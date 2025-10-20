My Favorite Area In New York City Is Tucked Away, Less Crowded, With Eclectic Local Shops

Even though I was working 10 to 12-hour days when I lived in New York City's East Village, I would still take the time to meander and enjoy more of the city than my apartment and the subway. There's no shortage of things to do in my old neighborhood — from spending a rainy day getting lost in the mythology and folklore section of The Strand to late-night strolls around St. Mark's Place to memorialize the city's punk scene. But there's one little stretch that I found myself returning to over and over again.

Hop off the subway yellow line at Union Square and walk down 4th Avenue to 12th Street. Across the street from Blick Art Materials, you'll find a little strip with some of the best shops to wander in and lose track of time: Halloween Adventure and Gothic Renaissance. Exit Halloween Adventure on the Broadway side and you can cross the street to visit Metropolis Vintage. Increasingly, this neighborhood's radical, offbeat, eclectic spots have been replaced with trendy and upscale but generic shops. Despite the many changes, this one little area still feels tucked away.

On late October afternoons, you might find it just as busy as any other tourist area (since the vibe is fit for spooky season), but on a weekday morning or any other time of year, it can be a surprisingly quiet spot in a chaotic city. Here, you'll find the kind of people who seek a 2001 Ozzfest shirt, a Ben Nye bruise wheel, or a shiny new studded collar on a random spring Tuesday. As you browse masquerade masks, try on vintage band tees, and check out flyers for upcoming candlelit gothic hangouts and alternative burlesques, the Village really does feel like a village.