A Striking Hotel Lies Just Outside Joshua Tree National Park With Minimalist Design And Sweeping Desert Views
A little over two and a half hours east of downtown Los Angeles, Joshua Tree National Park is where locals and international visitors revel in the magnificence that is California. Recognized as one of California's most incredible locales, accommodations near Joshua Tree are home rentals, camping, glamping, a couple of renovated motels, and chain-brand inns. At least until July 2025, when Joshua Tree welcomed its first new-build hotel in 15 years. Located in the town of Twentynine Palms, just a short six-minute drive to the park's north entrance and new visitor center, Reset Hotel is a modern minimalist marvel set on 180 acres of sweeping desert landscape and beneath a million stars that illuminate the sky and pierce the soul. Tripadvisor reviews are already describing the experience at Reset as "magical."
The Reset Hotel is the progeny of the collaboration between designer Ben Uyeda and hotelier Adam Wininger. Uyeda is best known for his wildly popular YouTube channel about steel container houses and design, which captured the attention of Wininger. Together, they conceived of a steel container resort that would not only provide an innovative and sustainable sanctuary centered on mindful living and connections, but also ease the burden on the area's surging demand for short-term rentals– which has negatively impacted pricing and availability. The result is an architectural stunner that merges contemporary sensibilities with a grounded design and framework that enhances, rather than disrupts, its surroundings.
Reset's design and amenities
Set on 180 acres of pristine desert, all 65 rooms feature a private patio with a fire pit and a panoramic vista as far as the eye can see. Ranging in size from 300 to 500 square feet, which includes four ADA-compliant rooms, the calm, earth-toned interiors, designed in collaboration with Gry Studio, feature curated touches that exemplify luxury and immersion in the elements via its indoor-outdoor structure and ingenious play of color and light. Luxe elements include sumptuous linens, Jolie showerheads, Walden robes, and Flamingo Estate toiletries. The fully private outdoor living spaces feature Solo Stove fireplaces with custom accents and plush sofas or daybeds. A few select rooms feature an outdoor soaking tub for stargazing with a touch of indulgence. With no in-suite televisions, a stay at Reset is about setting your mind free to explore and reconnect with yourself, your loved one, and your surroundings. No pressure, just pleasure and balance in nature.
Community is equally valued as privacy at Reset. A 1,600 square foot saltwater pool and hot tub surrounded by loungers and cabanas provide guests a resort experience, along with a sauna and a cold plunge pool — perfect for cooling off after a day of desert exploration. Early risers can partake in morning yoga, while art lovers will appreciate the art park. Despite the rooms encouraging a total digital detox, the communal Club House features high-speed Wi-Fi, a communal workspace, and firepit to stay connected virtually and with those around you.
What to expect at Reset
As of this writing, Reset's onsite eatery, Split Rock Bistro, is not yet open. When it does, expect chef-prepared, farm-to-table cuisine, crafty cocktails, microbrews, and delectable grab-n-go selections. Until then, guests may enjoy popular eateries in Twentynine Palms, such as Kitchen in the Desert, the very popular The Rib Co., or cozy fare at The Restaurant at 29 Palms Inn. If you're up for a drive (Reset offers free parking and EV charging stations), consider a 35-minute jaunt to this quirky, historical town that is a favorite among filmmakers. There you'll find the legendary Pappy & Harriet's, which has showcased renowned bands and musicians since 1982. If you're heading into Joshua Tree National Park or on your way out after a day of hiking, you definitely want to stop at this luxurious new charging station and outpost with lots of amenities to gear up or wind down from an adventure.
Nightly rates at Reset start at around $250, plus a $35 daily resort fee. Reset is family-friendly, pet-friendly, and can accommodate groups, events, retreats, etc. If you are flying in, the nearest airport is Palm Springs International Airport, which is 54 miles away via California Route 62. Ontario International Airport is 100 miles west in San Bernardino County.