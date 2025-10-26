A Once-In-A-Lifetime Wilderness Retreat Offers Glaciers, Grizzly Bears, And Oceanfront Luxury In Canada
Along the western coastline of British Columbia lies an untouched landscape with a wild beauty. Verdant evergreens, some of them centuries old, extend from mountains to shore like a cozy blanket. The tranquil waters of the lakes, filled with ancient stories and infinite marine life, host spectacular icebergs. And the Ice Age-era glaciers glow white against the sparkling turquoise of the inlets. Here, you'll find an oceanfront luxury getaway like no other: Fawn Bluff. It gets its name from the elegant fawn lilies that spread across this land each spring, dotting the ground with color. While this nature sanctuary may seem as remote as it gets, it's only an hour from Vancouver, a vibrant Canadian city and idyllic destination.
This place is nestled amongst the Douglas firs and Sitka spruces that populate the Great Bear Rainforest — an area that certainly lives up to its name, boasting around 1,500 grizzlies and thousands of black bears. The 340 acres of protected water and forest upon which Fawn Bluff sits are located in the unceded territory of the Xwémalhkwu, or Homalco First Nation (written as χʷɛmaɬkʷu in their native language), who are the original stewards of this land. While the lodge used to be the lavish vacation home of Hollywood A-listers Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley, its new owner, French entrepreneur David Tuchbant, had a different vision when he purchased it in 2023. He conceptualized Fawn Bluff as both a non-profit organization and wilderness retreat following a regenerative hospitality model. As such, he employs local guides and commissions local craftspeople, giving 100% of the profits (plus 5% of sales) back to the Xwémalhkwu community. As Tuchbant shares in a press release, "I was drawn to Fawn Bluff by the orcas, but I stayed for the people."
Staying and dining at Fawn Bluff
There are two rustic, red-cedar log cabins, containing a total of six bedrooms, in which you can stay: The Main House, with its luxurious comforts and Bute Inlet vistas, can easily sleep 12, while the more secluded Lake Cabin, surrounded by verdant forests and offering views of the private Leask Lake, fits four. Inside the cabins, you'll find dark, woodsy interiors decorated with exquisite Indigenous carvings and crafts. You'll be warmed by the fireplaces and ample sunlight peeking through the large windows. And you'll have a writing desk, kitchen, patio, bar, comfy couches, and rainy-day accoutrements like books and games, along with high-speed internet. In line with the lodge's sustainability ethos, the bathrooms are stocked with hand-crafted, small-batch-produced organic toiletries from Tofino Soap Company, which is based on nearby Vancouver Island in the underrated Canadian town with some of the world's best beaches. And although the property currently uses a hybrid system, the goal is for Fawn Bluff to run entirely on clean energy in the near future.
One surprising feature of this retreat is that there's no set menu; instead, dishes are prepared based on what's seasonally available. Canadian chef Kwin Marion sources ingredients from both the on-site greenhouse and the surrounding area, fishing and foraging in the nearby waters and forests. Guests can join these trips to learn more about the lodge's farm- and tide-to-table approach to food. And as for dining, family-style meals are served casually around a blazing fire to encourage connection — to the food, the land, and the people you share them with. This ultra-exclusive spot can accommodate up to 16 guests (12 adults and four children) — and the whole property is for private use only, with its inaugural season set to run from June 1 until October 15, 2026.
Experiences at Fawn Bluff
There are several ways to experience this breathtaking land, connect with nature, and learn about the Xwémalhkwu people's culture and history. Take a boat trip, aboard Fawn Bluff's Coastal Craft vessel, where you'll journey through hidden coves, Desolation Sound, and the Salish Sea. Trek through old-growth forests on a hike that's tailored to your level — look out for shy fawns and black bears along the way. Go on a guided bear viewing with an Xwémalhkwu member, where you might spot grizzlies hunting for salmon or walking along riverbanks with their cubs. On the guided ocean safari, keep your eyes peeled for the sight of a tail or fin — the telltale sign of a nearby humpback whale or orca. You may also have encounters with sea lions, seals, and even dolphins as you explore the mysteries of these waters. But perhaps the most impressive way to view the region is from above, on an unforgettable helicopter adventure. Get one-of-a-kind views of the Coast Mountains, glistening bodies of water, and stunning glaciers as you take to the skies.
You can reach Fawn Bluff by seaplane or helicopter from Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The journey will take roughly an hour and provide you with extraordinary aerial views of the ocean and forests below. Even closer is the airport (YBL) at Campbell River, known as the "salmon capital of the world." From here, you'll arrive at Fawn Bluff by boat — keep an eye out for humpbacks breaching and other wildlife on your way over. As of this writing, the nightly rate is $19,021 (plus 5% tax), and it includes guides, activities, dedicated staff, meals, and house alcohol, with chartered flights and premium alcohol available at an additional cost. There's a required minimum stay of four nights.