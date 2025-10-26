One Of Michigan's Most Underrated Gems Is A Nature Preserve With Picturesque Trails And Lakeside Views
Michigan is a dream destination for wilderness lovers, especially for those who prefer aquatic adventures as the centerpiece of their nature hangs. Michigan shares more miles of shoreline with Lake Michigan than any other state, providing many lakeside escapes, such as this peaceful lake retreat with empty beaches and calm sand dunes. In the northern reaches of Michigan on the Upper Peninsula, you'll find an underrated national forest full of waterfalls. For a nice mix of land excursions and lakeside vistas, check out the Thorne Swift Nature Preserve in the Lower Peninsula in Michigan.
The preserve is perfectly far-flung in the northern reaches of Michigan, and blends 30 acres of elevated dunes with lush, cedar-filled lowlands. Pretty trails traverse the grounds of the preserve, impressing hikers with their well-maintained paths and fairytale-like greenery. There are benches to sit where you can gaze at the lake and trails that lead all the way to the shore. The park resides on the outskirts of Harbor Springs, just a 10-minute drive from the center of town. If you're flying in, the closest airport is Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City, a 90-minute drive away. The airport serves nearby cities like Chicago and Detroit, as well as other major cities like Dallas and Denver.
Visit the nature center and explore the trails at Thorne Swift Nature Preserve
The Thorne Swift Nature Preserve is no rustic, figure-it-out-on-your-own wilderness expanse; there are plenty of accessible and educational amenities around, making it a great stop for families and those seeking a scaled-down trek. Before you hit the trails, you can stop by The Elizabeth Kennedy Nature Center to learn about the park, its residents, and other helpful info such as butterfly life cycles and how to avoid rashes from poison ivy. The preserve has also has areas throughout the park where you can take in the views at your leisure, including the dune-observation platform, a pond-observation platform, and the gazebo.
While not on the traveler's list of the best scenic trails in Michigan, the trails at Thorne Swift Nature Preserve are extremely picturesque, and like roads leading to Rome, they all spill out on the shores of Lake Michigan. The Thorne Swift Nature Preserve trail loops around just under 1 mile of the preserve. As you stroll down wooden boardwalks, you'll pass under towering trees and over grassy marshes before finally reaching the splashy, sandy shore of the lake.
The Cedar and Beach Trail is an equally leisurely 0.6-mile trail that starts at the nature center, loops around the preserve, and features the aforementioned fairytale-like moss and lichens. The trail utilizes a boardwalk, has informative placards, and is reportedly less crowded than the Thorne Swift Nature Preserve Trail. Last but not least, the Basalm and Beach Trail is a 1.1 km straight path along boardwalks, that goes past trees and wetlands. Previous trail-goers loved how peaceful it was and enjoyed beach combing for agate rocks on the beach.
Enjoy wildlife and plant views at at Thorne Swift Nature Preserve
Thorne Swift Nature Preserve is teeming with wildlife. Bald eagles perch overhead, porcupines scurry through the brush, chipmunks hop around, and common snapping turtles swim in the pond. Frogs can also be spotted in the pond, but you may have to peer closely, as they can easily blend in with the verdant vegetation. Eye-catching flowering plants such as water forget-me-nots, showy lady's slipper, and round-leaved sundew grow at the preserve. Water lovers will be pleased at the 300 feet of public beach along Lake Michigan. On clear days, the lake is unbelievably blue, framed by the leafy observation points along the trails.
The trails at the nature preserve are typically open from April 15th to November 15th, and every day from 10:00 a.m. until the sun sets. Summer is the best time to include the Nature Center in your visit, as it's open from Memorial Day through Labor day from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Keep in mind that pets are not allowed at the preserve, and collecting any plants or rocks is strictly prohibited. After your visit, take a quick coastal drive down to Harbor Springs for a meal or head up to Birchwood Farms Golf and Country Club for more outdoor fun.