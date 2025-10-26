Indiana's Newest State Park Preserves Gorgeous Prairie Grasslands, Seasonal Campsites, And Historic Woodlands

The flyover states in the United States are all too often assumed to be boring, but there are plenty of hidden gems to explore around the Midwest and Indiana is no exception. The newest state park in Indiana, Prophetstown State Park, boasts pretty scenery and outdoor recreation along the confluence of the Tippecanoe and Wabash Rivers. The park was established in 2004 and includes native habitats such as prairies, wetlands, and woodlands along with blooming wildflowers nestled amongst a landscape that was shaped by ice from glaciers and moving water. Admission to the state park is $8 for Indiana vehicles and $10 for out-of-state plates.

There are a number of things to do at Prophetstown State Park. Visit the 1920s living history farm with two farmhouses on site, a barn, and a blacksmith shop. Experience authentic farm-to-table cooking at the popular five-course dinner event which takes place once a month. Go see the replica Native American settlement complete with medicine lodge, wigwam shelters, and a granary to learn about indigenous culture. There are also four hiking trails and a 3.5-mile bike trail at the park. While swimming and wading in the rivers is not allowed, Prophetstown State Park has an Aquatic Center with a number of fun features including a lazy river, a body flume, and a 30-foot slide. The Aquatic Center is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and costs just $5 per person.