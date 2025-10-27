Hidden In The New Mexico Bootheel Is An Underrated City Offering Recreation And Southwestern Charm

Just 100 miles from the border of Mexico is an underrated New Mexico city that will appeal to history lovers and outdoor enthusiasts alike. The small town of Lordsburg may be home to just a little over 2,000 people, but its name is well-known in the hiking world as it's the access point for the southern terminus of the Continental Divide Trail (CDT). The CDT is part of the "Triple Crown," the three holy grails of long-trek hikes in the United States, along with the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail. The CDT stretches 3,100 miles from the border of Mexico to Canada, making Lordsburg a recreation hotspot for hikers embarking on this challenge.

It's not just about hiking in Lordsburg since the town is also home to Shakespeare, a well-preserved 19th-century ghost town where Billy the Kid allegedly once worked. One could make an itinerary based just on abandoned ghost towns in New Mexico with links to Billy the Kid, and it would have to include Shakespeare. Its fascinating buildings from the 1800s capture an authentic Southwestern charm. Lordsburg itself dates back to 1880, when the Southern Pacific Railroad was built to connect states in the West and Southwest. The city was put definitively on the map in the 20th century, when it became the site of the biggest army-run internment camp imprisoning Japanese-Americans during World War II. Most of the camp's buildings are now gone, and the land is privately owned, but a small marker remains to memorialize the dark history of this facility.