something About Her - Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney
Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney made reality TV their playground for years on "Vanderpump Rules" before moving on to serve something else besides good ol' small screen drama: sandwiches. In 2024, the duo joined forces to open a chic eatery in West Hollywood called Something About Her, which quickly gained renown for its delicious menu and (consequently) long lines. Apparently, the food is so good that a reviewer for The Cut — who reached the location well before the shop opened and yet had to wait over three hours to try the food — signed off on the hype the place commands. On a lucky day, you might even spot celebs like Andy Cohen grabbing a bite there.
The restaurant is a heady mix of artful Parisian cool and Hollywood glam, evident in everything from its storybook interiors to the cinematic menu. For instance, sandwich names like Reese, Diane, and Drew are directly inspired by beloved rom-com queens, and the dishes are just as beautifully crafted. With a 4.1 rating on Yelp and countless reviews to account for the shop's popularity, the place has clearly struck the right chord, not just with Bravo fans but with foodies as well. Though these definitely won't be the cheapest sandwiches you can find in the city, you can rest assured that the generous portions of food and general aesthetic of the place will more than make up for the prices.
Methodology
We created this list of celebrity-owned restaurants by blending data from leading publications that feature restaurant reviews with the candid voices of everyday diners that are widely available online. We identified eateries in Los Angeles backed or founded by fan-favorite names in entertainment, sports, and pop culture to determine which ones are worth your time (and taste buds). However, there was one key twist: We focused on spots where the celebrity connection isn't always front and center, and if it is, the glitz doesn't overshadow the quality of the food.
We then sifted through dozens of user reviews, social media posts, and foodie opinions across public forums like Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Uber Eats to better understand what people really think of these celebrity-owned LA restaurants. We leaned on press coverage these spots have received from reputed outlets like Forbes and People to gauge the full experience visitors receive there and how well it stacks up against the buzz.
Some of these celebrity joints are widely acclaimed, and others have cult status among locals or online reviewers, but they all share two features: Authentic culinary appeal and an enjoyable dining experience. There are more restaurants in LA with A-list connections and this is not an exhaustive ranking. Rather, we've curated some of the most acclaimed ones you just can't miss. Hungry for more? Peruse the menus at the best restaurants in California.