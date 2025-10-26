A Gateway To Lake Michigan Adventures And Hiking Sandy Dunes Is This Under-The-Radar Midwest City

The best thing about exploring Lake Michigan is that there always seems to be something new to discover. Uncover another hidden gem in the city of Bridgman in Southwest Michigan, in close proximity to the cities of Benton Harbor in the north and New Buffalo in the south. With a population of just 2,000 residents, Bridgman still packs a punch with beautiful stretches of Lake Michigan coast and a local state park.

Bridgman is nestled at the start of Lake Michigan's Sunset Coast, where you'll find endless pristine beaches. Weko Beach, in particular, is the highlight for experiencing the lake in summer, and Warren Dunes State Park is perfect for those looking for scenic hiking trails. The city is also a great starting point for diving into the heart of Southwest Michigan's wine country and for exploring the Midwest's legendary brewery scene.

Bridgman is easily accessible via I-94 or Red Arrow Highway. If you're flying in, the nearest international airports are South Bend International Airport, at around 40 minutes away, or Chicago's much larger O'Hare International Airport, at about an hour and 40 minutes away depending on traffic. By bus, Greyhound is available in nearby areas like St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, while if you're traveling by train, there are Amtrak stations in New Buffalo and South Bend.