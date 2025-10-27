An Abandoned Railroad Tunnel In South Carolina That Used To House Cheese Is Now A Public Park

Stumphouse Tunnel is located in a public park, the aptly named Stumphouse Park. There is a short but steep climb to the tunnel, where you can then explore the quarter mile of tunnel that's open to the public. Be sure to bring a flashlight and extra layers to stay warm, and be aware that the dark environment of the tunnel is home to bats. The tunnel floor is uneven and often wet, so use caution when walking in the darkness.

Stumphouse Park is just under a 15-minute drive from Walhalla, South Carolina, located close to the borders of Georgia and North Carolina. The closest major airport is Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, which is about an hour and a half away by car — however, you may find more convenient flight options from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, which is a two-and-a-half-hour drive. It's easiest to explore the park if you have your own car, but there's a park entrance fee of $5 per vehicle. Annual passes are available at Walhalla City Hall, costing $25 for Oconee County residents and $35 for non-residents. Passes are free for Walhalla residents with a photo ID and water bill as proof of residency.

Explore more of Stumphouse Park on a visit to Issaqueena Falls, a gorgeous waterfall that can be seen on a short 0.3-mile trail. To learn more about local history, you can visit the nearby Oconee Station State Historic Site, which is just a 20-minute drive away. If you're looking for somewhere to stay, check into Bolt Farm's Majestic Treehouse, an eco-luxe property with forest views — it's only 20 minutes from Stumphouse Park.