This State Park Situated On Wisconsin's Largest Lake Delivers Diverse Recreation And Incredible Limestone Cliffs

Wisconsin is one of the most popular summer and fall vacation destinations in the Midwest, and for good reason. With over 15,000 lakes and bordering two of the Great Lakes, there is plenty of outdoor recreation, swimming, and hiking available in the Badger State. However, the largest lake fully within Wisconsin's borders is Lake Winnebago, which just so happens to be one of the best Midwest summer vacation destinations. While there are many reasons that Lake Winnebago is a great vacation spot, one of the main ones is that it is a paradise for wind surfing, walleye fishing, and general adventure. While there, one of your adventures should include a visit to High Cliff State Park.

High Cliff State Park is a 45-minute drive from Green Bay and approximately an hour and 45 minutes away from Milwaukee, America's most affordable lake destination full of beaches, breweries, and bliss. This makes High Cliff State Park pretty easy to get to when starting in either of those Wisconsin cities. Once there, you will enter a paradise of limestone cliffs that are dotted with trails and view points as well as artifacts from the Native Americans who once considered this land sacred.