Between Philadelphia And New York City Lies Walking Trails And Historic Charm Nestled In An Underrated Gem

If you're looking for a community that puts you between the art museums of Philadelphia and the incredible historic neighborhoods of New York City, check out Piscataway in Middlesex County. Its placement makes it a perfect choice for people who travel to either city for work. Getting to New York City from the suburbs is possible via public transportation, as you can take NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor Rail Line from the Edison or Metropark stations to Penn Station (which takes about an hour and 17 minutes at the least). Bus services from the New Brunswick area reach Manhattan's Port Authority Bus Terminal in about an hour. If you are traveling to Philly, your most direct public transit is a bus or train from New Brunswick, which takes about an hour. Driving is another way you can get to both cities, but be mindful of the traffic in and out of both NYC and Philadelphia.

The township of Piscataway has a plethora of areas for outdoor fun. You can visit Johnson Park, which is a large park along the Raritan River. It has paths for walks or bike rides, fields, and areas for picnics. Another spot is the Rutgers Ecological Preserve, a 360-acre area with a fairly large network of trails through a section of an old-growth forest that is quite nice for hiking.

Another fun fact about Piscataway is that it is one of the oldest municipalities in the state, as it was founded in 1666 and played a part in the American Revolution. The area was the site of the Battle of Quibbletown, which was an engagement during the Forage War of 1777. In July 1778, Gen. George Washington directed the first national celebration of Independence Day in Piscataway, where his troops were stationed at the time.