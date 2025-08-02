Hidden In The Heart Of Sleeping Bear Dunes Is Michigan's Outdoor Adventure Paradise With A Wildly Scenic Beach
Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes is one of Michigan's best national parks and lakeshores thanks to its crystal-clear waters and 450-foot-tall sand dunes. Approximately 1.5 million people visit Sleeping Bear Dunes annually, making it one of Michigan's best-known landmarks (just don't make this common mistake that will cost you thousands). But hidden in the heart of Sleeping Bear Dunes is an underrated outdoor paradise with a wildly scenic beach: Empire Beach Village Park.
Located just a few blocks from downtown Empire, Michigan, on the shores of Lake Michigan, Empire Beach has stunning views of Sleeping Bear Dunes and the Empire Bluffs. It's no surprise that this is a very popular spot to watch the sunset! There are also plenty of park amenities, including outdoor grills, a large playground, a basketball court, fire rings, and a pavilion. As well as admiring the views, visitors can enjoy swimming, fishing, and boating, with kayaks and paddleboards available for rent. Its calm waters make this a popular spot for families with young children, and it's a popular spot to look for Petoskey stones — the natural fossils that are Michigan's state stone. On one end of the beach, you'll find the small Robert H. Manning Memorial Lighthouse, erected in 1991 in memory of a lifelong Empire resident and fisherman. Today, it's a charming landmark and a popular photo op. The beach is free to access, but there is a small fee for the parking lot.
The gateway to Sleeping Bear Dunes
Many love Empire Beach because it offers views of Sleeping Bear Dunes without actually having to climb the steep dunes! Indianapolis Monthly named it one of the top beaches on Lake Michigan, describing it as "the gateway to Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and all of its bombastic scenery" and "a well-kept secret" for its sunset views, white sands, and plentiful activities.
Along with all the boating, swimming, and sports activities on the beach itself, outdoor adventurers will enjoy the nearby hiking trails, including the Empire Bluff Trail, Treat Farm Trail, and Lake Michigan Overlook Trail. Michigan's first full-service surf shop, Sleeping Bear Surf, is also located near Empire Beach. Sign up for a surf lesson or a Community Full Moon Paddle to enjoy Lake Michigan in a whole new way. Visitors simply rave about this beach: "Beautiful clean and clear water with a view that reminds me of St.Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands," writes one Google reviewer. "It was absolutely breathtaking. I could not believe the color of the water. I did not see a single picture that captured the beauty of this beach... you have to see for yourself!" adds another. Love the water? Check out these five must-visit beaches along the Great Lakes where nature, serenity, and adventure collide.