Indiana's Newest State Park Preserves Gorgeous Prairie Grasslands, Seasonal Campsites, And Historic Woodlands
The flyover states in the United States are all too often assumed to be boring, but there are plenty of hidden gems to explore around the Midwest and Indiana is no exception. The newest state park in Indiana, Prophetstown State Park, boasts pretty scenery and outdoor recreation along the confluence of the Tippecanoe and Wabash Rivers. The park was established in 2004 and includes native habitats such as prairies, wetlands, and woodlands along with blooming wildflowers nestled amongst a landscape that was shaped by ice from glaciers and moving water. Admission to the state park is $8 for Indiana vehicles and $10 for out-of-state plates.
There are a number of things to do at Prophetstown State Park. Visit the 1920s living history farm with two farmhouses on site, a barn, and a blacksmith shop. Experience authentic farm-to-table cooking at the popular five-course dinner event which takes place once a month. Go see the replica Native American settlement complete with medicine lodge, wigwam shelters, and a granary to learn about indigenous culture. There are also four hiking trails and a 3.5-mile bike trail at the park. While swimming and wading in the rivers is not allowed, Prophetstown State Park has an Aquatic Center with a number of fun features including a lazy river, a body flume, and a 30-foot slide. The Aquatic Center is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and costs just $5 per person.
Planning your trip to Prophetstown State Park
Prophetstown is located in west-central Indiana just north of the vibrant college town of Lafayette-West Lafayette — it's a 15-minute drive from the town to the park. The park is also close to the small, scenic town of Battle Ground, which is 10 minutes away. You'll want your own car to explore here, but be aware that map services like Google Maps often give incorrect directions to the state park. Use Exit 178 on State Route 43 to reach the park when coming from Lafayette — do not use SR 225, as there is no access to the park from here.
While Purdue University Airport is the closest airport to the state park (it's a 20-minute drive), the closest major airport to Prophetstown State Park is Indianapolis International Airport, which has been recognized for its excellent customer service. Indianapolis International Airport is just under a 1.5-hour drive from the state park.
Prophetstown State Park has a campground with 110 sites, 55 of which have a full hook-up and all of which are ADA accessible. The campground has modern bathrooms and showers and there are two picnic areas in the park. If you don't want to camp, there are over 30 hotel options in the Lafayette-West Lafayette area.