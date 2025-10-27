The South's Only Bourbon Boat Tour Is A Scenic River-Bound Gem That Delivers A Truly Unique Taste Of Kentucky

Kentucky's oldest city may be in a region known for its picture-perfect bluegrass, and the Kentucky Wildcats all but make basketball its unofficial state team sport, but ask any person who appreciates good strong drink, and they'll tell you Kentucky means bourbon. A visit to Bourbon Country is a must for any aficionado of America's signature alcoholic brown water, and you can really drive the theme home by spending your night at the unusual, unforgettable, and luxurious sleeping arrangements at Bourbon Barrel Retreats. During the day, though, you owe it to yourself to explore the land of American whiskey on Kentucky's only bourbon boat.

Kentucky River Tours, located in the charming town of Frankfort, Kentucky, puts a new twist on an old favorite. If you explore the Kentucky Bourbon Trail by car, you could make your way to all of its 60 distilleries, landmarks, and tasting rooms. But if you're more about getting a unique perspective than ticking off distilleries on the list, check out Bourbon Country from the water. Floating a river is always a fun way to spend a few hours in the hot summer, but combine that with an epicurean experience, and your float becomes something more. The bourbon boat gives you a chance to check out a different side of the spirit, and you don't have to drive beyond Frankfort. Not to mention the fact that you can sip your bourbon on the boat, which is definitely not an option when you're driving.