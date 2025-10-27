This Charming West Virginia Mountain City Is A Trout Fishing Gem With An Exciting Zoo

West Virginia is full to the brim with gorgeous scenery and natural wonders, like Seneca Rocks, an iconic West Virginia hiking destination, or New River Gorge National Park, the home of one of the oldest rivers in the world. But some of the lesser-known parts of West Virginia have so much to offer too. One such hidden gem is Kingwood, West Virginia. This charming mountain town is home to about 3,000 people. Despite its small size, Kingwood delivers big on outdoor adventures for all ages, from trout fishing along the Cheat River to family fun at one of the largest zoos in West Virginia.

Getting to Kingwood isn't too difficult. The nearest regional airport is about 40 minutes away in Morgantown, a charming college city with an artsy and youthful energy. The Morgantown Municipal Airport receives daily flights from Washington Dulles International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport, as well as other hubs. The nearest international airport is Pittsburgh International Airport which is about two hours from Kingwood. That drive is further than Morgantown, but if you rent a car in Pittsburgh, you can enjoy a scenic drive through the Laurel Highlands region of Pennsylvania on your way to Kingwood.