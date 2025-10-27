Illinois' Unsung State Park By The Kentucky Border Boasts Walkable Cave Exploring, Water Sports, And Serene Hikes

Tucked along a quiet stretch of the Ohio River in southeastern Illinois, Cave-in-Rock State Park offers a scenic escape that is often overlooked. The park is named for its 55-foot-wide limestone cave that sits high atop the cliffs, carved by water thousands of years ago. For generations, this natural wonder has provided residents and visitors with water activities, hikes, and local lore. The 204-acre park is along the Ohio River near Kentucky, and it's about a two and a half hour drive from either St. Louis, Missouri or Nashville, Tennessee, the closet major airports.

Aside from the iconic cave, the park is known for its access to the Ohio River, with two boat launches that make it a favorite for boaters and anglers. Bring your kayak or canoe to a ramp to launch off on a trip down the calm river. A separate pond in the park is also a designated fishing area, with haddock, salmon, pike, and perch.

Another way you can enjoy the river is to hop on the Cave-In-Rock Ferry. The local attraction provides visitors with a free way to cross into Kentucky. Once across, explore the local Amish Country and Marion, Kentucky — a town full of antique boutiques and southern dining. For another nearby way to get on the water, head a little over an hour west to Illinois' secret bayou called "one of nature's masterpieces." When you're ready to head inland, the park also offers several miles of trails for hikers to explore.