Kentucky's Bourbon Country Offers One Unusual, Unforgettable, And Luxurious Sleeping Arrangement

Only 25 minutes from Bardstown, a picturesque town known as "the Bourbon Capital of the World," it's hard to imagine a place more ideally located for discovering the rich history and flavors of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail than Bourbon Barrel Retreats. Even better, the complimentary concierge service will help craft a bespoke itinerary, with a focus on hidden gems and experiences you might not find on your own. This includes arranging transportation, tasting experiences, dinner reservations, distillery tours, as well as non-whiskey recommendations.

One stop you can't miss is the Buffalo Trace Distillery, which has won over 1,000 awards and has a 200-year history. Choose from five tours, including the coveted Hard Hat behind-the-scenes tour, offering insight into the art of making bourbon. Registration for Buffalo Trace tours opens every Wednesday at 10 a.m. with dates up to eight weeks in advance — spaces fill up notoriously quickly, so it's good to book early. In fact, many of the top distilleries have limited tour availability, so contact Bourbon Barrel Retreats' concierge as soon as you can to get your preferred tours.

Another destination to add to your list is Castle & Key, a historic gem with sprawling European-style gardens that was once the distillery of E.H. Taylor, the man known as "The Father of the Modern Bourbon Industry". Next, you can't miss watching Maker's Mark's iconic red wax seal dry at the farm-like distillery in nearby Loretto. Other notable distilleries in the area include Four Roses, Willett Distillery, and Woodford Reserve.