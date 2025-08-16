Nestled In Pennsylvania's Highlands Is A Beautiful State Park With Cozy Cabins, Waterfalls, And Trails
Pennsylvania's exquisite Laurel Highlands region protects some of the Keystone State's most underrated natural beauty. Far from the more popular eastern Pennsylvania parks around Philadelphia and the Poconos, the Laurel Highlands are a charming forested region in the Allegheny Mountains of southwestern PA. Among the region's many superb destinations are the underrated paradise of outdoor thrills at Ohiopyle State Park, and the sugary sweet Pennsylvania Maple Trail through a breathtaking mountain region, but even among hidden gems, you can find hidden gems, and the Laurel Highlands fit the bill. The small but formidable Linn Run State Park is the perfect nature retreat within the broader Laurel Highlands region, protecting a serene forest setting far from the busy thrills of more popular Laurel Highlands destinations like Ohiopyle.
Located an hour and a half east of Pittsburgh International Airport, Linn Run is about as far from the stresses of big cities and modern transportation as you can get. While the Laurel Highlands are beautiful everywhere, Linn Run State Park's modest acreage features some of the region's most eye-catching forest groves, mountain streams, and lush flora, making for scenery that both soothes the soul and boosts the Instagram feed. The park's highland terrain and temperate climate create the perfect conditions for the formation of small but gorgeous waterfalls. Plus, Linn Run has a superb collection of rustic cabins that make it an excellent spot for a relaxing overnight stay.
The forests of Linn Runn
The Laurel Highlands protect the westernmost edge of the Appalachian Mountains as they pass through 3,000 square miles in Southwestern Pennsylvania. Though the mountains in this part of Appalachia don't get as high as the Blue Ridge Mountains further south, their enchanting hilly expanse and deep, tranquil forests make for a truly blissful escape into nature. Linn Run State Park is on the smaller side of Laurel Highlands parks, with a relatively modest 612 acres to its name (compared to the several thousand acres of many nearby parks). Pennsylvania state parks are all about quality rather than quantity, however, and Linn Run's natural beauty matches that of parks 100 times its size. Linn Run's location within the Laurel Highlands places it at an elevation between 1,300 and 2,800 feet — high enough to conjure some crisp mountain air, but not nearly high enough to ascend beyond the tree line and strip the landscape of its magical forests.
Linn Run's forests are even more impressive when you realize that they're mostly second-growth. Much of the region's old-growth forests were stripped away to "wasteland" by the lumber industry in the 19th century. Yet dedicated conservation work has restored the forest to a sublime menagerie of hemlock, ferns, rhododendron, wildflowers, and so much more. The park's combination of rocky highlands and ample rainfall also means lovely waterfalls to complement the surrounding forest scenery. Linn Run State Park's 15-foot Adam Falls is its most prominent cascade, especially in periods following heavy rainstorms or snowmelt. Not only is Adam Falls relatively easy to access from a convenient parking area, but it also has an inner "room" in its rocky recesses that lets you stand behind the falls!
Hiking and camping in Linn Run State Park
Despite its comparatively small size, Linn Run State Park has a surprisingly intricate network of lovely hiking trails through enchanting Laurel Highlands scenery. Approximately 6.25 miles of trails circle through Linn Run's boundaries, but many of its trails extend into the much larger Forbes State Forest, offering even grander walking tours of the Laurel Highlands. Linn Run's Grove Run Trail is a lush 3.9-mile loop through the park's tranquil forests and streams, while the 1.3-mile Adam Falls Loop is a convenient trek to the namesake waterfall. You can even explore the ruins of an abandoned hunting lodge on the park's Flat Rock Trail. In addition to its hiking destinations, Linn Run State Park is a hidden Laurel Highlands gem for horseback riding, picnicking, fishing, hunting, and wildlife watching (with fantastic spots for seeing the area's resident birds).
Linn Run State Park makes a superb day trip, but it's also one of the top spots in the Laurel Highlands for overnight stays. This status comes courtesy of the park's collection of charming, rustic cabins, many of which were constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the 1930s. Linn Run's nine rustic cabins come equipped with beds, benches, electric stoves, heaters, fireplaces, refrigerators, and outside water spigots. The park also has one ADA-accessible modern cabin available for rental year-round. If you want more modern accommodations than Linn Run's rustic cabins, you can stay overnight at the many hotels and lodging options in the nearby towns and communities of the Laurel Highlands. Just a few miles from Linn Run State Park is Pennsylvania's charming shopping paradise of Ligonier, where you can take advantage of numerous hotels and B&Bs, plus specialty retail, unique attractions, and other sublime Laurel Highlands parks.