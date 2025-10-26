Maine's Underrated City On The Canadian Border Has Historic Charm, Scenic Riverfront Walks, And Natural Wonders

Maine's natural beauty isn't a secret, and places like Acadia National Park regularly rank among the top vacation destinations on America's East Coast. Aside from Acadia and the many quintessential summer islands beloved by both locals and travelers, there are also many hidden corners of this wild state that don't get as much attention. One destination that deserves a second look is Calais, Maine.

Located on the far Eastern side of the state bordering the Canadian province of New Brunswick, Calais is in Maine's Washington County. This town has a population of just over 3,000 residents, yet it has multiple lodging options, including resorts, inns, hotels, and more.

Calais sits alongside the Saint Croix River Reservoir, which creates beautiful, sweeping water views from downtown. Calais also has a rich history for visitors to enjoy. This includes the fact that the area around Calais was explored in the early 1600s by the French, after being first inhabited by the indigenous Passamaquoddy peoples. Calais still has multiple historic buildings for visitors to enjoy, yet its close proximity to protected wilderness lands offers a blend of small town charm and natural wonder for travelers who love places with the best of both worlds.