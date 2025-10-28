Situated Between Philly And Hershey Is A Dutch Country Gem With Amish Goods And Vintage Charm
In the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, known for their charming antiques and delicious homemade treats, lies a quaint little town that still celebrates old-school customs and a peaceful way of life. Denver is located in Lancaster County, 63 miles from Philadelphia and 31 miles from Hershey. Early settlers in this community weren't actually from Holland; they were Deutsch, originating from Switzerland and Germany. If you've ever wanted to ride a horse-drawn buggy or get some insight on the everyday lives of Dutch Country's first inhabitants, this tourist-friendly town offers a taste of Amish life and warm, welcoming vibes.
With Aaron & Jessica's Buggy Rides, visitors can tour an authentic Amish farm and travel along the gorgeous Lancaster County countryside. The one-hour Amish Farm Tour is $35 for adults and $16 for children aged 3-12. The half-hour Cookie & Country Tour is $18 for adults and $12 for children. Kids aged 2 and under get to ride for free on both tours. On Sundays, a special tour takes you around different farms in the area, and the driver answers all your burning questions on the Pennsylvania Dutch. Visitors will have a chance to see how abundant horse-drawn buggies are during Sunday morning church services on this fascinating ride.
Another authentic experience through Dutch country is the Unique Amish Immersion, taking you through the breathtaking countryside to meet a traditional Amish family on their farm. Visitors will ride past quaint covered bridges and historic mills before touring the family farm, a memorable educational experience they won't soon forget. One of the tour stops is where scenes from the 1985 Harrison Ford movie, "Witness," were filmed. Visitors can sample delicious hand-churned ice cream and see birdhouses made by the Amish children, also available for purchase.
A community brimming with antique finds
Besides the charming farms, visitors can tour vibrant antique stores filled with one-of-a-kind figurines, housewares, and accessories. Uncle Funky's Vintage Thrift Shop, located at 2350 N. Reading Rd., is a retro boutique selling fabulous fashions from eras gone by. You'll find everything from fur hats to colorful cowboy boots in this vintage paradise, including '60s style sunglasses and old vinyl records.
Vintage Kitchen & Antiques is right next door and has all your classic cookware needs. They are experts at blending kitschy and classy, with a beautiful selection of delicately-patterned casserole dishes and an extensive array of old soda pop advertisement memorabilia. On the same road is Oley Valley Architectural Antiques, selling gorgeous home accessories and renovations. They're known for creating beautiful stained grass windows, rustic fireplaces, and hand-crafted doors with intricate detail.
If you are serious about antique shopping, head to Adams Antiques along North Reading Road, featuring 22,000 square feet of furniture, housewares, books, and more. You'll find comic books, coin collections, and even an old phonograph in this magnificent antique mall. Visitors can spend a whole day going from shop to shop, perusing all the wonderful merchandise. Vintage View Antiques is another Main Street store housing one-of-a-kind items, like old cameras, black and white photographs, and art. Lancaster County Antique Center, along North Reading Road, features goods from more than 60 antique dealers, offering a tremendous variety of shopping options. With such a high concentration of antique shops in the area, it's easy to see why Denver is considered such a mecca for antiques.
Enjoy farm fresh produce and delicious homemade foods
There is an abundance of Amish country gems, and delicious farmers' markets with the freshest produce around, in this charming community. You'll find delicious, affordable eats at The Wagon at Weaver Markets, such as cheese steaks, sandwiches, and wraps. Weaver Markets, located at 2610 N. Reading Rd., features farm-fresh foods and a quaint restaurant area where you can taste mouth-watering soups and pot pies. Stauffer's Fruit Farm & Market, located at 430 Panorama Dr., is another place to shop for fresh produce and sundries while you're in town. You'll find exotic fruits, such as Asian pears, plus refreshing seasonal drinks, including their apple cider slushies. Stop by and pick up some homemade apple cider or just enjoy the gorgeous flowers at the shop.
Dutch Cousin Campground, located at 466 Hill Rd., is a lovely option for overnight stays if you enjoy the outdoors. They have an RV park equipped with standard utilities and internet access, as well as cabins with comfortable amenities. RV fees are $63 per night, and cabins range from $79 to $159. The campground has a playground and recreation center on site, making lodging an adventure in itself. Best part of all, you'll be staying close to interesting local spots, including Denver Memorial Park and Pepperidge Farm.
Do you remember eating those delicious Sausalito cookies with milk chocolate and chunky macadamia nuts? Pepperidge Farm remembers. You can visit the company's outlet store to stock up on all your favorite snacks, like Goldfish and Milano cookies. The Pepperidge Farm Company Store, located at 2195 N. Reading Rd., is open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon and on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.