Hidden In Colorado's San Juan Mountains Is A Large, Immaculate Lake Full Of Scenic Shoreline And Adventures

The outstanding natural beauty on all sides of Vallecito Lake comes courtesy of the expansive San Juan National Forest, a sprawling preserve of around 1.8 million acres of mountain peaks, forests, and even desert mesas in the rugged landscape of southwestern Colorado. In particular, Vallecito Lake sits within the San Juan National Forest's Weminuche Wilderness area. Spanning 499,771 acres, it's the largest wilderness area in Colorado. With such a spectacular backdrop, the shores of Vallecito Lake offer visitors many of Colorado's best views, with a horizon defined by the stunning San Juan Mountain peaks.

Though Colorado has several Rocky Mountain subranges that each boast their own unique charms, the San Juan Mountains have earned the reputation as perhaps being the most beautiful. With the state's highest concentration of mountains over 14,000 feet high, intricate geology, and thousands of square miles of snow-capped peaks, it's no wonder that the San Juan Mountains earned the nickname "the Switzerland of America" from the Colorado-based San Juan Mountain Guides. And Vallecito Lake, already striking on its own, happens to sit at the epicenter of the San Juan range's epic beauty.

Despite its expansive alpine setting, Vallecito Lake is actually an artificial reservoir, having been created by the damming of the Los Pinos River just outside of Durango. Regardless of its origins, Vallecito Lake embodies the quintessential Colorado mountain lake. The name "Vallecito" translates to "little valley" in Spanish. However, this valley is anything but minor. Vallecito sits at an elevation of 8,000 feet above sea level (the largest lake at this altitude in Colorado) with depths of up to 121 feet and 2.5 million acres of public land around it.