Washington's Sweet Small Town Is An Under-The-Radar Escape With Fresh Fruit Stands, Vineyards, And Festivals
Ever wonder about the origin of a place's name? Well, if we think about the small town of Wapato in the Yakima Valley, its meaning comes from a native North America plant known as duck potato — a prime food source for many Native American peoples. It might not be what you were expecting, but it's got a point. Located around 160 miles south of Seattle, Wapato is a village in Washington State famous for its rich farmland history — that's when the wapato vegetable comes into play — vast vineyards, fragrant orchards, and diverse community.
If you're planning a road trip to have your take on the vibrant market named "Soul of Seattle", you should add a detour to a leading wine region to taste some of Wapato's traditional, delectable wines. This town can pride itself on crafting quality and award-winning wines, and Wapato Point Cellars in the Lake Chelan region will vouch for that. In 2022, its rich, red 2018 Cabernet Franc took home the prize as best red wine at the Sonoma's Sunset International Wine Competition. Pay Wapato Point Cellars a visit and savor its winning wine made with grapes from Walla Walla Valley, surrounded by a lush landscape of green fields and a shimmering lake.
A vast grape plantation spread out in front of sinuous, sand-hued hills, all warmed by the sun's rays and bathed in light. You are at Treveri Estate Vineyard, a recognized farmhouse popular for its sparkling wine produced with white grapes growing in low-temperature grounds, where their mineral-rich components and acerbity are well-preserved, required to create such a renowned, fine wine. And in addition, what makes Treveri Vineyard stick out is its abiding commitment to sustainability and wastewater reduction. Fortuity Cellars is no different. Enhance your experience with a wine tasting or relax in its green backyard by sharing a bottle of wine.
Fruit orchards in Wapato
Sprinkles of bright colors — from yellow and red to blue — speckle vibrant green valleys, introducing a touch of playfulness and romanticism to Wapato's fruit orchards. Calhoun Family Fruit is a family-run grove that focuses on producing beautiful and savory fresh fruits, including big, round peaches, juicy apples, plump apricots, and heart-shaped cherries. Who doesn't enjoy the fresh scent of a farmer market? Head to McIlrath Farm Market and Fruit Stand where your eyes will be pleased by the large array of locally sourced products, ranging from thick, garden-fresh asparagus to ornamental plants.
An apple a day keeps the doctor away. And Yakima Fruit & Cold Storage knows it inside out. The Central Washington area offers a prolific soil that allows for growing high-quality apples, making the Yakima Fruit business a leading supplier of the best apples in the market around the world. The orchard is filled with the popular, tart Granny Smiths, sweet Golden Delicious, and succulent red apples. Since 1921, Valicoff Family Company has been bringing excellent fresh fruit to American tables, cultivating apples year-round, cherries, and nectarines that customers can purchase online, along with a selection of wines, vegetables, and blooming flowers.
Imperial's Garden has an interesting story behind its successful farm. The first generation farmers, who were harvesting rice and tobacco in the Philippines, migrated from their tropical home country to Wapato, establishing in the new home a profitable business. Today, the orchard is supervised by third-generation growers who proudly sell their sweet watermelons, ripe corn, and delicious tomatoes. The town of Santa Paula might be Southern California's "Citrus Capital" of the world, but Wapato defends with might and main.
Festivals in Wapato
Annual celebrations in Wapato create a cheerful, inviting atmosphere, where local people and travelers alike are welcome to attend. The Tamales Festival is a long-awaited celebration where visitors can indulge in this Mexican-rooted dish made of masa — a corn flour dough — stuffed with meaty or cheese ingredients, gently cooked in banana leaves or corn husks. The so-called "Mexican Town" has strong bonds with the Latin community and is home to one of the biggest Hispanic groups in the whole state. You may know all the popular places in Los Angeles to try tamales, but Wapato offers an authentic cultural experience.
In such an agricultural-focused town, a Harvest Festival can't be missed. Each year around Labor Day, food vendors gather to fill the air with mouthwatering aromas, such as hamburgers, tacos, barbecue, and, obviously, tamales. It's an inclusive festival that becomes an opportunity for people from multiple backgrounds to join and socialize, featuring a carnival show and raffles. Wapato's residents also love a bit of "Fast and Furious" style-adrenaline, and the Renegade Raceway brings the fire. For more than five decades, this family-friendly event has been hosting a car racing show where different types of automobiles compete against each other in high-speed contests.
Wapato is a little world waiting to be discovered, able to entertain any kind of tourist. So fly to the nearest airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, and drive for a bit over two hours, or take a bus for three and a half hours.