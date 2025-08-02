Hidden In The Heart Of Sleeping Bear Dunes Is Michigan's Outdoor Adventure Paradise With A Wildly Scenic Beach

Michigan's Sleeping Bear Dunes is one of Michigan's best national parks and lakeshores thanks to its crystal-clear waters and 450-foot-tall sand dunes. Approximately 1.5 million people visit Sleeping Bear Dunes annually, making it one of Michigan's best-known landmarks (just don't make this common mistake that will cost you thousands). But hidden in the heart of Sleeping Bear Dunes is an underrated outdoor paradise with a wildly scenic beach: Empire Beach Village Park.

Located just a few blocks from downtown Empire, Michigan, on the shores of Lake Michigan, Empire Beach has stunning views of Sleeping Bear Dunes and the Empire Bluffs. It's no surprise that this is a very popular spot to watch the sunset! There are also plenty of park amenities, including outdoor grills, a large playground, a basketball court, fire rings, and a pavilion. As well as admiring the views, visitors can enjoy swimming, fishing, and boating, with kayaks and paddleboards available for rent. Its calm waters make this a popular spot for families with young children, and it's a popular spot to look for Petoskey stones — the natural fossils that are Michigan's state stone. On one end of the beach, you'll find the small Robert H. Manning Memorial Lighthouse, erected in 1991 in memory of a lifelong Empire resident and fisherman. Today, it's a charming landmark and a popular photo op. The beach is free to access, but there is a small fee for the parking lot.