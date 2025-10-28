The State With The Dirtiest Tap Water In America Is Home To Iconic Cities, Mountains, And Landmarks

Most tap water around the United States is safe to drink, but the safety of each faucet's stream can be questionable from state-to-state. While a lot of people worry about whether it's safe to drink hotel tap water abroad, or if they'll find drinkable water in Europe during their upcoming trip, it's also a good idea to look at water quality and sources a little closer to home.

Clearly Filtered, a U.S.-based water filter company, recently conducted a study using data from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Environmental Working Group (EWG), and various other organizations to determine the states with the dirtiest tap water. Topping that list is New York, with more than 365,800 acute EPA water quality violations and over 10,100,000 health-based violations. So, as it turns out, you might want to think twice before running that faucet, or asking for still instead of sparkling during your next restaurant visit.

According to the EWG, close to 190 drinking water systems in New York contained high levels of toxic chemicals between 2023 and 2024. Syracuse, for example, found incredibly high traces of lead in its tap water after an EPA-mandated monitoring which discovered levels up to four times higher than their lead action level, which is set at 15 parts per billion. Considering the state's water systems serve over 1.3 million people — from the bustling city to the scenic, upstate mountains — it makes sense to be concerned.