This Charming West Virginia Mountain City Is A Trout Fishing Gem With An Exciting Zoo
West Virginia is full to the brim with gorgeous scenery and natural wonders, like Seneca Rocks, an iconic West Virginia hiking destination, or New River Gorge National Park, the home of one of the oldest rivers in the world. But some of the lesser-known parts of West Virginia have so much to offer too. One such hidden gem is Kingwood, West Virginia. This charming mountain town is home to about 3,000 people. Despite its small size, Kingwood delivers big on outdoor adventures for all ages, from trout fishing along the Cheat River to family fun at one of the largest zoos in West Virginia.
Getting to Kingwood isn't too difficult. The nearest regional airport is about 40 minutes away in Morgantown, a charming college city with an artsy and youthful energy. The Morgantown Municipal Airport receives daily flights from Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport, as well as other hubs. The nearest international airport is Pittsburgh International Airport which is about two hours from Kingwood. That drive is further than Morgantown, but if you rent a car in Pittsburgh, you can enjoy a scenic drive through the Laurel Highlands region of Pennsylvania on your way to Kingwood.
Trout fishing near Kingwood, West Virginia
Flowing right past Kingwood is Cheat River, one of the longest free-flowing rivers in the U.S. This river is well-known for its trout fishing, so if you're an angler, this part of West Virginia is a must. In addition to the native trout population in the river, a local nonprofit called Trout for Cheat stocks the river with rainbow trout four times in the spring and five times in the fall. You can find public access points for fishing all up and down the Cheat River, but the best options near Kingwood are the Friends of the Cheat Campground 10 minutes north of Kingwood and the Cheat River Narrows about eight minutes south of town.
Besides fishing the main river, some of the Cheat's tributaries, such as Daugherty Run near Kingwood, have native and stocked trout populations. For those who enjoy a quieter experience, these smaller streams offer a peaceful escape into the woods while still delivering excellent fishing. With its mix of easy-to-reach access points and remote, hidden stretches, the Cheat River and its tributaries make Kingwood a prime destination for anglers of every skill level.
Family fun at Hovatter's Zoo
If you're on the hunt for critters other than fish, look no further than the Hovatter's Wildlife Zoo, also known as the West Virginia Zoo. Sitting just 10 minutes west of Kingwood, this family-friendly zoo is a great place to take the kiddos (or just yourself) for a day of learning about wildlife and conservation. It's open from April to October, and on weekends in November. The exact opening and closing dates each year are dependent on weather. This zoo has a variety of animals ranging from native species such as bobcats to exotics, including Himalayan bears and Capuchin monkeys. And for an extra-memorable experience, you can head over to the petting zoo to feed a few of the animals, including the giraffes, lemurs, and goats.
Hovatter's also offers more than just regular zoo visits. Seasonal events like Boo at the Zoo in October, Summer's Last Roar at the end of summer, and a Sensory Friendly Night for those who have special needs or sensory processing sensitivities make this zoo worth coming back to again and again. Pair that kind of fun with the area's natural beauty and outdoor adventures, and you've got the perfect mix of wild and wonderful. Whether you're casting a line in the Cheat River, spending a sunny afternoon feeding giraffes, or simply soaking in the mountain scenery, Kingwood proves that small towns can deliver big adventures.