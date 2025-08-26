Northeastern Pennsylvania's Ethereal State Park Offers Boating, Waterfall Hikes, And Scenic Campgrounds
You can always count on Pennsylvania to deliver on the waterfall end — just take a look at the state's tallest, Raymondskill Falls, in the Pocono Mountains, with promising picturesque views. What if you could witness more than 20 cascading beauties in one place? That's what Ricketts Glen State Park gets you. Covering 13,193 acres of lush greenery in Northeast Pennsylvania, this ethereal destination is an outdoor lover's paradise. From camping and boating to hiking and horseback riding, your itinerary will be full of fun activities at this unique state park. Even wintertime visitors have a busy schedule, when the hiking trails transform into cross-country skiing and snowshoeing paths, while adrenaline rush-seekers trying their hand at ice climbing.
Ricketts Glen State Park is teeming with a variety of flora. You'll come across Appalachian Jacob's ladders, pitcher plants, lance-leaved violets, and greater purple-fringed orchids, to name a few. Moss and fern-covered areas dominate the deep woodlands, with ancient virgin forests preserving the undisturbed state of the ecosystem. Amongst the serene vegetation, you'll encounter warblers, bald eagles, and many other bird species — 23 to be exact. Whatever you do, watch out for black bears when you're hiking –– you definitely don't want to be anywhere near them.
Aim to visit Ricketts Glen State Park between spring and summer to experience the complete verdancy and impressive volume of the waterfalls pouring over. Fall is also wonderful to view the fiery foliage. If you don't mind wearing layers, winter is a great season, too. Out-of-state visitors can fly into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) and drive 45 minutes to the state park. Philadelphia is 2.5 hours away, while Stroudsburg, a funky and underrated Pennsylvania borough in the Pocono Mountains, is a short hour and a half drive from Ricketts Glen State Park.
Where to stay in Ricketts Glen State Park
You can't miss camping at Ricketts Glen State Park. Featuring 120 tent and trailer sites, the park provides several that are designed for accessibility. While you can pitch a tent year-round in select spots, most operate from April through December — they're pet-friendly, too. Campers have access to hot showers, flush toilets, and a sanitary dump station. You can opt for shaded sites if you plan on relaxing in your tent during the peak heat of the day. You can also use the gravel parking spurs for your vehicle. Those coming with a big group can book the 240-person capacity area from mid-April to mid-October. This zone comes with picnic tables, flush toilets, and water.
Want to become a campground host? You can camp here for free. This spot is equipped with 200-amp electricity and a water hookup. However, you must help the state park staff with multiple tasks, such as greeting people, making sure the park is litter-free, cleaning the fire rings, and similar things.
You can always spend the night in a modern cabin for a more comfortable stay. Boasting 10 of these across the park, the cabins accommodate between six and eight guests. Each comes with a fridge, oven, stove, shower, toilet, fire ring, picnic table, coffee maker, microwave, and both double and single beds. The catch is you have to bring your own linens and plates. Another option is the five deluxe cottages, open from mid-April to late October — up to five people can stay per unit. The cottages are supplied with a fridge, microwave, electric heat, outlets, dining and picnic tables, a fire ring, and more. While there's no running water available, you can head to the campground to gather as much as you need for the night.
Explore the waters and meander along the trails
The second you realize that your destination provides lakeside activities, you're immediately packing your swimsuit. The 245-acre Lake Jean in Ricketts Glen State Park is the ultimate summertime hangout spot. Offering two boat launches and dry mooring, the lake is perfect for launching your vessel, no matter which one you prefer. Whether you like kayaking, canoeing, or paddleboarding, there's always a way to glide across the water. Those who aren't so keen on doing manual labor to enjoy the lake can use a sailboat, rowboat, or electric motorboat to cruise on the water.
Hikers are in for a treat. With 26 miles of trails to trek, you get to embark on many adventures on foot. The Falls Trail System is perhaps the hardest and longest. The 7.2-mile path is the best way to view many of the waterfalls within the state park, the crown jewel of which is the Ganoga Falls, a 94-foot powerhouse. Make sure you have sturdy shoes on since the sections near the waterfalls can be slippery and steep. Or, cut it short and head straight to the cascade on the Ganoga View Trail. This 1.8-mile hike takes you to a vantage point that's relatively easier to complete. The 1-mile Evergreen Trail, on the other hand, exposes you to rewarding views of Adams Falls.
To reach the highest point of Ricketts Glen, follow the Laurel View Trail, which spans 1.9 miles. The rocky loop trail guides you toward Red Rock Mountain, with mountain laurels and berry bushes lining the path. Don't forget to go horseback riding, grouse and deer hunting, and picnicking in the state park. Haven't had enough? Tuscarora State Park also offers lakeside trails and quiet cabins, and it's only a little over an hour away.