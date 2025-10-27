Southwest Colorado's Reservoir Is A Family-Friendly Mecca To Fish, Swim, Hike, And Paddle In Spectacular Scenery
Durango, Colorado, is a town in the Four Corners region ripe with mesas, train rides, and scenic trails leading into the San Juan Mountains. And just outside of Durango are several magical lakes hidden in the San Juan Mountains. One of these, Lake Nighthorse, is actually a human-made reservoir, with ample opportunities for swimming, fishing, boating, and hiking on scenic trails along the shore. The plans for creating Lake Nighthorse were approved by Congress all the way back in 1968, but the Bureau of Reclamation didn't complete the project until several decades later, in 2009. The 1,500-acre lake then opened to the public as a recreation area in 2018, and today, it's an exciting and popular recreation spot, especially for those who love water sports.
The lake is only a few minutes' drive southwest of Durango, making it a perfect day trip for those living in or visiting the Four Corners area. It's open to visitors from April to November and closes the rest of the year to protect wildlife habitat. Before warm-weather visitors can dive into the pristine water, they must purchase an entrance pass. Day passes cost $5 for pedestrians and cyclists and $10 for those who arrive in vehicles.
Swimming and boating at Lake Nighthorse
The reservoir's sparkling clean and clear water makes it an inviting spot for swimmers and boaters. The public swimming beach (along with the boat ramps) is located on the east side of the lake. For families with young children, the lake's most distinctive feature is its inflatable aqua park, which sits right in the swimming area. The Wibit Aqua Park is a floating playground open to children and adults, complete with water slides, climbing walls, and floating obstacles, providing endless hours of active entertainment. This one-of-a-kind park on the water is open only during the summer, from early June to early September, and entry to the park costs $5 per person. The park operates in one-hour-and-45-minute sessions, with four sessions per day and a maximum of 60 people per session. Lifeguards are always on duty when the Wibit Aqua Park is open and in use.
Along with swimming, the boating opportunities — including kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddleboarding, sailing, and more — are sublime at this picturesque lake surrounded by mountains. From the water, boaters can take in stunning views of the Ridges Basin under the cobalt-blue Colorado sky. Paddleboard and non-motorized boat rentals are conveniently available right on the beach, and a handful of outfitters in Durango also rent kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards. Some motorboats are also allowed on the lake, but an inspection is required to ensure that the boat meets the State of Colorado Parks' specifications. Keep in mind that areas near the shoreline are categorized as no-wake areas, and motorized boats cannot exceed five miles per hour in these locations.
Other popular Lake Nighthorse activities
The lake has loads of room for peaceful fishing, whether it's out on the water or along the shoreline. Since 2011, the lake has been restocked periodically with Kokanee salmon, rainbow trout, and brown trout, making for an engaging and potentially rewarding fishing experience. To be able to fish in the lake, all anglers are required to have a valid fishing license through Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The boat ramps near the swimming beach do allow for shoreline fishing, but anglers are not allowed to fish in the swimming area. More fishing adventures abound around Durango; other great places to fish in the area include the San Juan River, the Animas River, and Vallecito Lake.
Hikers can enjoy a visit to this lake, too. Along the reservoir's eastern shore is a 2.2-mile out-and-back hiking trail with scenic vistas. The Lake Nighthorse Trail is mostly smooth and classified as an easy trail that can be completed in about 49 minutes. The gravel trail offers hikers unobstructed views of the lake and the rocky Basin Mountain to the south. Once the trail reaches the Ridges Basin Dam at the 1.1-mile mark, the road ends, and hikers should turn around at this point. Keep in mind that this trail does not have much shade and tends to get really hot during the day. For a really stunning view of the San Juan Mountains, head back to Durango and take a drive on Colorado's "essential journey for road trippers" on the San Juan Scenic Byway.