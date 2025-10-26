A Once-In-A-Lifetime Wilderness Retreat Offers Glaciers, Grizzly Bears, And Oceanfront Luxury In Canada

Along the western coastline of British Columbia lies an untouched landscape with a wild beauty. Verdant evergreens, some of them centuries old, extend from mountains to shore like a cozy blanket. The tranquil waters of the lakes, filled with ancient stories and infinite marine life, host spectacular icebergs. And the Ice Age-era glaciers glow white against the sparkling turquoise of the inlets. Here, you'll find an oceanfront luxury getaway like no other: Fawn Bluff. It gets its name from the elegant fawn lilies that spread across this land each spring, dotting the ground with color. While this nature sanctuary may seem as remote as it gets, it's only an hour from Vancouver, a vibrant Canadian city and idyllic destination.

This place is nestled amongst the Douglas firs and Sitka spruces that populate the Great Bear Rainforest — an area that certainly lives up to its name, boasting around 1,500 grizzlies and thousands of black bears. The 340 acres of protected water and forest upon which Fawn Bluff sits are located in the unceded territory of the Xwémalhkwu, or Homalco First Nation (written as χʷɛmaɬkʷu in their native language), who are the original stewards of this land. While the lodge used to be the lavish vacation home of Hollywood A-listers Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley, its new owner, French entrepreneur David Tuchbant, had a different vision when he purchased it in 2023. He conceptualized Fawn Bluff as both a non-profit organization and wilderness retreat following a regenerative hospitality model. As such, he employs local guides and commissions local craftspeople, giving 100% of the profits (plus 5% of sales) back to the Xwémalhkwu community. As Tuchbant shares in a press release, "I was drawn to Fawn Bluff by the orcas, but I stayed for the people."