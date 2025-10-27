Situated On Michigan's Hillside Is A Friendly Farm With Winding Trails And Tasting Rooms
Nestled along Michigan's shoreline is a picturesque, artsy town with charming streets called Harbor Springs, and it's a place you won't soon forget. And just a 5-mile drive north of its downtown, you'll find Pond Hill Farm, which operates as a working farm, winery, brewery, café, and market all at once. Fairy lights, holiday wreaths, a livestock barn, and a wood-fired pizza oven create a warm and inviting atmosphere, no matter when you visit.
Pond Hill Farm is located in a beautiful outdoor setting that's perfect for seasonal viewing. If it's your first time on the farm, heading off on one of its marked trails is a great way to get your bearings while taking in the seasonal scenery, like colorful fall leaves or flower baskets in spring. The Farm Loop Trail is a popular route, as it winds all the way around the farm and isn't too strenuous. Most visitors opt to explore the grounds on foot; however, there is the option to strap on some cross-country skis in winter or take a fat tire bike in the fall. The trails can be muddy in patches, especially if it has rained or snowed recently, so plan on wearing comfortable shoes.
After exploring the grounds, reward yourself with a cold brew from the brewery and a slice of homemade pizza. If you're craving a sweet treat, definitely try the s'mores. For wine, standouts include the farm's award-winning, 100% estate-grown 2022 St. Pepin or the tart cherry wine.
How to spend a day at Pond Hill Farm
From strolls through the sprawling vineyards to navigating the 13-acre corn maze, there's something for every interest at Pond Hill Farm. Some activities are available year-round, such as feeding and interacting with the farm animals or browsing the market for fresh produce. The farm is home to goats, chickens, bunnies, and a local celebrity cat named Pumpkin. While most animals are for viewing, visitors are welcome to feed the goats.
Fall is a particularly festive time to visit. Visitors can enjoy fresh cider and donuts, explore the pumpkin patch, listen to live music, and take scenic hayrides. The farm is dog-friendly, though owners should keep pets leashed. Fall also features the Gnome House Hunt, a seasonal hike that takes guests past 12 gnome houses as they solve a secret code to earn a prize. If you're not in the mood for outdoor adventure, simply enjoy a guided wine tasting indoors.
Winter brings its own charm, especially for children. Between bonfires, free sledding, and Pond Hill Farm's very own "Crazy Kid" hot cocoa, it truly feels like a winter wonderland in the heart of Michigan. There's also the chance to meet Santa Claus during the farm's Holiday Fest Weekend, which usually takes place toward the end of November. If you're planning to visit with the whole family but are feeling reluctant about the logistics of the trip, here are some of the easiest tips and tricks for traveling with your kids.
Getting to Pond Hill Farm and where to stay
When you're back from the farm, make sure to check out Harbor Springs' waterfront restaurants. The Pier Restaurant is a local favorite along the water and is the perfect excuse to indulge in American fare and fresh seafood, all while taking in views of Little Traverse Bay. Pierson's Grill & Spirits is another must-try, if for no other reason than to see its après-ski-themed decor up close and order the famous seared whitefish.
While Pond Hill Farm is an easy day trip from town, it's worth staying over for a night or two to get a better feel for the place. The Otis Harbor Springs just outside of town is a popular choice, with guests citing its delicious coffee, elegant rooms, and cozy outdoor fireplace as just a few of the benefits of staying there. If you're eager for something more beachfront, look no further than Colonial Inn Harbor Springs on Artesian Avenue. Guests love the location and indoor hot tub.
The easiest way to reach Harbor Springs, Michigan, is by flying into Pellston Regional Airport, which is about 20 miles north of town. For visitors flying in, renting a car at the airport is your best bet and allows for more flexibility to explore other attractions nearby. To reach Pond Hill Farm, it's a short 10-minute drive from the heart of Harbor Springs. The farm is open daily except for Mondays and Tuesdays, with extended hours on Fridays.