This Scenic Train Ride Through Colorado's Rocky Mountains Showcases Wildlife And Aspen Groves

The list of destinations you have to visit on a trip to Colorado is a long one, including epic ski resorts like Aspen and Steamboat springs, the Garden of the Gods public park, Mount Blue Scenic Byway, and Denver, an adventure-loving city that's also one of America's street art capitals. But wherever you go, your journey will likely be set against a gorgeous Rocky Mountain backdrop. And one of the best ways to see one of America's most iconic mountain ranges is by railway.

When it was constructed in 1891, the Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway was the highest railway of its kind in the world — a status it retains to this day. It was built to ferry passengers along the ascent of Pikes Peak, known colloquially as "America's Mountain," in the heart of Colorado. One of only two cog railways in America, it climbs to over 14,000 feet and offers vertiginous, panoramic views that few other train cars in the world could match.

Amtrak's Texas Eagle might be America's longest train ride, but surely the Pikes Peak Cog Railway is one of its most epic. They say it was here, in the summer of 1893, that poet Katherine Lee Bates surveyed those beautiful, spacious skies and "purple mountain majesties, above the fruited plain." After all, appellations like "America's Mountain" don't get handed out for no reason.