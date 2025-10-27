This Under-The-Radar Nebraska Town Is A Breathtaking Riverside Escape Packed With Trails And Lakes
While Nebraska is typically thought of as a flyover stop and not a tourist destination, people in the Cornhusker State enjoy more leisure time than anywhere else in America. Located in eastern Nebraska between Omaha and Lincoln, Louisville is a small community of about 2,000 residents nestled against the banks of the Platte River. This under-the-radar destination has some breathtaking views and offers visitors a chance to escape and enjoy local lakes and scenic trails.
Louisville has plenty of places to relax and enjoy the Platte River and the surrounding area. A great place to start is the Platte River State Park. Spend a quiet afternoon doing some catch-and-release fishing on Jenny Newman Lake, where channel catfish, largemouth bass, and bluegill are frequently caught. Be sure and stop by Owens Landing Snack Bar and Marina to grab a quick bite to eat or rent water vessels like kayaks or paddleboats during the summer season. Hike one of the park's many trails or climb one of the two observation towers for postcard-worthy views of the Platte River.
To reach Louisville, visitors can fly into Eppley Airfield in Omaha (around 30 miles from Louisville) or, if you prefer a larger airport, Des Moines International Airport is about 160 miles away. From Omaha, you can take Interstate 80 West to Nebraska 50 South to reach the adventure-laden city. However, when planning when to visit, it's important to consider that Omaha is one of the worst U.S. cities to travel to during winter.
Louisville's lakeside adventures
The Louisville State Recreation Area, comprised of almost 200 acres, is home to five sandpit lakes surrounded (and shaded) by cottonwood trees. Open all year long, the park has the amenities you expect from a park, including fire rings, picnic tables, restrooms, and a shower area, and it is a great place to relax and enjoy some time on the water. While boating with powered vessels isn't allowed, visitors are more than welcome to get out on the water in kayaks, water bikes, or paddle boards — rentals are available for those who don't own one, and guests can also canoe to the Platte River.
All lakes are perfect for fishing, and Lake No. 2 is the only one with a designated swimming area. Kids have plenty to explore and enjoy in the recreation area, as well. At Lake No. 2, a floating playground is around 17,000 square feet of pure fun, with obstacles such as a climbing wall, monkey bars, a dome, trampolines, and climbing towers. While lifeguards are present, participating children must be at least 6 years old and know how to swim.
Not ready to leave the park when the day is over? No worries; the park has a campground. Overnight guests can choose from RV sites with full hookups, as well as tent sites with or without electricity. Additionally, there are "glamping" units — comfortable safari tents that are already set up and fully equipped. Reservations are accepted for some of the sites, while others are first-come, first-served.
Explore hiking and biking trails at Platte River State Park
Located just 5 miles from Louisville, visitors can easily explore the 450-acre Platte River State Park. Its trails are perfect for hiking, biking, and, on certain routes, horseback riding. There are 17 miles of trails that pass through the forests and rolling hills of the state park, which range in difficulty from easy to hard. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife while hiking; deer, coyotes, foxes, wild turkeys, bobcats, and a number of birds call the park home. Farther west along the Platte River Valley, you'll find one of Jane Goodall's favorite spots to watch a legendary bird migration in Kearney.
Stone Creek Falls Trail is an easy, out-and-back trail that takes hikers on a mostly flat path along the creek, rewarding hikers with a small waterfall at the end of the trail. For those wanting a more difficult hike, check out the Platte River West Loop. The 3.1-mile, moderate hike offers stunning views of the Platte River, Jenny Newman Lake, and beautiful meadows.
The park has 4.4 miles of mountain biking trails that are considered some of the best in the country and best-suited to intermediate or advanced mountain bikers. The dirt trails have recently been upgraded and include features such as log rides, stair-steps, switchbacks, low-water crossing, and curved wall rides. Riders love the variety of both the terrain and the difficulty, and a skills track can help riders know which level may be best for their abilities before embarking on a trail. Riders can pick easy trails like Fawn Creek Run, more difficult paths like Red Fox Run, or very difficult routes like Cougar Ridge.