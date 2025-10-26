One Of Michigan's Most Underrated Gems Is A Nature Preserve With Picturesque Trails And Lakeside Views

The Thorne Swift Nature Preserve is no rustic, figure-it-out-on-your-own wilderness expanse; there are plenty of accessible and educational amenities around, making it a great stop for families and those seeking a scaled-down trek. Before you hit the trails, you can stop by The Elizabeth Kennedy Nature Center to learn about the park, its residents, and other helpful info such as butterfly life cycles and how to avoid rashes from poison ivy. The preserve has also has areas throughout the park where you can take in the views at your leisure, including the dune-observation platform, a pond-observation platform, and the gazebo.

While not on the traveler's list of the best scenic trails in Michigan, the trails at Thorne Swift Nature Preserve are extremely picturesque, and like roads leading to Rome, they all spill out on the shores of Lake Michigan. The Thorne Swift Nature Preserve trail loops around just under 1 mile of the preserve. As you stroll down wooden boardwalks, you'll pass under towering trees and over grassy marshes before finally reaching the splashy, sandy shore of the lake.

The Cedar and Beach Trail is an equally leisurely 0.6-mile trail that starts at the nature center, loops around the preserve, and features the aforementioned fairytale-like moss and lichens. The trail utilizes a boardwalk, has informative placards, and is reportedly less crowded than the Thorne Swift Nature Preserve Trail. Last but not least, the Basalm and Beach Trail is a 1.1 km straight path along boardwalks, that goes past trees and wetlands. Previous trail-goers loved how peaceful it was and enjoyed beach combing for agate rocks on the beach.