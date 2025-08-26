Northeastern Pennsylvania's Ethereal State Park Offers Boating, Waterfall Hikes, And Scenic Campgrounds

You can always count on Pennsylvania to deliver on the waterfall end — just take a look at the state's tallest, Raymondskill Falls, in the Pocono Mountains, with promising picturesque views. What if you could witness more than 20 cascading beauties in one place? That's what Ricketts Glen State Park gets you. Covering 13,193 acres of lush greenery in Northeast Pennsylvania, this ethereal destination is an outdoor lover's paradise. From camping and boating to hiking and horseback riding, your itinerary will be full of fun activities at this unique state park. Even wintertime visitors have a busy schedule, when the hiking trails transform into cross-country skiing and snowshoeing paths, while adrenaline rush-seekers trying their hand at ice climbing.

Ricketts Glen State Park is teeming with a variety of flora. You'll come across Appalachian Jacob's ladders, pitcher plants, lance-leaved violets, and greater purple-fringed orchids, to name a few. Moss and fern-covered areas dominate the deep woodlands, with ancient virgin forests preserving the undisturbed state of the ecosystem. Amongst the serene vegetation, you'll encounter warblers, bald eagles, and many other bird species — 23 to be exact. Whatever you do, watch out for black bears when you're hiking –– you definitely don't want to be anywhere near them.

Aim to visit Ricketts Glen State Park between spring and summer to experience the complete verdancy and impressive volume of the waterfalls pouring over. Fall is also wonderful to view the fiery foliage. If you don't mind wearing layers, winter is a great season, too. Out-of-state visitors can fly into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) and drive 45 minutes to the state park. Philadelphia is 2.5 hours away, while Stroudsburg, a funky and underrated Pennsylvania borough in the Pocono Mountains, is a short hour and a half drive from Ricketts Glen State Park.