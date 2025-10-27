Maine's Postcard Haven With Coastal Accommodations And Fresh Seafood Is This Harbor 'Town In The Middle'

Along Maine's coast, Rockport is a picture-perfect harbor town that often gets confused with the nearby artsy waterfront town of Rockland. In the popular Camden-Rockport-Rockland region, Rockport is considered the "town in the middle," and its quiet New England village vibes set it apart from the others. Known for its working harbor charm, Rockport is an underrated gem. Located just under two hours driving from Portland International Jetport (PWM), it's the perfect destination for a getaway in Maine, minus the crowds.

For thousands of years, modern-day Maine was inhabited by four different tribes, including the Penobscot, collectively known as the Wabanaki. Hunters, gatherers, and fishermen, the Penobscot inhabited the area now known as Penobscot Bay, where Rockport is located. Eventually, the U.S. government took away the land of the Penobscot, leaving them only the Penobscot Indian Island Reservation, where they now reside today. Although the area once thrived due to granite production, it has always remained rich in fishing, especially for lobsters, and you can see the best of the region at the quiet Moose Point State Park. While the majority of Maine lobster comes from neighboring Rockland, lobster fishing is still at the core of Rockport's economy. Residents often buy fresh lobster straight off the boats as soon as the fishermen bring them in.

A longtime draw for artists and photographers, daily life and natural beauty in Rockport have inspired creatives for years with the area's scenic lobster boats in the harbor, fog-laced mornings, and cliffs covered in pine trees. North of Rockland and south of Camden, where the mountains meet the sea, Rockport is as special for its scenery as it is for its people, generations of lobstermen and their families, all working to preserve the town for future generations to come.