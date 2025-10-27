Southern California's 'Friendliest Town' Has all‑American Pie Shops, Hard Cider, And Wood-Fired Eats
Vacations are all about relaxing, getting away from it all, and, most importantly, enjoying glorious food, whether it's Maine's mouthwatering lobster rolls or the legendary brisket in America's top-ranked city for barbecue. Southern California's foodie claim to fame includes yummy sushi spots and taco joints, but if you're willing to drive just an hour east of San Diego to the charming mountain retreat of Julian, you can find freshly baked apple pies that rival the world's best place for apple pie. The fruit dessert, however, isn't the only draw to this former mining community in the Cuyamaca Mountains, dubbed the "friendliest town" in the region by WorldAtlas. Thanks to its orchards thriving at an elevation of 4,226 feet, Julian is also a hub for cideries, where experts churn out hard ciders for pairing with pizzas from wood-fired ovens.
The good news is that these culinary delights are available year-round in Julian. There's enough to do for a day trip or an over-nighter, including taking a mine tour, visiting a museum, and exploring downtown's quaint shops. The scenic drive from San Diego takes about one hour and fifteen minutes along the I-8 east and CA-79 north, or almost three hours if you're arriving from Downtown Los Angeles.
Know that Julian is an early-to-bed kind of place where many stores close by 5 p.m. If you plan to crash in Julian for the evening, the serene grounds and cozy rooms of Orchard Hill are within walking distance to town. Or if you want a taste of history, stay at the Julian Gold Rush Hotel, once owned by a former enslaved person and considered the oldest continuously operating hotel in Southern California. The rooms feature claw-foot tubs, heirloom quilts, antique furnishings, and lace curtains.
Where to get dessert in Julian, California
When in Julian, dessert comes first, so beeline over to the Julian Pie Company, a family business started in 1986. Try a slice à la mode inside or on the tree-lined patio, or take a pie to go. Favorites include Dutch apple with a crunchy crumb topping and caramel Dutch apple. Non-pie lovers will appreciate the apple cider donuts. Compare crusts at the revered Mom's Pie House known for its flaky and butter-crumb crusts on apple and cherry pies. It's also hard to resist the turnovers, strudel, and tarts at Apple Alley Bakery.
Continue with the apple theme by drinking your apples via hard ciders. Sample dry ciders at Storum Ranch Cider & Wine, about five minutes from downtown by car. The company grows 2,500 apple trees on site in 60 varieties, including northern spy and Newtown pippin, then presses and ferments the apples without adding sugar. You can enjoy the lighter Harrison Ciderkin with 6% alcohol or the heartier Four Golden Blend option with 11% alcohol. Calico Cidery also offers dry ciders made with its organic apples for pints, flights, and growlers. Additionally, with a tap of 12 flavored ciders, Julian Hard Cider located 4 miles west of downtown blends juices into its cherry, pear, and other fruit-based specialties.
More beverages are brewing at Julian Beer Company, like the award-winning saison beer made with lavender and sage from the hillsides of Julian. Order it with the low and slow-smoked pork ribs or pulled pork sandwich. Finally, the reviews are ecstatic over the pizzas at Heroes Wood-Fired Pizza, a veteran family-owned restaurant and bar in a red barn just outside of Julian, featuring live weekend entertainment. Pulled pork and veggie pizzas are among the menu's specialty items, which also includes salads, burgers, and wood-fired lasagna.
Things to do in Julian
If you have time for just one diversion in between cider tastings and noshing, visit The Eagle Mining Co., a gold rush relic from 1870. For a $15 adult fee (as of this writing), pan for gold (which must be returned), take a guided tour through the shafts of the mine (ducking through tunnels and climbing a ladder), and check out original tools used in the milling and extraction process. For more history, journey to the town's past at the Julian Museum and Pioneer County Park. Housed in an 1800s structure, you will find 19th-century clothing, an extensive lace collection, Victorian-era pianos, photographs, household furnishings like old stoves, and Native American artifacts. This labor of love is run by volunteers, so be sure to call before visiting.
It's also fun to duck into some of the boutiques along Main Street. Located in an original auto repair shop and gas station, the Old Julian Garage appeals to all with its industrial vibe and trinkets and gifts galore, including candles, women's jewelry and hats, men's colognes and clothes, nostalgic toys, magnets, and chocolate bars. If you want to bring a taste of Julian home with you, pop into the colorful Julian Cider Mill store for more non-alcoholic cider and honey samples, and stock up on packages of fudge, syrups, flavored mustards, and apple butter along with aprons, kitchen towels, and soaps.
Staying the night? Then leave time to visit the Volcan Mountain Wilderness Preserve stretching over 2,900 acres. Work off that pie with the 5-mile, round-trip hike to the summit for extensive views of both the coast and the desert, or try the more moderate 3-mile Five Oaks Trail for a shadier walk through oak and conifers while catching your last glimpses of Julian.