Europe's Scenic And Beginner-Friendly Bike Route Between Austria And Italy Has Stunning Views Of The Adriatic Sea
From the high-speed urban cycling lanes of Amsterdam to the stunning mountain bike trails of Slovenia, Europe is no stranger to beautiful bike routes. One particularly gorgeous bike path can be found winding from Italy to Austria. The Alpe Adria Cycle Path is about 250 miles long (400 kilometers) and typically takes just over a week, or eight days, to complete.
Many people love the Alpe Adria Cycle Path because of its diverse terrain. In addition to bringing bikers through the stunning Alps, this path also passes through valleys, ravines, forests, historic villages, and more. Additionally, this beloved path has numerous old train tunnels that you can bike through, since the path is situated on an old railroad line. Cyclists who aren't on a time crunch might also enjoy stopping at one of the many hikes along the route.
So who is best suited to traverse this path? The Alpe Adria is known for having difficult segments. However, like other beginner-friendly bike routes in Europe, it can be enjoyed in smaller, easier parts. There's an Italian portion of the trail that offers family-friendly segments, while other travelers have identified parts of the Austrian path that are great for all levels, including children.
Stunning scenery for riders of all levels on the Alpe Adria Cycle Path
The Alpe Adria bike path begins in the Austrian city of Salzburg. Before setting out on the path, you can fuel your creative spirit at the Museum de Moderne or check out one of Europe's most offbeat tourist attractions, Hellbrunn Palace, featuring unique trick fountains. Then, you'll start on the cycling path right in the heart of Salzburg at Mozartplatz, the square dedicated to Mozart.
About 64 miles south of your starting point, you'll reach the Gastein Valley, which has thermal spas to stop off at if you're feeling sore and need a soak. This is a popular tourism region because of its geologic and water features, such as caves, gorges, and waterfalls. It's also home to important historical sites like Falkenstein Castle — an imposing structure with 12th century roots surrounded by gorgeous mountain landscapes.
Your next leg takes you through the town of Böckstein, Austria. Here, since things get more difficult, there's an option to take a quick train ride through the Gamskarlspitze Mountains (instead of traveling up it) before hopping back onto the trail at Carinthia, a lake-filled county in Austria with a plethora of outdoor adventure options. After about 140 miles, this final leg will conclude the Austrian portion of your tour, as you'll enter Italy at Thörl-Maglern, a small, historic alpine town with highly-rated eateries and hotels.
The Adriatic Sea from a new perspective
Once you cross into Italy along the Alpe Adria Cycle Path, most of your journey will be downhill. The lack of steep inclines helps make this particular stretch of the trail beginner-friendly. Some families choose to start their journey here for a shorter, more accessible option that still affords beautiful views of the Alps.
The last segment of the trail is known to be especially beautiful because it traverses the routes of the Imperial and Royal Railroads. Eventually, you'll reach the end of the path in the Italian town of Grado, situated on the Adriatic Sea. Whether you completed the entire trail or just biked a few segments, Grado is the perfect place to end this cycling journey because of its relaxing sandy beaches, delicious seafood restaurants, and serene nature preserves on the ocean that'll put your mind at ease.
The best way to start the full trail is to fly into Salzburg, then rent a bike from a company like EuroBike. Visitors can also book a tour with a cycle guide and planned stops along the way. For more ways to cycle through this region of the world, visit the European biking paradise that's also home to the happiest people on earth, Copenhagen.