Illinois' Unsung State Park By The Kentucky Border Boasts Walkable Cave Exploring, Water Sports, And Serene Hikes
Tucked along a quiet stretch of the Ohio River in southeastern Illinois, Cave-in-Rock State Park offers a scenic escape that is often overlooked. The park is named for its 55-foot-wide limestone cave that sits high atop the cliffs, carved by water thousands of years ago. For generations, this natural wonder has provided residents and visitors with water activities, hikes, and local lore. The 204-acre park is along the Ohio River near Kentucky, and it's about a two and a half hour drive from either St. Louis, Missouri or Nashville, Tennessee, the closet major airports.
Aside from the iconic cave, the park is known for its access to the Ohio River, with two boat launches that make it a favorite for boaters and anglers. Bring your kayak or canoe to a ramp to launch off on a trip down the calm river. A separate pond in the park is also a designated fishing area, with haddock, salmon, pike, and perch.
Another way you can enjoy the river is to hop on the Cave-In-Rock Ferry. The local attraction provides visitors with a free way to cross into Kentucky. Once across, explore the local Amish Country and Marion, Kentucky — a town full of antique boutiques and southern dining. For another nearby way to get on the water, head a little over an hour west to Illinois' secret bayou called "one of nature's masterpieces." When you're ready to head inland, the park also offers several miles of trails for hikers to explore.
Hiking into the legend of Cave-in-Rock
The centerpiece of Cave-in-Rock State Park is a gateway to the stories etched in its stone. Nestled high on the limestone bluff, the cave's broad, shadowed entrance invites visitors to step inside local legends to experience this natural wonder. Getting to the cave is a short, relatively easy walk from the parking area.
In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, river pirates reportedly used the cave as a rest stop. One of the most notorious thieves was Samuel Mason, a revolutionary soldier turned pirate who was known to employ his crew to trick pilgrims and disable their boats, forcing them ashore, where Mason's crew would rob and sometimes kill them. The legends of the cave eventually made it to the big screen, serving as a backdrop for the 1962 classic "How the West was Won." In the film, bandits use the cave to ambush passing travelers, a scene that echoes the lore long surrounding the cavern. Today, the cave is more of a unique scenic stop than a sinister hideaway, but the stories remain. Whether you're here for the history, hikes, or views over the Ohio River, Cave-In-Rock State Park is worth the detour.
The best trails and campgrounds in Cave-in-Rock State Park
While Cave-in-Rock's namesake cavern gets much of the spotlight, the bluffs and forests above it offer their own adventure. The park features a few scenic trails, each offering unique views of the Ohio River Valley. The Hickory Ridge trail is a one-mile loop that can be hiked in under half an hour. This trail is great for those looking for an uncrowded, quick walk in nature.
For visitors who want to stay overnight, Cave-in-Rock State Park has a campground with 59 sites that cost between $20 and $30 a night. The campground offers basic amenities like water, restrooms, and electrical hookups. Camping here means you can get an early start on the trails or visit the cave before the crowds, making for a more relaxed experience. At the end of the day, grab a bite to eat at the restaurant in the park. Open daily from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., you can find southern favorites like fried chicken, catfish, roast beef, and plenty of homemade desserts.
If you're looking to extend your time in the area, Rim Rock National Recreational Trail is just a short (under 20 minutes) drive away at Shawnee National Forest. This 1.7-mile trail loops through sandstone formations and ancient rock shelters once used by Native Americans. With narrow passageways, steep bluffs, and a well-preserved cave, Rim Rock feels like stepping into another world. The trail is well-marked but rugged in parts, so bring sturdy shoes and allow yourself time to explore. Also within Shawnee National Forest is Ferne Clyffe State Park, a quiet spot with wild trails, unique rock formations, and waterfalls. Head a few miles north and you'll discover Elizabethtown, a riverfront village with everything from floating bars to more limestone cliffs.