This Island Nation With Rare Wildlife And Rainforests Now Comes With New Travel Cautions For Americans

Madagascar is famous for things you won't find anywhere else. Aye-ayes leap through southeastern rainforests, towering baobabs are kissed by golden Madagascar sunsets, and national parks have a wealth of species of which 80 to 90% are endemic. Places like the Rainforests of the Atsinanana protect much of that biodiversity, from lemurs to rare birds and plant species. While Madagascar's wildlife and jungles draw many visitors in, U.S. travelers now face a new warning. Since late September 2025, the U.S. Department of State has issued a Level Three travel advisory to Madagascar because of crime and unrest (here's what it means when there's a travel advisory at your destination).

The reason for this is that Madagascar has seen an increase in protests across the country. It started with the country's Gen Z speaking out about poor basic services, such as electricity problems and water shortages. Now, the unrest has turned into a larger political crisis, with its current president ousted and a new military leader sworn in. Due to safety concerns across the country, the U.S. Department of State is advising Americans to reconsider their travel to Madagascar.