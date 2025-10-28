Wyoming's No-Frills Casino Is A Perfect Pit Stop Along Its Scenic Desert Highway Near Yellowstone

Visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park for its epic trails, spectacular scenery, and the chance to see wildlife like bison roaming free. To complement time in the park, many will take a road trip to soak in all that Wyoming has to offer. If your route brings you through the Wind River Reservation, which is shared by the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho tribes, you may find yourself on the historic Highway 789. Part of a failed plan for an official Scenic Highway from Mexico to Canada, the remaining Wyoming segment runs from the Colorado border up to Montana.

If you want to refuel, grab a tasty meal, or spend a little time on the slots, be sure to make a pitstop at the 789 Smoke Shop and Casino in Riverton. Don't let the unassuming facade fool you. There's a reason it bills itself as a "one-stop shop." Here you can fuel up, literally and figuratively. After filling up your gas tank, visitors will find discounted tobacco products, snacks, and cute keepsakes inside the shop. But there's something else that sets this stop apart from other gas stations and convenience stores: the back casino room, with slot machines for anyone looking to do a little gaming before heading back on the road.