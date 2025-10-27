This Unexpected State Has The Cleanest Public Bathrooms In America
America has an undeniable public restroom shortage with only eight toilets per 100,000 people. In response, incontinence brand Tena wanted to get straight to the point and decided to rank states on their public restroom quality. The company conducted research to see which U.S. cities and states provide the best bathroom experiences with cleanliness as one of four key factors. As one of the least visited states in America it makes sense that North Dakota does the best job of keeping its public restrooms clean. In fact, this Midwestern state came first in the cleanest public bathroom rankings, with New Mexico and Alaska rounding out the top three.
The study looked at the total number of public reviews, scoring each state based on the percentage of four and five-star ratings. 17 out of 18 reviewers rated North Dakota's restroom cleanliness at four stars or higher for a 94% and score of 10 out of 10. West Virginia may be home to one of the most important towns in American history, but the state received the lowest cleanliness score of all 50 states with a one out of 10.
North Dakota beyond its bathrooms
In addition to cleanliness, the study also evaluated the facilities' density based on population, discoverability via online searching, and accessibility for those in wheelchairs. Taking all four factors into consideration, the states with the best overall bathroom experiences are Wyoming, Montana, and Hawaii. However, make sure you come prepared when visiting the three worst states for answering nature's call: Kentucky, New Hampshire, and Georgia.
North Dakota has more going for it than clean toilet seats — the state also has a high density of accessible restrooms, however, it does rank low on discoverability. So, with no need to worry about bathrooms, you may want to start planning your trip to this often overlooked state. North Dakota even has a national park which, in the fall, shows off gorgeously bright foliage without the crowds. In the winter, spring, and autumn, the North Dakota sky turns into a light show with pristine views of the Northern Lights. Fargo, North Dakota's largest city, also has the state's busiest airport making it a convenient and vibrant place to start your journey. You will need to rent a car, but you can do so knowing that when you've really gotta go, a clean bathroom won't be far.