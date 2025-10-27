Situated On Michigan's Hillside Is A Friendly Farm With Winding Trails And Tasting Rooms

Nestled along Michigan's shoreline is a picturesque, artsy town with charming streets called Harbor Springs, and it's a place you won't soon forget. And just a 5-mile drive north of its downtown, you'll find Pond Hill Farm, which operates as a working farm, winery, brewery, café, and market all at once. Fairy lights, holiday wreaths, a livestock barn, and a wood-fired pizza oven create a warm and inviting atmosphere, no matter when you visit.

Pond Hill Farm is located in a beautiful outdoor setting that's perfect for seasonal viewing. If it's your first time on the farm, heading off on one of its marked trails is a great way to get your bearings while taking in the seasonal scenery, like colorful fall leaves or flower baskets in spring. The Farm Loop Trail is a popular route, as it winds all the way around the farm and isn't too strenuous. Most visitors opt to explore the grounds on foot; however, there is the option to strap on some cross-country skis in winter or take a fat tire bike in the fall. The trails can be muddy in patches, especially if it has rained or snowed recently, so plan on wearing comfortable shoes.

After exploring the grounds, reward yourself with a cold brew from the brewery and a slice of homemade pizza. If you're craving a sweet treat, definitely try the s'mores. For wine, standouts include the farm's award-winning, 100% estate-grown 2022 St. Pepin or the tart cherry wine.