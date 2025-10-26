An Island Off Massachusetts' Coast Is A Car And Road-Free Gem Full Of Meadows And Cozy Lighthouses To Stay In

When people think of islands off the coast of Massachusetts, there are surely some popular ones that come to mind. Netflix's television series "The Perfect Couple" propelled the well-known island of Nantucket to the top of travel wish lists, and it would be difficult to find someone who hasn't heard of Martha's Vineyard, the iconic American island that perfectly captures the charm of an English village. However, you may be surprised to learn that there are some lesser-known islands off the coast of the Bay state.

Egg Rock, known for an iconic dog named Milo who assisted the lighthouse keeper in saving ships from ruin and rescued local children, sits just off the coast of Nahant and now serves as a bird sanctuary. The Misery Islands, a tiny duo of forested land off Salem's coast, used to be the home of a club where Boston's high society would reside to attend seasonal tournaments and regattas. Though those islands have long since been deserted of any actual inhabitants, there is another island that sits just two nautical miles southeast, where grand mansions and impressive private residences abound despite the lack of roads or cars. Bakers Island is a hidden gem with quintessential coastal views and sprawling meadows, making it a visually spectacular slice of New England that you won't want to miss.

Although most of the island is privately owned and inaccessible to the public, there is a way to visit as a guest. You'll want to pay close attention, as there is only one access point for those who aren't residents of the small summer colony, and you aren't going to want to miss the opportunity to see and stay in the island's historic lighthouse keeper's residence, away from the hustle and bustle of the crowded Salem mainland.