Wyoming's No-Frills Casino Is A Perfect Pit Stop Along Its Scenic Desert Highway Near Yellowstone
Visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park for its epic trails, spectacular scenery, and the chance to see wildlife like bison roaming free. To complement time in the park, many will take a road trip to soak in all that Wyoming has to offer. If your route brings you through the Wind River Reservation, which is shared by the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho tribes, you may find yourself on the historic Highway 789. Part of a failed plan for an official Scenic Highway from Mexico to Canada, the remaining Wyoming segment runs from the Colorado border up to Montana.
If you want to refuel, grab a tasty meal, or spend a little time on the slots, be sure to make a pitstop at the 789 Smoke Shop and Casino in Riverton. Don't let the unassuming facade fool you. There's a reason it bills itself as a "one-stop shop." Here you can fuel up, literally and figuratively. After filling up your gas tank, visitors will find discounted tobacco products, snacks, and cute keepsakes inside the shop. But there's something else that sets this stop apart from other gas stations and convenience stores: the back casino room, with slot machines for anyone looking to do a little gaming before heading back on the road.
Rest and refuel at Wyoming's casinos
The wide variety of offerings at the 789 Smoke Shop and Casino already make it unique, but this truck stop has a special history that really makes it shine. This unassuming stop on the highway was actually Wyoming's first legalized gambling establishment when it opened in 1991. Owned and operated by the Northern Arapaho Tribe, it served as a stepping stone for further economic growth in the area.
In fact, it's now one of four casinos on the Wind River Reservation. These include the Wind River Hotel & Casino and the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, which offer accommodations for overnight stays. They are both also homes to RV parks, which allow for easy access to the food, entertainment, and dining at the casinos. Wind River Casino is located in Riverton, just 1.5 miles from the 789 Smoke Shop, while Shoshone Rose Casino is 30 minutes away in Lander.
The nice part is that, once you are ready to hit the road and get back out into nature, you'll be fairly close to some of Wyoming's great natural wonders. Rock climbing, caving, and camping are just south of Lander at the underrated Sinks Canyon National Park, while the alpine lakes and uncrowded trails at America's oldest national forest are just slightly farther afield to the north.