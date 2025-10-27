Ever wonder about the origin of a place's name? Well, if we think about the small town of Wapato in the Yakima Valley, its meaning comes from a native North America plant known as duck potato — a prime food source for many Native American peoples. It might not be what you were expecting, but it's got a point. Located around 160 miles south of Seattle, Wapato is a village in Washington State famous for its rich farmland history — that's when the wapato vegetable comes into play — vast vineyards, fragrant orchards, and diverse community.

If you're planning a road trip to have your take on the vibrant market named "Soul of Seattle", you should add a detour to a leading wine region to taste some of Wapato's traditional, delectable wines. This town can pride itself on crafting quality and award-winning wines, and Wapato Point Cellars in the Lake Chelan region will vouch for that. In 2022, its rich, red 2018 Cabernet Franc took home the prize as best red wine at the Sonoma's Sunset International Wine Competition. Pay Wapato Point Cellars a visit and savor its winning wine made with grapes from Walla Walla Valley, surrounded by a lush landscape of green fields and a shimmering lake.

A vast grape plantation spread out in front of sinuous, sand-hued hills, all warmed by the sun's rays and bathed in light. You are at Treveri Estate Vineyard, a recognized farmhouse popular for its sparkling wine produced with white grapes growing in low-temperature grounds, where their mineral-rich components and acerbity are well-preserved, required to create such a renowned, fine wine. And in addition, what makes Treveri Vineyard stick out is its abiding commitment to sustainability and wastewater reduction. Fortuity Cellars is no different. Enhance your experience with a wine tasting or relax in its green backyard by sharing a bottle of wine.