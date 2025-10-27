A Striking Hotel Lies Just Outside Joshua Tree National Park With Minimalist Design And Sweeping Desert Views

A little over two and a half hours east of downtown Los Angeles, Joshua Tree National Park is where locals and international visitors revel in the magnificence that is California. Recognized as one of California's most incredible locales, accommodations near Joshua Tree are home rentals, camping, glamping, a couple of renovated motels, and chain-brand inns. At least until July 2025, when Joshua Tree welcomed its first new-build hotel in 15 years. Located in the town of Twentynine Palms, just a short six-minute drive to the park's north entrance and new visitor center, Reset Hotel is a modern minimalist marvel set on 180 acres of sweeping desert landscape and beneath a million stars that illuminate the sky and pierce the soul. Tripadvisor reviews are already describing the experience at Reset as "magical."

The Reset Hotel is the progeny of the collaboration between designer Ben Uyeda and hotelier Adam Wininger. Uyeda is best known for his wildly popular YouTube channel about steel container houses and design, which captured the attention of Wininger. Together, they conceived of a steel container resort that would not only provide an innovative and sustainable sanctuary centered on mindful living and connections, but also ease the burden on the area's surging demand for short-term rentals– which has negatively impacted pricing and availability. The result is an architectural stunner that merges contemporary sensibilities with a grounded design and framework that enhances, rather than disrupts, its surroundings.