Maine's Postcard Haven With Coastal Accommodations And Fresh Seafood Is This Harbor 'Town In The Middle'
Along Maine's coast, Rockport is a picture-perfect harbor town that often gets confused with the nearby artsy waterfront town of Rockland. In the popular Camden-Rockport-Rockland region, Rockport is considered the "town in the middle," and its quiet New England village vibes set it apart from the others. Known for its working harbor charm, Rockport is an underrated gem. Located just under two hours driving from Portland International Jetport (PWM), it's the perfect destination for a getaway in Maine, minus the crowds.
For thousands of years, modern-day Maine was inhabited by four different tribes, including the Penobscot, collectively known as the Wabanaki. Hunters, gatherers, and fishermen, the Penobscot inhabited the area now known as Penobscot Bay, where Rockport is located. Eventually, the U.S. government took away the land of the Penobscot, leaving them only the Penobscot Indian Island Reservation, where they now reside today. Although the area once thrived due to granite production, it has always remained rich in fishing, especially for lobsters, and you can see the best of the region at the quiet Moose Point State Park. While the majority of Maine lobster comes from neighboring Rockland, lobster fishing is still at the core of Rockport's economy. Residents often buy fresh lobster straight off the boats as soon as the fishermen bring them in.
A longtime draw for artists and photographers, daily life and natural beauty in Rockport have inspired creatives for years with the area's scenic lobster boats in the harbor, fog-laced mornings, and cliffs covered in pine trees. North of Rockland and south of Camden, where the mountains meet the sea, Rockport is as special for its scenery as it is for its people, generations of lobstermen and their families, all working to preserve the town for future generations to come.
Experience the main sights in Rockport
A great place to base yourself on a visit to Rockport is the Rockport Harbor Hotel. With 21 studios and suites, the centrally located hotel's design and decor pay homage to the town's industrial roots while also incorporating modern amenities, making it a more than comfortable stay away from home. The dog-friendly property is in the heart of the village, just steps from Rockport Harbor and Rockport Marine Park.
One of the most interesting stories about Rockport is about Andre the Seal. The story dates back to the 1960s, when former Harbormaster Harry Goodridge befriended a seal pup who essentially became his trusty sidekick. As countless news outlets covered, during the winters, Harry would take Andre to various aquariums in Boston and Connecticut, and when he was released in the spring, he would swim right back to his home in Rockport, to Harry, without fail. Perhaps the most famous resident of Rockport, Andre loved to perform daily tricks for the locals and tourists alike. Today, a life-size statue of Andre in Rockport Marine Park pays tribute to the most beloved mascot of the town, who passed away in 1986.
Another lovely thing to do in Rockport is experience the harbor views from the sea. You can explore the coast on a tour between Rockport and Camden Harbors aboard Moon Dog Excursions. The captain is a local with over 30 years of experience exploring and photographing Penobscot Bay, so the boat tour comes with the added bonus of local knowledge. Tours and experiences on offer can last from 90 minutes to five hours, but the comprehensive 90-minute Two Habor Tour passes by the Penobscot Indian Island, Curtis Island lighthouses, wildlife, and the picturesque Camden Hills. For $390 at the time of writing, the boat can accommodate up to six guests.
Where to eat, drink, and shop the spirit of Rockport
For the freshest catch of the day, hit Graffam Bros. A modest seafood shack serving locals since 1946, this is the place to try all types of seafood sandwiches, including clam, crab, and lobster rolls. Fresh Off The Farm is a natural food shop emphasizing locally made organic goods, vitamins, and allergen-friendly products — ideal for eco-conscious shoppers. At Rayr Wine Shop, you will be spoiled for choice when looking for wines produced by small, local, family-owned vineyards. Also committed to supporting local cheesemongers and farmers focused on sustainable production, Rayr (pronounced "rare") is a one-stop shop to support local farmers and independent artisans. For gelato and crêpes, try Freya's, a cozy little cafe with a view of the harbor from the balcony. Founded with a feminist vision, Freya's prides itself on being a space that supports inclusion and empowerment.
When shopping, there are plenty of locally owned boutique shops to peruse. Not to be missed is Ralston Gallery, Peter Ralston's independent gallery that celebrates life in Maine through photography, framed prints, books, and limited edition artwork. At Ralston Gallery, the emphasis on coastal life and working waterfronts highlights craftsmanship and narrative storytelling. Rusty & Ingrid Screen Prints is a beloved art studio and shop by a local couple producing screen prints of New England landmarks and harbor views. The creative prints are hyper-local, depicting the culture and essence of the region the couple has always called home.
Barnswallow Books is a charming independent bookstore that stocks a wide range of all-time classics. Also onsite, the Barn at Barnswallow is a Civil War-era timber barn overlooking Rockport Harbor. An extension of the book shop, the Barn partners with local artists and makers to hold literary and musical events throughout the year.