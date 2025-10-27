New Mexico's Desert Village Near Santa Fe Has Historic Restaurants, Lush Orchards, And Upscale Rural Charm
For a quiet New Mexico respite with an upscale rural feel, you can find a village just about 6 miles north of the Santa Fe Plaza. In the foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains sits the community of Tesuque, known for its private estates, ponderosa pines, and piñon trees. Tesuque Creek goes through the eastern part of the area, creating a greener environment than you might expect in Santa Fe County. You can see lush pastures and fruit orchards here, and this agricultural presence is a main part of the area's rural charm.
You'll find the area's delicious agricultural roots are still around today, too. The Tesuque Pueblo Farm cultivates 25 acres, mostly farmed for and by the Tesuque Pueblo community. The area is filled with working and former farms, including various orchards. These, combined with the green spaces and private properties basking in the natural splendor, help create this desert village's upscale country feel. It's this blend of nature and seclusion that makes the area a popular spot if you're looking for a quiet escape near a larger city.
There are also a couple of historic restaurants that are local landmarks in the village. You can try El Nido, which is in a building that was a roadhouse in the 1920s and now has a menu focused on wood-fired cooking. The kitchen uses a custom-made grill and gets ingredients from local farms to make its homemade pastas, tasty steaks, and seafood. Another spot to check out is the Tesuque Village Market. It's a general store, a bakery, and a restaurant with an outdoor patio where you can get New Mexican dishes and American food, from breakfast burritos and burgers to dinner entrees.
Eat, play, and explore in and around Tesuque
If you want to try something besides the village restaurants, go to the local resorts. At the Bishop's Lodge hotel, you'll find modern Mexican food at SkyFire or bistro-style dishes at Two Dogs Café. The Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe has the restaurant Terra, where you'll find American-style plates with Southwestern influences. For New Mexican wines, go to the nearby Vivac Winery, Black Mesa Winery, or Milagro Vineyards & Winery. The area has a long history of winemaking.
Since New Mexico is America's "most cultural state," the area around Tesuque has quite a few attractions and galleries. Head to the Glenn Green Galleries and Sculpture Garden, where you'll find sculptures and an indoor gallery with paintings, prints, and photography from more than 40 artists. For a more hands-on activity, you can go to Tesuque Glassworks, which has live glassblowing demonstrations and gives lessons to its visitors. Just about 3 miles from downtown Tesuque is the Santa Fe Opera, a beautiful open-air theater that puts on world-class shows. You can also visit the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture to learn about the Native American history in the area.
For more of an outdoorsy adventure, you'll find the Tesuque Creek Trail, a nearly 3.5-mile loop that goes along the creek through juniper and ponderosa pines, and is great for walking and running. Just make sure to bring a lot of water and wear sunscreen. The village's location is convenient for getting to the trail systems in Hyde Memorial State Park and the ski slopes at Ski Santa Fe in the winter. These options make the area a good base for you to enjoy the desert mountain views. For outdoor adventure, Tesuque might just rival Farmington, New Mexico's adventure basecamp.
How to get to Tesuque and where to stay
Tesuque is around 6 miles north of downtown Santa Fe (about a nine-minute drive). The closest regional airport is the Santa Fe Regional Airport (SAF), which is about 15 miles away from the village (around an 18-minute drive). If you're looking for something less regional, or perhaps an airport that would allow you to tack on a stop at another historic town like Cochiti, the sacred village situated between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, fly into the Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ). ABQ is about 71 miles away from Tesuque.
When it comes to where to stay, the area has two fairly large higher-end resorts. One place to check out is Bishop's Lodge, which is part of the Auberge Resorts Collection. It's a beautiful property on a large plot of New Mexican land right at the base of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Another choice is the Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe, a luxury hotel in the foothills with a cozy, Southwestern feel. The Four Seasons has cute casita-style rooms, and each one has its own fireplace and a terrace. You'll get an amazing experience with plenty of amenities at either spot.
If a more private stay is what you're after, you can also find smaller vacation rentals. Check out one of the Tesuque Outpost Casitas, which are suites on a hilltop looking over the Tesuque River valley. Casa del Encanto is another choice, which is a home on about 10 acres.