Canada's Smallest National Park Is Hidden Within A Gorgeous Archipelago With Island Trails And Beach Camping

Situated in the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay, Ontario, Georgian Bay Islands National Park is Canada's smallest national park. The park may be small in size, but it sits in the world's largest freshwater archipelago, the 30,000 Islands, with a whole world of natural beauty. Accessible only by boat, the park is a haven for those looking to escape the crowds and immerse themselves in a truly remote experience (like Vancouver's ultra-remote island lodge).

With beautifully clear waters, the colorful granite of Canadian Shield rock, and lush, green trails as far as the eye can see, this is a place that truly feels otherworldly. Wildlife thrives here, too, from white-tailed deer to herons and songbirds, making every hike an exciting discovery. Georgian Bay Islands National Park is basically as close to a perfect nature escape as you'll find.

However, the park is open only from May through October, and getting there isn't easy. The closest major city is Toronto, about a two-hour drive away. For international travelers, Toronto Pearson International Airport offers many flights from around the globe. From the city, visitors can drive to the town of Honey Harbour, the main launch point for ferries and private boats to the park's islands. A boat shuttle service is operated to Beausoleil Island by Parks Canada. But make sure you book this in advance — you don't want to miss out on all the national park has to offer.