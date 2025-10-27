Nestled In The Pocono Mountains Is Pennsylvania's Jewel City With Cozy Neighborhoods And A Lively Downtown
Tucked away in Northeastern Pennsylvania (often called NEPA) is a small city that was once a coal mining and industrial hub, and today has blossomed into a vibrant destination with art-themed activities and a bustling downtown area. Dubbed "The Mountain City," Hazleton is perched atop Spring Mountain at an elevation of 1,900 feet. It's located in the gorgeous Pocono Mountains, which is also home to the state's tallest waterfall with picturesque views.
Hazleton has a number of independently-owned shops selling items like upcycled gifts, antiques, jewelry, and specialty products like hand-poured candles. There's an array of restaurants and bars in the area, including the nostalgic (and perennial favorite) Jimmy's Quick Lunch, a hot dog spot that's been in operation since 1937, or The Pines, a restaurant and bar in a historic building that serves up an assortment of soups, sandwiches, and other delicious meals. Outside of downtown Hazleton are several suburban neighborhoods and rural townships to explore, such as West Hazleton, The Hazle Township, and Sugarloaf.
Things to do in Hazleton
The Hazleton Art League should be the first stop for art lovers, and features an outdoor art park, exhibitions, classes, events, and also serves as a community space for creatives to gather. If you enjoy the performing arts, The Wiltsie Center showcases plays, operas, and other live events in a unique, castle-like setting. Or, for something a little different, the Sanctuary Stunt Studio, which is located in a church, is home to live action stunt shows with a wrestling ring, trained actors, and stunt performers.
Outside of the main hub is a plethora of outdoor fun, making Hazleton the perfect base for outdoor recreation. In the nearby town of Weatherly, visitors can book a whitewater rafting trip for thrilling class II and class III rapids on the Lehigh River (a dam-controlled river). Or, if you prefer aerial adventures, head over to Above the Poconos Skydiving in Hazle Township. For a less-adrenaline pumping activity, the "Rails to Trails" hiking and biking route leads to the Dreck Creek Reservoir, and consists of more than 7 miles of crushed-stone walking paths that follow the old railroad tracks and have seating areas along the way.
Visitors can spend a day at one of many peaceful parks like the Hazle Township Community Park, just a five-minute drive away that offers a scenic, easy walking trail around Lake Irena. For even more adventure, there are an impressive six state parks within a 30-minute drive from the city: Lehigh State Park, Tuscarora State Park, Locust Lake State Park, Nescopeck State Park, and Hickory Run State Park, not to mention, several other state forests and parks nearby. Many of these parks offer camping, boating opportunities on tranquil lakes, and plenty of hiking trails.
Planning a trip to Hazleton
Hazleton is a year-round destination, with activities like snowboarding and skiing at nearby Eagle Rock Resort, just seven miles from the city, or at several other NEPA ski resorts. The fall offers unbelievable foliage, and scenic train rides are a relaxing way to view the colors in all their glory. Trains depart from Penobscot Station, about 30 minutes from Hazleton, or from the town of Jim Thorpe on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, considered one of Pennsylvania's best train rides for foliage views. If you visit during the summer months, City View Park hosts a free Friday night concert series, or check out some of Hazleton's bars for live music, including Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot, which has a weekly calendar of live music.
If you're flying in, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is about 40 minutes from Hazleton, and it services a variety of airlines. If you have the time, Scranton is an artsy, underrated Pennsylvania city that's an absolute gem and worth exploring for a day or two. Alternatively, the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown is just over an hour away, and Harrisburg International Airport is about an hour-and-a-half.
When it comes to looking for a place to stay, there are several chain hotels within city limits, such as the Hampton Inn or the Fairfield Inn and Suites. Just outside of the city, Emily's Bed and Breakfast offers historic charm and award-winning accommodations. If you'd like to enjoy a peaceful night surrounded by nature but appreciate a few comforts of home, Tuscarora State Park has camping cottages and yurts for a "glamping" experience.