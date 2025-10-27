Nestled In The Pocono Mountains Is Pennsylvania's Jewel City With Cozy Neighborhoods And A Lively Downtown

The Hazleton Art League should be the first stop for art lovers, and features an outdoor art park, exhibitions, classes, events, and also serves as a community space for creatives to gather. If you enjoy the performing arts, The Wiltsie Center showcases plays, operas, and other live events in a unique, castle-like setting. Or, for something a little different, the Sanctuary Stunt Studio, which is located in a church, is home to live action stunt shows with a wrestling ring, trained actors, and stunt performers.

Outside of the main hub is a plethora of outdoor fun, making Hazleton the perfect base for outdoor recreation. In the nearby town of Weatherly, visitors can book a whitewater rafting trip for thrilling class II and class III rapids on the Lehigh River (a dam-controlled river). Or, if you prefer aerial adventures, head over to Above the Poconos Skydiving in Hazle Township. For a less-adrenaline pumping activity, the "Rails to Trails" hiking and biking route leads to the Dreck Creek Reservoir, and consists of more than 7 miles of crushed-stone walking paths that follow the old railroad tracks and have seating areas along the way.

Visitors can spend a day at one of many peaceful parks like the Hazle Township Community Park, just a five-minute drive away that offers a scenic, easy walking trail around Lake Irena. For even more adventure, there are an impressive six state parks within a 30-minute drive from the city: Lehigh State Park, Tuscarora State Park, Locust Lake State Park, Nescopeck State Park, and Hickory Run State Park, not to mention, several other state forests and parks nearby. Many of these parks offer camping, boating opportunities on tranquil lakes, and plenty of hiking trails.