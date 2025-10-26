An Island Off Massachusetts' Coast Is A Car And Road-Free Gem Full Of Meadows And Cozy Lighthouses To Stay In
When people think of islands off the coast of Massachusetts, there are surely some popular ones that come to mind. Netflix's television series "The Perfect Couple" propelled the well-known island of Nantucket to the top of travel wish lists, and it would be difficult to find someone who hasn't heard of Martha's Vineyard, the iconic American island that perfectly captures the charm of an English village. However, you may be surprised to learn that there are some lesser-known islands off the coast of the Bay state.
Egg Rock, known for an iconic dog named Milo who assisted the lighthouse keeper in saving ships from ruin and rescued local children, sits just off the coast of Nahant and now serves as a bird sanctuary. The Misery Islands, a tiny duo of forested land off Salem's coast, used to be the home of a club where Boston's high society would reside to attend seasonal tournaments and regattas. Though those islands have long since been deserted of any actual inhabitants, there is another island that sits just two nautical miles southeast, where grand mansions and impressive private residences abound despite the lack of roads or cars. Bakers Island is a hidden gem with quintessential coastal views and sprawling meadows, making it a visually spectacular slice of New England that you won't want to miss.
Although most of the island is privately owned and inaccessible to the public, there is a way to visit as a guest. You'll want to pay close attention, as there is only one access point for those who aren't residents of the small summer colony, and you aren't going to want to miss the opportunity to see and stay in the island's historic lighthouse keeper's residence, away from the hustle and bustle of the crowded Salem mainland.
How to take a day trip to Bakers Island
There is only one way on and off of Bakers Island for non-residents. For seasonal day trip access during the summer months to the historic Bakers Island Light Station and the former lighthouse keeper's residence, you must look to the Essex National Heritage Commission. It has owned, operated, and managed the 10 acre-site since 2014 when the deed was transferred to them from the federal government, and this slice of the 60-acre pear-shaped private island is the only piece of land open to visitation.
Essex Heritage has worked hard to restore this special piece of history for public enjoyment, and they operate the only landing craft that accesses the station. An adult ticket aboard their vessel, the Naumkeag, will cost you $40, while a children's ticket is $25. A roundtrip excursion from the Salem Ferry dock lasts about two and a half hours — after a half hour aboard the boat, visitors will have about 90 minutes to explore the area that's open to the public at large, before making the trip back to Salem's coastline.
This day excursion earns a 4.9 out of 5 rating on TripAdvisor, with reviewers reporting that the tour guides are friendly and well-informed. "Nice rugged boat made to float onto the rocky shore — gate goes down to the rocks to walk onto the island — up the trails to the Lighthouse and Light-keepers cottage," one reviewer says. "Awesome views and stories to be told." Visitors will enjoy access to an 1820 light tower and two keepers houses, with the opportunity to speak with guides about the light station. Relax and take in the peaceful island setting, or explore the well-maintained historic trails that give even more access to the natural beauty of the area.
Staying overnight on Bakers Island
For those looking for a longer stay on Bakers Island, during the summer months Essex Heritage offers the unique opportunity to stay overnight in the assistant lighthouse keeper's residence, which is not accessible to visitors who have not booked that specific stay. Those who are lucky enough to experience this special excursion can expect an "off-the-grid" experience with limited solar-power lighting, filtered well-water, and a limited amount of hot water. Furnishings in the three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bathroom house are rustic, and there is a kitchen equipped with a propane-fueled range, outdoor propane grill, and a refrigerator with a freezer. Carry in your own sheets, towels, soap, and toiletries, as well as food and snacks, as there is no shopping on the island. This is an unplugged experience with no TV, heat, or air conditioning, but WiFi is provided.
Highlights of the stay will include spectacular views from the island, picnicking on the beautiful lawn, and swimming at the light station's private beach. Relax in one of the provided lounge chairs, hit the historic trails, or do some fishing to pass the time.
Although booking options vary from year to year, two-night bookings tend to be available from June through September, with four-night bookings available in July and August. Packages range from $1000 to $2500 depending on the days of the week and number of nights, and it includes the cost of traveling by boat. Lodging packages begin with accommodation for four guests, with the opportunity to add up to two more people for additional fees that range from $250 to $500 per person. Those looking for a more affordable way to spend the night on the island can book one of the three available camp sites for $60 per night, for up to four people.