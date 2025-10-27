Southwest Colorado's Reservoir Is A Family-Friendly Mecca To Fish, Swim, Hike, And Paddle In Spectacular Scenery

Durango, Colorado, is a town in the Four Corners region ripe with mesas, train rides, and scenic trails leading into the San Juan Mountains. And just outside of Durango are several magical lakes hidden in the San Juan Mountains. One of these, Lake Nighthorse, is actually a human-made reservoir, with ample opportunities for swimming, fishing, boating, and hiking on scenic trails along the shore. The plans for creating Lake Nighthorse were approved by Congress all the way back in 1968, but the Bureau of Reclamation didn't complete the project until several decades later, in 2009. The 1,500-acre lake then opened to the public as a recreation area in 2018, and today, it's an exciting and popular recreation spot, especially for those who love water sports.

The lake is only a few minutes' drive southwest of Durango, making it a perfect day trip for those living in or visiting the Four Corners area. It's open to visitors from April to November and closes the rest of the year to protect wildlife habitat. Before warm-weather visitors can dive into the pristine water, they must purchase an entrance pass. Day passes cost $5 for pedestrians and cyclists and $10 for those who arrive in vehicles.