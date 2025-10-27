An Abandoned Railroad Tunnel In South Carolina That Used To House Cheese Is Now A Public Park
South Carolina is known for its superb beaches and intriguing historic sites, but there's more to discover in the Palmetto State beyond well-known destinations like Charleston and Myrtle Beach. Close to the Blue Ridge Mountain city of Walhalla is a 440-acre public park with a unique and eerie feature: Stumphouse Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel.
Since Stumphouse Tunnel's construction started in the 1850s, it was dug with hand tools like sledgehammers, black powder, and hand drills. It was originally meant to be a railroad tunnel, creating a quicker route for trains by going through the mountains rather than around them. Unfortunately, the government ended the project's funding and it came to a standstill without being completed — only 1,617 feet out of the intended 6,000 feet of the tunnel were dug. In a surprising turn of events, the tunnel was purchased by Clemson University in the early 1950s. Its stable year-round temperature of 50 degrees Fahrenheit made it an excellent environment for growing cheese, so Clemson used the tunnel to cure their own blue cheese from 1953 until 1956.
Planning your visit to Stumphouse Tunnel
Stumphouse Tunnel is located in a public park, the aptly named Stumphouse Park. There is a short but steep climb to the tunnel, where you can then explore the quarter mile of tunnel that's open to the public. Be sure to bring a flashlight and extra layers to stay warm, and be aware that the dark environment of the tunnel is home to bats. The tunnel floor is uneven and often wet, so use caution when walking in the darkness.
Stumphouse Park is just under a 15-minute drive from Walhalla, South Carolina, located close to the borders of Georgia and North Carolina. The closest major airport is Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, which is about an hour and a half away by car — however, you may find more convenient flight options from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, which is a two-and-a-half-hour drive. It's easiest to explore the park if you have your own car, but there's a park entrance fee of $5 per vehicle. Annual passes are available at Walhalla City Hall, costing $25 for Oconee County residents and $35 for non-residents. Passes are free for Walhalla residents with a photo ID and water bill as proof of residency.
Explore more of Stumphouse Park on a visit to Issaqueena Falls, a gorgeous waterfall that can be seen on a short 0.3-mile trail. To learn more about local history, you can visit the nearby Oconee Station State Historic Site, which is just a 20-minute drive away. If you're looking for somewhere to stay, check into Bolt Farm's Majestic Treehouse, an eco-luxe property with forest views — it's only 20 minutes from Stumphouse Park.