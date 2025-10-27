Southern California's 'Friendliest Town' Has all‑American Pie Shops, Hard Cider, And Wood-Fired Eats

Vacations are all about relaxing, getting away from it all, and, most importantly, enjoying glorious food, whether it's Maine's mouthwatering lobster rolls or the legendary brisket in America's top-ranked city for barbecue. Southern California's foodie claim to fame includes yummy sushi spots and taco joints, but if you're willing to drive just an hour east of San Diego to the charming mountain retreat of Julian, you can find freshly baked apple pies that rival the world's best place for apple pie. The fruit dessert, however, isn't the only draw to this former mining community in the Cuyamaca Mountains, dubbed the "friendliest town" in the region by WorldAtlas. Thanks to its orchards thriving at an elevation of 4,226 feet, Julian is also a hub for cideries, where experts churn out hard ciders for pairing with pizzas from wood-fired ovens.

The good news is that these culinary delights are available year-round in Julian. There's enough to do for a day trip or an over-nighter, including taking a mine tour, visiting a museum, and exploring downtown's quaint shops. The scenic drive from San Diego takes about one hour and fifteen minutes along the I-8 east and CA-79 north, or almost three hours if you're arriving from Downtown Los Angeles.

Know that Julian is an early-to-bed kind of place where many stores close by 5 p.m. If you plan to crash in Julian for the evening, the serene grounds and cozy rooms of Orchard Hill are within walking distance to town. Or if you want a taste of history, stay at the Julian Gold Rush Hotel, once owned by a former enslaved person and considered the oldest continuously operating hotel in Southern California. The rooms feature claw-foot tubs, heirloom quilts, antique furnishings, and lace curtains.