Maine's Underrated City On The Canadian Border Has Historic Charm, Scenic Riverfront Walks, And Natural Wonders
Maine's natural beauty isn't a secret, and places like Acadia National Park regularly rank among the top vacation destinations on America's East Coast. Aside from Acadia and the many quintessential summer islands beloved by both locals and travelers, there are also many hidden corners of this wild state that don't get as much attention. One destination that deserves a second look is Calais, Maine.
Located on the far Eastern side of the state bordering the Canadian province of New Brunswick, Calais is in Maine's Washington County. This town has a population of just over 3,000 residents, yet it has multiple lodging options, including resorts, inns, hotels, and more.
Calais sits alongside the Saint Croix River Reservoir, which creates beautiful, sweeping water views from downtown. Calais also has a rich history for visitors to enjoy. This includes the fact that the area around Calais was explored in the early 1600s by the French, after being first inhabited by the indigenous Passamaquoddy peoples. Calais still has multiple historic buildings for visitors to enjoy, yet its close proximity to protected wilderness lands offers a blend of small town charm and natural wonder for travelers who love places with the best of both worlds.
Explore the natural beauty of the north
This Maine town offers a bounty of natural beauty in every direction, starting with the Calais Waterfront Waterway. This easy 1.5-mile route leads through fields, trees, and a ravine while winding alongside the Saint Croix River. The flattened gravel path is suitable for walking, running, wheelchairs, and bikes. This short trail is also the start of the East Coast Greenway — a massive trail that stretches all the way down to Key West, Florida.
Another natural wonder can be found just 12 minutes outside of Calais' downtown at the Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge. Spanning nearly 30,000 acres, these federally protected lands are home to a diverse range of wildlife, plants and trees, birds, and endangered species. The refuge has multiple hiking trails, including some that are wheelchair accessible and other hikes that are best traveled on foot.
Moosehorn also has a variety of geographical features, from wetlands and marshes to evergreen forests. This includes 18 miles of coast, with ocean bays that provide critical habitats for more than one type of bird. In fact, Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge is home to the biggest concentration of nesting bald eagles in the Northeastern United States.
Enjoy a history-filled Maine escape
Like other old towns in Maine with serene scenic coastlines, Calais has numerous historical sites for exploring. One popular spot is the Saint Croix Island International Historic Site. This destination teaches visitors about the European settlers who visited and eventually colonized Saint Croix Island and the surrounding region. While it isn't encouraged to visit the actual island that this historic site honors, you can stay on the mainland and enjoy paths for strolling, sculptures, museum exhibits, and more.
Additionally, history buffs will enjoy strolling through the Residential Historic District in Calais. Starting where Main Street and Calais Street intersect, you'll find multiple houses from the 1800s. Also on Main Street is the Holmes Cottage. Thought to be the oldest home in the city, Holmes Cottage was built in 1820 and has since been turned into a museum.
When planning your visit to Calais, you can fly into Maine's capital city of Portland – a lively waterfront hub with walkable streets. From Portland International Jetport, visitors can rent a car. The drive takes between three and a half to four hours and winds up the Eastern side of the state of Maine.