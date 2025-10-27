New Mexico's Desert Village Near Santa Fe Has Historic Restaurants, Lush Orchards, And Upscale Rural Charm

For a quiet New Mexico respite with an upscale rural feel, you can find a village just about 6 miles north of the Santa Fe Plaza. In the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains sits the community of Tesuque, known for its private estates, ponderosa pines, and piñon trees. Tesuque Creek goes through the eastern part of the area, creating a greener environment than you might expect in Santa Fe County. You can see lush pastures and fruit orchards here, and this agricultural presence is a main part of the area's rural charm.

You'll find the area's delicious agricultural roots are still around today, too. The Tesuque Pueblo Farm cultivates 25 acres, mostly farmed for and by the Tesuque Pueblo community. The area is filled with working and former farms, including various orchards. These, combined with the green spaces and private properties basking in the natural splendor, help create this desert village's upscale country feel. It's this blend of nature and seclusion that makes the area a popular spot if you're looking for a quiet escape near a larger city.

There are also a couple of historic restaurants that are local landmarks in the village. You can try El Nido, which is in a building that was a roadhouse in the 1920s and now has a menu focused on wood-fired cooking. The kitchen uses a custom-made grill and gets ingredients from local farms to make its homemade pastas, tasty steaks, and seafood. Another spot to check out is the Tesuque Village Market. It's a general store, a bakery, and a restaurant with an outdoor patio where you can get New Mexican dishes and American food, from breakfast burritos and burgers to dinner entrees.