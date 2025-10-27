This Small, Hidden Beach In California Overlooked By Tourists Is A Rugged Gem

You don't need to fly to the Algarve, Portugal, to find jaw-dropping cliffside beaches with sparkling azure water. Pirate's Cove Beach, a hidden gem in Orange County, California, has the same rugged beauty that travelers flock to Europe for, with its ethereal sea caves and rock formations. Tucked within Corona del Mar, a Newport Beach village with postcard-worthy views, Pirate's Cove escapes many tourists' radars. But among locals, this is one of Orange County's most treasured spots.

John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, where you'll find lots of Latino culture, cuisine, and art, is just a few miles away from Pirate's Cove, making it an easy destination to add to your Southern California itinerary. You'll find plenty of accommodation options in Newport Beach and in surrounding coastal cities, but Doryman's Oceanfront Inn is one of the area's most charming. This oceanfront hotel, located right across from the Newport Beach Pier, is housed in a building with Victorian-style décor and includes features like a continental breakfast and free parking. For a slightly more affordable option, Hotel Solarena is a modern accommodation right on the beach with an outdoor pool.