This Under-The-Radar Nebraska Town Is A Breathtaking Riverside Escape Packed With Trails And Lakes

While Nebraska is typically thought of as a flyover stop and not a tourist destination, people in the Cornhusker State enjoy more leisure time than anywhere else in America. Located in eastern Nebraska between Omaha and Lincoln, Louisville is a small community of about 2,000 residents nestled against the banks of the Platte River. This under-the-radar destination has some breathtaking views and offers visitors a chance to escape and enjoy local lakes and scenic trails.

Louisville has plenty of places to relax and enjoy the Platte River and the surrounding area. A great place to start is the Platte River State Park. Spend a quiet afternoon doing some catch-and-release fishing on Jenny Newman Lake, where channel catfish, largemouth bass, and bluegill are frequently caught. Be sure and stop by Owens Landing Snack Bar and Marina to grab a quick bite to eat or rent water vessels like kayaks or paddleboats during the summer season. Hike one of the park's many trails or climb one of the two observation towers for postcard-worthy views of the Platte River.

To reach Louisville, visitors can fly into Eppley Airfield in Omaha (around 30 miles from Louisville) or, if you prefer a larger airport, Des Moines International Airport is about 160 miles away. From Omaha, you can take Interstate 80 West to Nebraska 50 South to reach the adventure-laden city. However, when planning when to visit, it's important to consider that Omaha is one of the worst U.S. cities to travel to during winter.