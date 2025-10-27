Between Philadelphia And New York City Lies Walking Trails And Historic Charm Nestled In An Underrated Gem
If you're looking for a community that puts you between the art museums of Philadelphia and the incredible historic neighborhoods of New York City, check out Piscataway in Middlesex County. Its placement makes it a perfect choice for people who travel to either city for work. Getting to New York City from the suburbs is possible via public transportation, as you can take NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor Rail Line from the Edison or Metropark stations to Penn Station (which takes about an hour and 17 minutes at the least). Bus services from the New Brunswick area reach Manhattan's Port Authority Bus Terminal in about an hour. If you are traveling to Philly, your most direct public transit is a bus or train from New Brunswick, which takes about an hour. Driving is another way you can get to both cities, but be mindful of the traffic in and out of both NYC and Philadelphia.
The township of Piscataway has a plethora of areas for outdoor fun. You can visit Johnson Park, which is a large park along the Raritan River. It has paths for walks or bike rides, fields, and areas for picnics. Another spot is the Rutgers Ecological Preserve, a 360-acre area with a fairly large network of trails through a section of an old-growth forest that is quite nice for hiking.
Another fun fact about Piscataway is that it is one of the oldest municipalities in the state, as it was founded in 1666 and played a part in the American Revolution. The area was the site of the Battle of Quibbletown, which was an engagement during the Forage War of 1777. In July 1778, Gen. George Washington directed the first national celebration of Independence Day in Piscataway, where his troops were stationed at the time.
Attractions and things to do in Piscataway
In Piscataway and the areas close by, you'll find a bunch of cultural and recreational activities. It has museums where you can explore its history, and you can go to East Jersey Old Town Village, which is a collection of original and rebuilt 18th- and 19th-century buildings in Johnson Park. Your next stop could be the Cornelius Low House, a Georgian-style manor built in 1741. It's one of two buildings left from the colonial port of Raritan Landing and now serves as the Middlesex County Museum. Another place to check out is the Metlar-Bodine House Museum, which dates to 1728 and shows artifacts from the Raritan River Valley's history.
Piscataway is also a New Jersey college town, where you'll find Rutgers University's Busch and Livingston campuses. You can catch Big Ten football games at SHI Stadium or see basketball games at Jersey Mike's Arena. You can head to the Rutgers Cinema on the Livingston campus, which shows movies and is open to everybody. There's also the Livingston Theatre Company, a student-run group that puts on musical theater shows for the community.
Piscataway also puts on quite a few annual events, and if you're visiting in May, you might catch the St. George Greek Festival. It's a four-day celebration of Greek culture where you can get authentic food, listen to Greek music, and see Greek dancing. In the fall, your plans could include the Fall Harvest Festival at East Jersey Old Town Village, which happens over a few weekends with live music, crafts, and farm goodies. Another solid one to know about is Rutgers Day in April. It's a university-wide open house with free activities and performances, and it feels like a big party for the whole town and community.
Where to eat and stay in Piscataway
Piscataway has great restaurants that show off the town's diverse foodie scene, and you can find many international spots in town. Try Honest Restaurant for its vegetarian Indian street food or Persis Biryani Indian Grill for tandoor, kebabs, wings, and more. For Japanese, check out Midori Sushi or Shokudo. For your Thai food fix, there's Four Seasons Authentic Thai Cuisine. If you want American and Italian food, there's Gabriele's Bar & Grill, and the River Road Tavern has been a staple for decades. Grab a bite at cafes like Cafe 520, which is inside the YMCA; Leo Brother's Cafe for breakfast and lunch; or J&G South Bound Brook Diner, which is open late and is the top-rated diner in the area according to Google reviews.
If you're up for a short ride, there are some breweries and wineries nearby. For a brewski, check out Flounder Brewing Co. (about 12 miles away), which has an old-time vibe in a barn. Another is Jersey Cyclone Brewing Company in Somerset just across the river. For wine tastings and mountain views, visit Old York Cellars or Beneduce Vineyards, which are both about 40 minutes away.
When it comes to hotels, you'll mainly find chains that are great for people traveling for business or to Rutgers University. Some of these include the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Holiday Inn, and Extended Stay America. You can look in the next towns over for options like the Archer Hotel in Florham Park (about a 36-minute drive from Piscataway), which has a modernistic-meets-industrial design. There's also the Bernards Inn, which is a historic hotel with an elegant feel, located less than 30 minutes away by car. There are plenty of quirky New Jersey towns in the area if you're staying for longer than a weekend.