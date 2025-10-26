A Gateway To Lake Michigan Adventures And Hiking Sandy Dunes Is This Under-The-Radar Midwest City
The best thing about exploring Lake Michigan is that there always seems to be something new to discover. Uncover another hidden gem in the city of Bridgman in Southwest Michigan, in close proximity to the cities of Benton Harbor in the north and New Buffalo in the south. With a population of just 2,000 residents, Bridgman still packs a punch with beautiful stretches of Lake Michigan coast and a local state park.
Bridgman is nestled at the start of Lake Michigan's Sunset Coast, where you'll find endless pristine beaches. Weko Beach, in particular, is the highlight for experiencing the lake in summer, and Warren Dunes State Park is perfect for those looking for scenic hiking trails. The city is also a great starting point for diving into the heart of Southwest Michigan's wine country and for exploring the Midwest's legendary brewery scene.
Bridgman is easily accessible via I-94 or Red Arrow Highway. If you're flying in, the nearest international airports are South Bend International Airport, at around 40 minutes away, or Chicago's much larger O'Hare International Airport, at about an hour and 40 minutes away depending on traffic. By bus, Greyhound is available in nearby areas like St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, while if you're traveling by train, there are Amtrak stations in New Buffalo and South Bend.
Outdoor activities in Bridgman, Michigan
In the summer, Weko Beach thrums with events and activities that are fun for the whole family. You'll find their free summer music concerts held at the beach from Memorial Day to Labor Day every Sunday at 07:00 p.m. Weko Beach is also where you can rent kayaks and paddle boards to explore Lake Michigan. The boat launch is available from May 1 to October 1, one of the only three direct accesses to the lake that you'll find. If you're thinking of dipping your toes in the water or splashing around, know that there are no lifeguards on duty. The beach also has a boardwalk, two observation decks, and access to a dog beach at Warren Dunes State Park.
After relaxing at the beach, it's now time to amp it up with outdoor adventures at the Warren Dunes State Park. A perfect spot if you want to skip the crowds at Indiana Dunes, this state park dazzles with dunes that tower 260 feet above Lake Michigan and cover 1,500 acres. You'll also find 6 miles of hiking trails, a 2.5-mile dog beach, picnic areas, and two campgrounds. The state park is also one of the few spots where you have the chance to see the iconic view of Chicago's skyscrapers on the lake's horizon. The sighting depends on visibility and weather conditions, but the best opportunity to catch a glimpse is during spring or fall, around sunset.
Things to do in Bridgman, Michigan
A visit to Bridgman doesn't have to be entirely dedicated to outdoor recreation. After a satisfying day of adventure, fill your stomach with locally-grown produce at the Bridgman Open-Air Market. Take your pick of the city's farmers' market with a choice of fresh produce, sweet treats, and handmade crafts and souvenirs. The market is open from May to October, every Sunday.
If you happen to be visiting Bridgman in the summer, don't miss your chance to go blueberry picking. Choose from farms like Berry Lucky Farm, Rambo Blueberries, and Starbuck's Blueberry Farm. The season typically starts in July and lasts until the start of September. Though depending on the weather, farms can close in August. If picking flowers is more your speed, check out the Lavender Bliss Flower Farm and its cutting gardens, starting at the end of June.
Bridgman is also a part of Southwest Michigan's Makers Trail, a charming, underrated stretch of vineyards and views. The trail features more than 50 beverage spots in the region, including breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries. In Bridgman, you'll find both Tabor Hill Winery and Transient Artisan Ales, both of which will add a stamp to your Makers Trail Passport. The passport challenge takes place between September and April, with a chance to win prizes for at least 10 check-ins at participating spots.