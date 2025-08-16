Nestled In Pennsylvania's Highlands Is A Beautiful State Park With Cozy Cabins, Waterfalls, And Trails

The Laurel Highlands protect the westernmost edge of the Appalachian Mountains as they pass through 3,000 square miles in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Though the mountains in this part of Appalachia don't get as high as the Blue Ridge Mountains further south, their enchanting hilly expanse and deep, tranquil forests make for a truly blissful escape into nature. Linn Run State Park is on the smaller side of Laurel Highlands parks, with a relatively modest 612 acres to its name (compared to the several thousand acres of many nearby parks). Pennsylvania state parks are all about quality rather than quantity, however, and Linn Run's natural beauty matches that of parks 100 times its size. Linn Run's location within the Laurel Highlands places it at an elevation between 1,300 and 2,800 feet — high enough to conjure some crisp mountain air, but not nearly high enough to ascend beyond the tree line and strip the landscape of its magical forests.

Linn Run's forests are even more impressive when you realize that they're mostly second-growth. Much of the region's old-growth forests were stripped away to "wasteland" by the lumber industry in the 19th century. Yet dedicated conservation work has restored the forest to a sublime menagerie of hemlock, ferns, rhododendron, wildflowers, and so much more. The park's combination of rocky highlands and ample rainfall also means lovely waterfalls to complement the surrounding forest scenery. Linn Run State Park's 15-foot Adam Falls is its most prominent cascade, especially in periods following heavy rainstorms or snowmelt. Not only is Adam Falls relatively easy to access from a convenient parking area, but it also has an inner "room" in its rocky recesses that lets you stand behind the falls!