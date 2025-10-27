Philadelphia's Lush Trail-Lined Suburb Is A Greenway Getaway With Bike Trails, Boutiques, And Craft Brews
A short 40-minute train ride from Philadelphia lies a greenway getaway that balances lush landscapes, bike trails, and wooded parks with a vibrant retail scene. Exton, a leafy Philly suburb and commuter hub, serves as both a destination for nature lovers and a retail shopping district for the surrounding cities in Chester County. Retail centers include Exton Square Mall and the open-air Main Street at Exton with major retail brands such as Whole Foods Market, Walmart, and Sephora. For all of its big-box stores and national brands, the city balances out its retail footprint with boutiques and craft breweries that add local character and charm. When it comes to shopping, Exton locals get to enjoy the best of both worlds.
Among the notable local shops, Exton claims a handful of consignment shops, including Bella Boutique and Style Encore for fashion and home accessories, while Maa Shakti Boutique is a family-owned store that specializes in Indian fashion and jewelry. Giunta's, housed in a two-story stone house, is a showroom for exclusive furniture, elegant home decor, and unique gifts, while The Stone House Boutique is a store within the store that sells women's clothing and accessories. Guinta's also offers interior design services from an in-house professional with more than 25 years experience.
Parks, trails, and green spaces in Exton
While some come to Exton to shop, others come to hike and bike. The state itself is home to several inviting green spaces, from a National Natural Landmark with boating, waterfall hikes, and scenic campgrounds to a highlands park with cozy cabins, waterfalls, and trails. Philadelphia even has an urban park with epic gorges and lovely forests. Exton joins this Keystone State tradition with its namesake park, which features more than 700 acres of open fields, woodlands, streams, and ridgetops.
For those who prefer a green space without the hiking and biking, 19 acres of Exton Park have been developed for recreational use with modern restroom facilities, picnic tables, a volleyball court, and even a short half-mile walking trail, with more to come. Planned expansion includes a zip line, pickleball courts, and an amphitheater.
For more adventurous types, Exton Park is home to one of the trail heads for the Chester Valley Trail. Primarily located in Chester County, the 18.6-mile track was named one of the best bike trails in Philadelphia by one of the city's leading magazines. The converted rail trail is paved, smooth, and virtually flat, which can be ideal for biking, but it's also a popular trail for joggers and skaters. In colder winter months, it's even used for cross-country skiing. History buffs can appreciate its connection to the Revolutionary War, with parts of the trail coinciding with troop movements by both sides after the Battle of Brandywine in 1777.
Chester Valley is the main bike trail from Exton, but a few other options are available. For those able to handle more than 50 miles and elevation changes, consider the Northbrook Marketplace – Chandler Mill Bridge Loop through the Brandywine Valley for beautiful rural landscapes and historical landmarks.
Craft brews and taprooms in Exton
According to legend, Benjamin Franklin once said "beer is proof that God loves us and wants us to be happy." Did he actually say that? No, but the Founding Father did spend most of his life in Philadelphia, a beer-friendly city that opened one of its first breweries back in 1663. Over the years, the scene has spilled over into the surrounding counties, and Exton is no exception.
Among the top local spots, VK Brewing Co. & Eatery is a veteran-owned brewery and taproom that serves IPAs, pilsners, and more in a historic 18th-century building that once housed George Washington. Stolen Sun Craft Brewing and Roasting Company is both a brewer and a coffee roaster with taproom dishes such as Southern-fried poutine and fried chicken burritos. Finally, for those who don't need to keep it local, World of Beer tests your taste buds with hundreds of different brews from around the world.
For those visiting the area by plane, the closest major airport to Exton is Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), approximately 30 miles southeast of the city. Likewise, the Amtrak station in Exton connects with several major cities on the East Coast.