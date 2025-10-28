Situated Between Philly And Hershey Is A Dutch Country Gem With Amish Goods And Vintage Charm

In the heart of Pennsylvania Dutch Country, known for their charming antiques and delicious homemade treats, lies a quaint little town that still celebrates old-school customs and a peaceful way of life. Denver is located in Lancaster County, 63 miles from Philadelphia and 31 miles from Hershey. Early settlers in this community weren't actually from Holland; they were Deutsch, originating from Switzerland and Germany. If you've ever wanted to ride a horse-drawn buggy or get some insight on the everyday lives of Dutch Country's first inhabitants, this tourist-friendly town offers a taste of Amish life and warm, welcoming vibes.

With Aaron & Jessica's Buggy Rides, visitors can tour an authentic Amish farm and travel along the gorgeous Lancaster County countryside. The one-hour Amish Farm Tour is $35 for adults and $16 for children aged 3-12. The half-hour Cookie & Country Tour is $18 for adults and $12 for children. Kids aged 2 and under get to ride for free on both tours. On Sundays, a special tour takes you around different farms in the area, and the driver answers all your burning questions on the Pennsylvania Dutch. Visitors will have a chance to see how abundant horse-drawn buggies are during Sunday morning church services on this fascinating ride.

Another authentic experience through Dutch country is the Unique Amish Immersion, taking you through the breathtaking countryside to meet a traditional Amish family on their farm. Visitors will ride past quaint covered bridges and historic mills before touring the family farm, a memorable educational experience they won't soon forget. One of the tour stops is where scenes from the 1985 Harrison Ford movie, "Witness," were filmed. Visitors can sample delicious hand-churned ice cream and see birdhouses made by the Amish children, also available for purchase.