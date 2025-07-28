Illinois' Quaint Riverfront Village Has Unique Floating Bars, Limestone Cliffs, And Serene Hiking Trails

The Ohio River is home to many riverside towns with extensive histories, like Indiana's New Albany, known for its quaint culture, mansions, and festivals. Illinois is also home to a tiny, picturesque river village known as Elizabethtown (or just E-Town for short). If you fly or drive out to Harrisburg, you can drive southwest to Elizabethtown in roughly 30 minutes via Highway 145 and Highway 34. With a population of a little over 300, this town is the perfect getaway for historical sightseeing, hiking along limestone cliffs, and camping at state forests. Elizabethtown is also popular for its floating restaurants along the Ohio River, such as the E-Town River Restaurant with its delectable catfish nuggets and the Riverside Mercantile ice cream and coffee shop.

Elizabethtown is known for its connections to early pioneers and British colonialism. Due to its location along the Ohio River, this small town shipped large quantities of iron ore on the water. To learn more about local history, check out the Winters Heritage House Museum which has two original log cabin homes preserved and on display. The nearby Rose Hotel is another historical location, first built in 1812, and is the oldest running hotel in Illinois. The Rose Hotel has since been added to the National Register of Historic Places and still offers rooms to guests for around $140 per night.