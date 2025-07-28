Illinois' Quaint Riverfront Village Has Unique Floating Bars, Limestone Cliffs, And Serene Hiking Trails
The Ohio River is home to many riverside towns with extensive histories, like Indiana's New Albany, known for its quaint culture, mansions, and festivals. Illinois is also home to a tiny, picturesque river village known as Elizabethtown (or just E-Town for short). If you fly or drive out to Harrisburg, you can drive southwest to Elizabethtown in roughly 30 minutes via Highway 145 and Highway 34. With a population of a little over 300, this town is the perfect getaway for historical sightseeing, hiking along limestone cliffs, and camping at state forests. Elizabethtown is also popular for its floating restaurants along the Ohio River, such as the E-Town River Restaurant with its delectable catfish nuggets and the Riverside Mercantile ice cream and coffee shop.
Elizabethtown is known for its connections to early pioneers and British colonialism. Due to its location along the Ohio River, this small town shipped large quantities of iron ore on the water. To learn more about local history, check out the Winters Heritage House Museum which has two original log cabin homes preserved and on display. The nearby Rose Hotel is another historical location, first built in 1812, and is the oldest running hotel in Illinois. The Rose Hotel has since been added to the National Register of Historic Places and still offers rooms to guests for around $140 per night.
Not far from this historic town is a huge national forest
If you are looking for some outdoor recreation, Elizabethtown has you covered. After a 20-minute drive northeast on Highway 34, you will reach the Shawnee National Forest. This forest is home to 289,000 acres of trees, wetlands, canyons, and cliffs. With seven different wilderness areas and multiple recreational areas, there are endless sights for visitors to take in. Plus, there are hundreds of miles of hiking trails, including a 160-mile path that spans the width of Illinois, the River-to-River Trail. There are also over 300 miles of marked trails to explore with 30 of those miles reserved exclusively for hikers. Since viewing this massive forest is a multi-day endeavor, there are several campgrounds available that allow for primitive tent camping and RV camping. Full electrical hookups and a dumping station are available at the Oak Point Campground. Campsites are first-come, first-serve and open from April to December. Primitive camp sites cost $10 and RV sites with electric hookups are up to $48 per night.
Although not as bustling as South Carolina's flower-laden garden city with parks, museums, and a rich history, the Garden of the Gods recreation area at Shawnee National Forest is one of the most photogenic locations in all of Illinois. The wilderness area encompasses 3,318 acres of land with stunning rock formations, rivers, and canyons. There is a quarter-mile observation trail with sandstone walkways that offers an hour of sightseeing. This path is a must-see spot for anyone looking to get the perfect photo of their day trip to this national forest.
The nearby state park with huge caves and rumors of river pirates
Located right between Elizabethtown and Cave-In-Rock is Tower Rock and its short but steep hiking trail. At 100 feet high, this limestone cliff trail is known for being the most elevated spot on the Illinois side of the Ohio River. Because of this, this scenic spot has a great view of the river and its surroundings from the top but also as you traverse the trail next to the bluff's edge. The trail is also worn from years of visitors, so make sure to bring a good pair of boots and be cautious about where you step.
Just 10 miles east of Elizabethtown lies another riverside town called Cave-In-Rock. Here visitors can go to the Cave-In-Rock State Park which hosts a giant limestone cave along the river. According to local rumors, these caves used to harbor river pirates looking to loot trading boats along the Ohio River. However, this is only a fun rumor and there is no evidence to prove pirates ever used these caves. The cave at the state park is 55 feet wide and was carved out via water erosion. If you want to cross the Ohio River, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry is free to visitors and allows access to Kentucky's beautiful Amish countryside. The Cave-In-Rock state park also has plenty of RV and tent campsites available and a Southern-style lodge with guest houses and suites. If you are looking for more to do on the Ohio River, check out this riverside getaway that blends friendly Midwest charm with elegant French roots.