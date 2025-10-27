This Unexpected State Has The Cleanest Public Bathrooms In America

America has an undeniable public restroom shortage with only eight toilets per 100,000 people. In response, incontinence brand Tena wanted to get straight to the point and decided to rank states on their public restroom quality. The company conducted research to see which U.S. cities and states provide the best bathroom experiences with cleanliness as one of four key factors. As one of the least visited states in America it makes sense that North Dakota does the best job of keeping its public restrooms clean. In fact, this Midwestern state came first in the cleanest public bathroom rankings, with New Mexico and Alaska rounding out the top three.

The study looked at the total number of public reviews, scoring each state based on the percentage of four and five-star ratings. 17 out of 18 reviewers rated North Dakota's restroom cleanliness at four stars or higher for a 94% and score of 10 out of 10. West Virginia may be home to one of the most important towns in American history, but the state received the lowest cleanliness score of all 50 states with a one out of 10.