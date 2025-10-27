Philadelphia's Lush Trail-Lined Suburb Is A Greenway Getaway With Bike Trails, Boutiques, And Craft Brews

While some come to Exton to shop, others come to hike and bike. The state itself is home to several inviting green spaces, from a National Natural Landmark with boating, waterfall hikes, and scenic campgrounds to a highlands park with cozy cabins, waterfalls, and trails. Philadelphia even has an urban park with epic gorges and lovely forests. Exton joins this Keystone State tradition with its namesake park, which features more than 700 acres of open fields, woodlands, streams, and ridgetops.

For those who prefer a green space without the hiking and biking, 19 acres of Exton Park have been developed for recreational use with modern restroom facilities, picnic tables, a volleyball court, and even a short half-mile walking trail, with more to come. Planned expansion includes a zip line, pickleball courts, and an amphitheater.

For more adventurous types, Exton Park is home to one of the trail heads for the Chester Valley Trail. Primarily located in Chester County, the 18.6-mile track was named one of the best bike trails in Philadelphia by one of the city's leading magazines. The converted rail trail is paved, smooth, and virtually flat, which can be ideal for biking, but it's also a popular trail for joggers and skaters. In colder winter months, it's even used for cross-country skiing. History buffs can appreciate its connection to the Revolutionary War, with parts of the trail coinciding with troop movements by both sides after the Battle of Brandywine in 1777.

Chester Valley is the main bike trail from Exton, but a few other options are available. For those able to handle more than 50 miles and elevation changes, consider the Northbrook Marketplace – Chandler Mill Bridge Loop through the Brandywine Valley for beautiful rural landscapes and historical landmarks.