Canada's Smallest National Park Is Hidden Within A Gorgeous Archipelago With Island Trails And Beach Camping
Situated in the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay, Ontario, Georgian Bay Islands National Park is Canada's smallest national park. The park may be small in size, but it sits in the world's largest freshwater archipelago, the 30,000 Islands, with a whole world of natural beauty. Accessible only by boat, the park is a haven for those looking to escape the crowds and immerse themselves in a truly remote experience (like Vancouver's ultra-remote island lodge).
With beautifully clear waters, the colorful granite of Canadian Shield rock, and lush, green trails as far as the eye can see, this is a place that truly feels otherworldly. Wildlife thrives here, too, from white-tailed deer to herons and songbirds, making every hike an exciting discovery. Georgian Bay Islands National Park is basically as close to a perfect nature escape as you'll find.
However, the park is open only from May through October, and getting there isn't easy. The closest major city is Toronto, about a two-hour drive away. For international travelers, Toronto Pearson International Airport offers many flights from around the globe. From the city, visitors can drive to the town of Honey Harbour, the main launch point for ferries and private boats to the park's islands. A boat shuttle service is operated to Beausoleil Island by Parks Canada. But make sure you book this in advance — you don't want to miss out on all the national park has to offer.
Georgian Bay Islands National Park trails and hikes
Though compact, Georgian Bay Islands National Park is famed for its hiking trails. Beausoleil Island, the park's largest, features several trails ranging from short, easy walks to moderate hikes. The Fairy Trail is one of Beausoleil Island's most beautiful walks and is as enchanting as the name suggests. This 6.6-kilometer out-and-back winds around Fairy Lake, blending shaded forest with peaceful waterside views. It's a moderate trail with some uneven terrain.
If you're after sweeping views, the Rockview Trail is a must. Though it's just 1.5 kilometers, don't make the mistake of thinking it's an easy option; it has a quick incline. But it's worth it; this route rewards you with rugged granite lookouts and unbelievable views over Georgian Bay. You can even turn it into a longer 8-kilometer hike by joining the Beausoleil Trail, which is a combination of the Rockview, Massassauga, and Dossyonshing trails. The Massassauga Trail on its own takes you across rougher ground along the rocky eastern shoreline, where sightings of its namesake rattlesnake are possible.
For a longer trek, try the Huron Trail. While it's not the toughest hiking trail in North America, it stretches nearly 7 kilometers through rich beech-maple forest and cool hemlock stands, an ideal choice for those wanting to spend a few hours immersed in the island's natural diversity. It's classed as "moderately challenging," so it's a great option if you want to push your limits a little more. Whichever trail you choose (and all of them are possible if you stay long enough), it's fairly certain that Georgian Bay Islands National Park is a hiker's paradise.
Beachside camping in Georgian Bay Islands National Park
Camping on the islands is one of the park's main draws, offering an unforgettable experience under starlit skies. Cedar Spring Campground is the hub for this, with 45 reservable sites equipped with firepits, picnic tables, potable water, and a central comfort station with showers and flush toilets. For those seeking more solitude, seven backcountry areas each offer four to ten rustic sites, complete with composting toilets, hibachis, and food storage lockers.
If glamping is more your style, you can still embrace the outdoors with roofed accommodations. At Cedar Spring, there are several cabins and oTENTiks if you'd rather a more comfortable base with running water, barbecues, and central facilities. Christian Beach hosts four remote cabins with access to ice and coolers. Transportation to the island is included with cabin and oTENTik bookings, and tent campers must arrive by private boat or licensed water taxi. And don't forget your five camping items you'll want for an easy retreat.
Whether you pitch a tent by the shoreline or settle into a cabin tucked in the trees, the experience is defined by the natural setting. The beaches themselves are idyllic, with warm, shallow waters ideal for swimming, kayaking, or simply lounging. For anyone looking for a break from day-to-day life, Georgian Bay Islands National Park is the perfect spot to reconnect with nature. Whether you're hiking through the forest, paddling along the shore, or just sitting back and looking up at the stars, this small but mighty park makes it easy to slow down and enjoy the outdoors.