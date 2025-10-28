One Of The Largest Casinos In America Is An Overrated Florida Tourist Trap To Avoid, According To Reviews

From Las Vegas to Atlantic City, America boasts numerous glitzy casinos. Guests at North Carolina's oldest casino in the Great Smoky Mountains, Harrah's Cherokee, are treated to bucolic views and celebrity chef-helmed eateries, while America's largest casino wows with an outlet mall and adventure park. However, one of the most iconic brands in the business is anything but a sure bet. According to reviews, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, one of the largest casinos in America, is an overrated tourist trap. Numerous online reviews call out the casino for its uncontrolled crowds, smokey atmosphere, outrageous prices, and its-house-always-wins gambling tactics.

In a Tripadvisor review entitled "Horrible, Jam Packed," one guest who lives 45-minutes away from the Hard Rock complained the casino was so crowded they'd sooner hop a plane to Vegas than try to gamble locally. "Felt like we were being herd [sic] like animals. Once out of the show, we couldn't even attempt to gamble. It was so packed, we could barely move." On Reddit, one patron was floored by the gambling wait times. "Friday night at 5pm and there were 75 people on the wait list for 1/2. Not kidding, SEVENTY FIVE."

Worsening the cramped vibes is the cigarette smoke that overwhelms the casino. "The victim of the millions and millions of cigarettes smoked within its walls, this place now smells worse than the landfill it's located next to," blasts one Tripadvisor review. The stench even permeates the non-smoking guest rooms. "Every time the doors opened it sucked more smoke into the room," lamented another review in all caps. One Yelp reviewer was forced to play next to a chain-smoker all night. "Instead of providing a smoking area, Seminole casino put entire customers in life danger [sic] with second hand [sic] smoke."